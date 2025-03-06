The Builder’s Edge - Mastering the Business Side of Building

How Mentorship Can Transform Your Life and Business
In this episode of The Builder’s Edge, host Deanna Lucas welcomes Tim Holloway, to share his powerful journey from a troubled past to building a thriving career in construction, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Tim opens up about how mentorship changed his life, helping him transition from homelessness and addiction to a successful career in marketing. He discusses the power of resilience, discipline, and staying committed to a bigger vision, no matter the obstacles.Listeners will gain key insights on:✔ The role of mentorship in business success and how to seek the right mentors.✔ The importance of consistency over motivation—why showing up daily matters.✔ Leadership strategies for business owners—why serving your team leads to long-term success.✔ Creating a winning company culture that attracts the right people and the right clients.✔ Why builders must embrace social media and online branding to grow in today’s market.Tim also shares real-world stories from the construction industry, including early failures, business lessons, and the mindset shifts necessary to win in business and life. Whether you’re a seasoned contractor, entrepreneur, or leader, this conversation will inspire you to take action, build strong habits, and create the business you’ve always envisioned.🔨 Ready to elevate your business? Subscribe now and tune in every Thursday for expert insights that will help you master the business side of building! 🎧🔥“Mentorship changed my life—having the right people around you makes all the difference.” - Tim HollowayLearn more about Deanna Lucas through the following links:DND WebsiteFacebook GroupFacebook
--------
22:24
Why Most Contractors Fail (And How to Build a Thriving Business Instead)
In this episode of The Builder’s Edge, host Deanna Lucas shares her journey from hands-on builder to business strategist, revealing why mastering the business side of construction is essential for long-term success. Too often, builders inherit their craft through family or experience but struggle with pricing, client management, and scaling—leaving them stuck in a cycle of hard work with little reward.Drawing from her 30+ years in construction and real-world lessons from the housing market crash, Deanna dives into the biggest mistakes contractors make and how to avoid them. She unpacks why so many builders stay trapped in daily operations instead of creating a business that works for them—and what steps to take to break free. Whether you’re a general contractor, home builder, or trades person, this episode offers actionable strategies to streamline your business, attract the right clients, and create a profitable, sustainable construction company.Key Takeaways:✔ How to break free from the hamster wheel and build the business you’ve always dreamed of✔ The power of streamlining processes, refining your niche, and attracting ideal clients✔ Why business success starts with taking action, not just learning new strategies🚀 It’s time to take control of your business, stop running in circles, and start building the future you deserve. Tune in now and take the first step toward mastering the business side of building!“If you’re not streamlining your processes, you’re leaving money and opportunity on the table.” - Deanna LucasLearn more about Deanna Lucas through the following links:DND WebsiteFacebook GroupFacebook
--------
6:27
Trailer - The Builder’s Edge - Mastering the Business Side of Building
Are you a small business owner, contractor, or entrepreneur in the construction industry struggling to manage and grow your business? The Builder’s Edge is here to help you create the business you want, one that doesn’t consume your life but works for you.Hosted by an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, this podcast dives into the real challenges business owners face, too few leads, too many leads with no system, overwhelming workloads, pricing struggles, staffing headaches, and managing your reputation.You’ll learn how to build systems and processes that free you to work on your business, not just in it. Whether you're looking to grow, streamline, or finally charge what you're worth, this podcast will guide you toward clarity, control, and lasting success.
About The Builder’s Edge - Mastering the Business Side of Building
Are you a small business owner, contractor, or entrepreneur in the construction industry struggling to manage and grow your business? The Builder’s Edge is here to help you create the business you want, one that doesn’t consume your life but works for you.
Hosted by an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, this podcast dives into the real challenges business owners face, too few leads, too many leads with no system, overwhelming workloads, pricing struggles, staffing headaches, and managing your reputation.