Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsSociety & CultureThe Butterfly Effect: True Crime
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Butterfly Effect: True Crime
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Butterfly Effect: True Crime

butterflyepodcasting
Society & CultureTrue Crime
The Butterfly Effect: True Crime
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Episode 6: George
    George Martinez tells his side of the story to Detective Heather Chavez.     
    --------  
    28:30
  • Episode 5: Precedent
    The current detective on Jane Doe's case answers questions I've had for years, including the results of the most recent DNA sample submitted for comparison between a young woman's mother and Becca Jane Doe.
    --------  
    22:39
  • Episode 4: In Due Time
    Becca Jane Doe's post-mortem reconstruction was done in 1991. It's time she was given a new face. The Albuquerque records department gives me the news I was afraid of. 
    --------  
    28:05
  • Episode 3: Trends
    I break down Jane Doe's autopsy report, and the most exhaustive investigation timeline on her case, straight from the Chief Medical Investigator's notes.  
    --------  
    29:43
  • Episode 2: Behind Locked Doors
    In this episode I walk you through files I've obtained so far on Jane Doe - OMI reports, evidence logs, and witness statements. But things on paper aren't exactly adding up, either. Who could tell the story better than someone who was actually there that summer night in the Super 8? And what are police still not telling me?
    --------  
    26:14

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About The Butterfly Effect: True Crime

Every year over 4,000 unidentified bodies are recovered in the United States. 600,000 people are reported as missing, and thousands more go unreported. The Butterfly Effect is an investigative podcast that seeks to reunite the nameless with their identities.
Podcast website
Society & CultureTrue CrimeDocumentary

Listen to The Butterfly Effect: True Crime, The Best People with Nicolle Wallace and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/22/2025 - 4:58:25 AM