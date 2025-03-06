The Builder’s Edge - Mastering the Business Side of Building

Why Most Contractors Fail (And How to Build a Thriving Business Instead)

In this episode of The Builder’s Edge, host Deanna Lucas shares her journey from hands-on builder to business strategist, revealing why mastering the business side of construction is essential for long-term success. Too often, builders inherit their craft through family or experience but struggle with pricing, client management, and scaling—leaving them stuck in a cycle of hard work with little reward.Drawing from her 30+ years in construction and real-world lessons from the housing market crash, Deanna dives into the biggest mistakes contractors make and how to avoid them. She unpacks why so many builders stay trapped in daily operations instead of creating a business that works for them—and what steps to take to break free. Whether you’re a general contractor, home builder, or trades person, this episode offers actionable strategies to streamline your business, attract the right clients, and create a profitable, sustainable construction company.Key Takeaways:✔ How to break free from the hamster wheel and build the business you’ve always dreamed of✔ The power of streamlining processes, refining your niche, and attracting ideal clients✔ Why business success starts with taking action, not just learning new strategies🚀 It’s time to take control of your business, stop running in circles, and start building the future you deserve. Tune in now and take the first step toward mastering the business side of building!“If you’re not streamlining your processes, you’re leaving money and opportunity on the table.” - Deanna LucasLearn more about Deanna Lucas through the following links:DND WebsiteFacebook GroupFacebook