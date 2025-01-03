Starting a DIY project at home or even opening a new business can be daunting, especially when you aren’t sure who to talk to or where to start. Join our rotati...

About The Building Beat

Starting a DIY project at home or even opening a new business can be daunting, especially when you aren’t sure who to talk to or where to start. Join our rotating hosts as they sit down with their colleagues and collaborative community partners to dispel the myths and mystery in building and zoning processes and to highlight the information and solutions you have available to you in Memphis and Shelby County. Let’s learn what all you can do in our corner of Tennessee.