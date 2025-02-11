The Bridgecast with Scott Kinka

Refining Your 2025 AI Strategy with RapidScale’s Duane Barnes

A new year often means resolutions and plans for your business. And for 2025, one of those plans is likely focused on literally and figuratively getting your arms around your AI strategy. Making effective use of AI in 2025 means rewinding one whole hype cycle to the early 2020s to big data. That's the last big story we were all talking about. Organization, accuracy, availability, and, of course, security of your data are the essential building blocks for you to build a language model that is serviceable and accurate for your business. It's the core of your AI strategy. In this episode of The Bridge, Scott interviews Duane Barnes, president of RapidScale. RapidScale is owned by Cox (yes, that Cox), and we understand why Duane believes that nine out of every ten of you are not prepared for AI — but you can be! It won't take a massive budget, nor will it be a multi-year project, but it will take understanding where you are. During the conversation, they explore RapidScale’s mission to simplify IT for businesses, the current state of AI in the hype cycle, and the challenges companies face in leveraging AI effectively. Duane shares insights on customer engagement, real-world AI applications, and the importance of having a clear strategy when implementing AI tools like Co-Pilot. They also delve into the critical aspects of AI governance, the importance of data management and having quality data, strategic approaches to AI adoption, and with the risks associated with AI usage in businesses, emphasizing the need for proper governance policies and the potential consequences of data leaks. RapidScale is the managed cloud partner that turns technology into your biggest competitive advantage. Their comprehensive portfolio of private and public cloud solutions is tailored to your needs and backed by one of the deepest benches of certified experts in the industry. They make innovation easy by bringing you the latest solutions to keep your technology platforms responsive and delivering the consistent results your business deserves. Topics discussed in this episode on AI strategy: · Duane’s journey into technology. · Why AI is still in the hype cycle, with many companies exploring its potential. · Why AI adoption requires a cultural shift within organizations and data organization is crucial for leveraging AI effectively. · How can real-world AI applications significantly improve efficiency, and why is prompt engineering essential for practical AI tool usage? · Why data privacy is crucial when using AI applications and the risks when data management is neglected in AI strategies - the importance of data accuracy cannot be overstated. · How starting small with AI projects can lead to success. · Why do companies need to connect AI tools to their existing data for maximum benefit? · Internal policies are necessary to protect sensitive data when using AI. Businesses often lack governance steps for AI. · The impact of AI tools on employees and customers - many employees use AI tools without understanding the risks, and most customers lack a fully formed idea for AI implementation. Why governance policies should be more than just compliance. About Duane Barnes Duane Barnes is an accomplished senior executive with a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the cloud and managed services business. He currently holds the position of President of RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, encompassing the acquisitions of RapidScale and Logicworks. Having joined RapidScale in 2016 as head of the Solutions Engineering group, Mr. Barnes swiftly rose through the ranks, demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic acumen. His tenure saw him assume pivotal roles such as Senior Vice President of Technology and interim Chief Technology Officer, before eventually being appointed Chief Operating Officer in June 2020. Subsequently, he assumed his current role as President, where he directs a multifaceted portfolio encompassing Operations, Technology, Product Management, Cybersecurity, Sales, Marketing, and Finance. Mr. Barnes' extensive expertise extends across diverse domains within IT, with a particular emphasis on enterprise data centers and managed cloud services. Prior to his tenure at RapidScale, he held key leadership positions at organizations such as Intelisys, Open-Xchange, Windstream, and The Walt Disney Company, building a solid foundation in complex technology solutions and managed services projects. His breadth of knowledge encompasses private and public cloud computing, cybersecurity, and professional services. Complementing his wealth of experience, Mr. Barnes holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from the University of Phoenix. His unwavering commitment to excellence and proven track record make him a highly respected leader in the field of technology and business management. Contact Duane LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/duanebarnes/ Web. https://rapidscale.net/about/leadership#duane-barnes Twitter/X. https://x.com/duanebarnes