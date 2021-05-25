Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Bystanders

Podcast The Bystanders
Black Label Media, Ash Lendzion, Heather Morris, Jaclyn Hales
A zany, scripted, dark comedy that explores the bystander effect - a social psychological theory that states individuals are less likely to offer help to a victim when in the presence of other people.
A zany, scripted, dark comedy that explores the bystander effect - a social psychological theory that states individuals are less likely to offer help to a vict... More

Available Episodes

  • Episode 101 - The Murder
    One rainy night Bunny Bell Pasht is stabbed to death in the courtyard of her apartment while her neighbors watch… and do nothing. Or did they? Lo and Behold, a week earlier Bunny became their new landlord.  
    5/25/2021
    18:09
  • Trailer: The Bystanders
    5/11/2021
    2:00

About The Bystanders

A zany, scripted, dark comedy that explores the bystander effect - a social psychological theory that states individuals are less likely to offer help to a victim when in the presence of other people. Every season - new story, new Bystanders. Created by: Ash Lendzion and Jaclyn Hales Executive Produced by: Black Label Media, Heather Morris, Ash Lendzion, Jaclyn Hales, Nick Blair Wilfong, and Marilee Stafford Directed by: Jaclyn Hales and Ash Lendzion Written by: Jaclyn Hales, Ash Lendzion, Nick Blair Wilfong, and Heather Morris Music by: Tory Cummins Audio Engineer and Sound Editor: Alex Carter Sound Design by: Tim McKeown Music Mix by: Tevin Turner Dolby Atmos Mixing by: Alex Carter and Tim McKeown Assistant Audio Engineer: Oliver Boon, Sloan Welsch and Mark De La Fuente Associate Produced by: Alex Tassopoulos and Josh Fisher Casting by: Brenden Rodriguez and Daniel Schwab
Podcast website

