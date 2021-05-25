A zany, scripted, dark comedy that explores the bystander effect - a social psychological theory that states individuals are less likely to offer help to a vict... More
Episode 101 - The Murder
One rainy night Bunny Bell Pasht is stabbed to death in the courtyard of her apartment while her neighbors watch… and do nothing. Or did they? Lo and Behold, a week earlier Bunny became their new landlord.
A zany, scripted, dark comedy that explores the bystander effect - a social psychological theory that states individuals are less likely to offer help to a victim when in the presence of other people.
Every season - new story, new Bystanders.
Created by: Ash Lendzion and Jaclyn Hales
Executive Produced by: Black Label Media, Heather Morris, Ash Lendzion, Jaclyn Hales, Nick Blair Wilfong, and Marilee Stafford
Directed by: Jaclyn Hales and Ash Lendzion
Written by: Jaclyn Hales, Ash Lendzion, Nick Blair Wilfong, and Heather Morris
Music by: Tory Cummins
Audio Engineer and Sound Editor: Alex Carter
Sound Design by: Tim McKeown
Music Mix by: Tevin Turner
Dolby Atmos Mixing by: Alex Carter and Tim McKeown
Assistant Audio Engineer: Oliver Boon, Sloan Welsch and Mark De La Fuente
Associate Produced by: Alex Tassopoulos and Josh Fisher
Casting by: Brenden Rodriguez and Daniel Schwab