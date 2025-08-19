The Butterfly Effect: True Crime

George Martinez tells his side of the story to Detective Heather Chavez.
28:30
Episode 5: Precedent
The current detective on Jane Doe's case answers questions I've had for years, including the results of the most recent DNA sample submitted for comparison between a young woman's mother and Becca Jane Doe.
22:39
Episode 4: In Due Time
Becca Jane Doe's post-mortem reconstruction was done in 1991. It's time she was given a new face. The Albuquerque records department gives me the news I was afraid of.
28:05
Episode 3: Trends
I break down Jane Doe's autopsy report, and the most exhaustive investigation timeline on her case, straight from the Chief Medical Investigator's notes.
29:43
Episode 2: Behind Locked Doors
In this episode I walk you through files I've obtained so far on Jane Doe - OMI reports, evidence logs, and witness statements. But things on paper aren't exactly adding up, either. Who could tell the story better than someone who was actually there that summer night in the Super 8? And what are police still not telling me?
Every year over 4,000 unidentified bodies are recovered in the United States. 600,000 people are reported as missing, and thousands more go unreported. The Butterfly Effect is an investigative podcast that seeks to reunite the nameless with their identities.