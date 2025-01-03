Producer Breana Miller interviews Senior Elevator Inspector Grant Pazderka and Elevator Inspector Josh Norman about elevator inspections that occur throughout Memphis and Shelby County in new construction and in already occupied buildings. Grant and Josh also share their experiences in working on elevators and their continued focus on elevator safety for both riders and technicians.Have questions for Grant or Josh? Email them to [email protected], and you'll get an answer on a future episode
25:11
Ep. 9 Land Use & Zoning
Deputy Administrator Jeffrey Penzes interviews fellow Deputy Administrator Chip Saliba about his knowledge and experience in permitted land uses and local zoning provisions. Chip explains why zoning is a necessity for orderly development and how entreprenurs and developers can save themselves money and time by doing their duediligence concerning approved property uses.Have questions for Chip or Jeffrey? Email them to [email protected], and you'll get an answer on a future episode.
15:01
Ep. 8 Building Inspections
Producer Breana Miller interviews Chief Building Inspector Kevin Dulin about the importance of building inspections and how inspectors sometimes act as a final check for other trade inspections. He also discusses his years of experience as a building inspector and how his role has changed over the past few years.Have questions for Kevin? Email them to [email protected], and you'll get an answer on a future episode.
21:17
Ep. 7 Building Safety and Fire Prevention
Building Official Rita Anderson interviews Assistant Fire Marshall Dr. Angelo Lamar about fire safety and prevention and how the Memphis Fire Department collaborates with DPD during the permit review process.Have questions for Rita and Dr. Lamar? Email them to [email protected], and you'll get an answer on a future episode.
22:36
Ep. 6 Electrical Inspections
Construction Enforcement Administrator Ron Bethea interviews Chief Electrical Inspector Bo Cates about the importance of electrical inspections, for both residential and commercial projects; the significance of growing the Electrical trade; and the necessity of confirming your contractor's licensure before beginning any new project.Have questions for Ron or Bo? Email them to [email protected], and you'll get an answer on a future episode.
Starting a DIY project at home or even opening a new business can be daunting, especially when you aren’t sure who to talk to or where to start. Join our rotating hosts as they sit down with their colleagues and collaborative community partners to dispel the myths and mystery in building and zoning processes and to highlight the information and solutions you have available to you in Memphis and Shelby County. Let’s learn what all you can do in our corner of Tennessee.