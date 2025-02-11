Powered by RND
The Bridgecast with Scott Kinka
The Bridgecast with Scott Kinka

Podcast The Bridgecast with Scott Kinka
Bridgepointe Technologies
TechnologyBusiness

Available Episodes

5 of 70
  • 2024 Year End Recap - Part One
    According to Sun Tzu, energy without strategy is chaos. This sentiment has never been more appropriate today, particularly concerning IT strategy and discussions around AI.  In this year-end episode of The Bridgecast, Scott reflects on a monumental year for Bridgepointe Technologies and the broader IT industry. The conversation explores key themes that dominated the year, including AI governance and its impact on business strategy, the evolving role of IT leaders, and lessons from C-suite executives featured on the podcast.  Topics discussed in this episode:  ·       Why AI governance and regulation are essential to prevent PR disasters. ·       How IT leaders must anticipate objections and prepare for questions. ·       Why cybersecurity is most vulnerable at the human level. ·       Why generative AI can only deliver value if informed by accurate, clean data. ·       How IT’s role has evolved post-pandemic. ·       Why historical frameworks are still relevant for navigating modern tech adoption and strategy. Why collaboration tools like Microsoft Copilot bring immense potential but require careful planning. ABOUT OUR HOST SCOTT KINKA This is a SPECIAL EDITION of the Bridge Podcast with Scott Kinka. Over the last 12 months and 30+ episodes, Scott has gotten the opportunity to ask some of the best minds in technology a plethora of questions, including “what is your favorite app” and “what book is on your nightstand?”. In addition, he’s gotten some shameless predictions from all of these interviews. Well, on this episode, we get to ask the same questions of Scott.  Producer Gene Volpe gets the opportunity to ask Scott all of the tough questions and have Scott dig back on his favorite moments from our episodes so far. This one was an ode to 2023 while looking forward to 2024. We hope that you enjoy this interesting look into the Chief Strategy Officer of Bridgepointe Technologies and tech evangelist, Scott Kinka. CONTACT SCOTT Web.  LinkedIn.
    --------  
    33:41
  • ESPN’s CX Transformation: Using AI to Enhance Fan Support with Doug Kramon
    Sports are a profoundly human experience—emotional, visceral, and passionately followed. While AI won’t replace athletes anytime soon, it’s increasingly shaping how fans engage with their favorite teams. In this episode of The Bridgecast, Scott Kinka sits down with Doug Kramon, Head of Customer Care and Fan Support at ESPN, to explore the evolving role of AI in sports customer experience. They discuss how generative AI plays a role in CX transformation and fan support, the power of emotional connections in customer care, and the challenges of balancing automation with human-centric service. Doug also shares insights on leadership, the impact of big data on AI-driven insights, and the importance of curiosity and storytelling in professional growth. Tune in for a fascinating look at the intersection of sports, technology, and fan engagement. ESPN is the leading multiplatform sports entertainment brand that features seven U.S. television networks, the leading sports app, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, leading social and digital platforms, ESPN.com, ESPN Audio, endeavors on every continent worldwide, and more.  Topics covered in this episode:  • Why understanding different fan needs is crucial for effective support.  • How generative AI can support CX transformation but not replace human interaction. • Why the evolution of customer experience is driven by technology. • How AI can handle routine tasks, freeing humans from complex interactions. • Why building relationships with partners is key to success in customer care. • How the sports fan’s story is central to enhancing their experience. • Why curiosity and storytelling are vital for continuous learning. • How summarization tools can save agents valuable time and significantly enhance customer service efficiency. • Why big data is essential for actionable AI insights. • How catharsis scoring helps identify customer sentiment changes. • Why generative AI must be integrated with existing tech stacks. • Why bundle confusion in streaming services remains a challenge. • How work-life balance is crucial for employee satisfaction and open communication fosters a healthy workplace culture. ESPN Customer Experience (CX) Case Study https://bridgepointetechnologies.com/espn/ About Douglas Kramon Douglas Kramon leads Customer Care and Fan Support at ESPN.  This includes a fan base of tens of millions of rabid sports content consumers!  He oversees all fan support initiatives at ESPN, focusing on the fans in the stands, suits in the suites and everything in between.  He provides consumers of ESPN content the tools to experience an exceptional journey in their ESPN fandom! Contact Douglas LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/douglaskramon/ Web. http://espn.com
    --------  
    43:27
  • Refining Your 2025 AI Strategy with RapidScale’s Duane Barnes
    A new year often means resolutions and plans for your business. And for 2025, one of those plans is likely focused on literally and figuratively getting your arms around your AI strategy.  Making effective use of AI in 2025 means rewinding one whole hype cycle to the early 2020s to big data. That's the last big story we were all talking about. Organization, accuracy, availability, and, of course, security of your data are the essential building blocks for you to build a language model that is serviceable and accurate for your business. It's the core of your AI strategy.  In this episode of The Bridge, Scott interviews Duane Barnes, president of RapidScale. RapidScale is owned by Cox (yes, that Cox), and we understand why Duane believes that nine out of every ten of you are not prepared for AI — but you can be! It won't take a massive budget, nor will it be a multi-year project, but it will take understanding where you are.  During the conversation, they explore RapidScale’s mission to simplify IT for businesses, the current state of AI in the hype cycle, and the challenges companies face in leveraging AI effectively. Duane shares insights on customer engagement, real-world AI applications, and the importance of having a clear strategy when implementing AI tools like Co-Pilot.  They also delve into the critical aspects of AI governance, the importance of data management and having quality data, strategic approaches to AI adoption, and with the risks associated with AI usage in businesses, emphasizing the need for proper governance policies and the potential consequences of data leaks.  RapidScale is the managed cloud partner that turns technology into your biggest competitive advantage. Their comprehensive portfolio of private and public cloud solutions is tailored to your needs and backed by one of the deepest benches of certified experts in the industry. They make innovation easy by bringing you the latest solutions to keep your technology platforms responsive and delivering the consistent results your business deserves. Topics discussed in this episode on AI strategy: ·       Duane’s journey into technology. ·       Why AI is still in the hype cycle, with many companies exploring its potential. ·       Why AI adoption requires a cultural shift within organizations and data organization is crucial for leveraging AI effectively. ·       How can real-world AI applications significantly improve efficiency, and why is prompt engineering essential for practical AI tool usage? ·       Why data privacy is crucial when using AI applications and the risks when data management is neglected in AI strategies - the importance of data accuracy cannot be overstated. ·       How starting small with AI projects can lead to success. ·       Why do companies need to connect AI tools to their existing data for maximum benefit? ·       Internal policies are necessary to protect sensitive data when using AI. Businesses often lack governance steps for AI. ·       The impact of AI tools on employees and customers -  many employees use AI tools without understanding the risks, and most customers lack a fully formed idea for AI implementation. Why governance policies should be more than just compliance. About Duane Barnes Duane Barnes is an accomplished senior executive with a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the cloud and managed services business. He currently holds the position of President of RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, encompassing the acquisitions of RapidScale and Logicworks. Having joined RapidScale in 2016 as head of the Solutions Engineering group, Mr. Barnes swiftly rose through the ranks, demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic acumen. His tenure saw him assume pivotal roles such as Senior Vice President of Technology and interim Chief Technology Officer, before eventually being appointed Chief Operating Officer in June 2020. Subsequently, he assumed his current role as President, where he directs a multifaceted portfolio encompassing Operations, Technology, Product Management, Cybersecurity, Sales, Marketing, and Finance. Mr. Barnes' extensive expertise extends across diverse domains within IT, with a particular emphasis on enterprise data centers and managed cloud services. Prior to his tenure at RapidScale, he held key leadership positions at organizations such as Intelisys, Open-Xchange, Windstream, and The Walt Disney Company, building a solid foundation in complex technology solutions and managed services projects. His breadth of knowledge encompasses private and public cloud computing, cybersecurity, and professional services. Complementing his wealth of experience, Mr. Barnes holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from the University of Phoenix. His unwavering commitment to excellence and proven track record make him a highly respected leader in the field of technology and business management. Contact Duane LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/duanebarnes/ Web. https://rapidscale.net/about/leadership#duane-barnes Twitter/X. https://x.com/duanebarnes
    --------  
    51:59
  • The Bridgecast Live: Reimagining the Customer and Employee Relationship - Part Two
    How is AI transforming IT leadership? AI solves no problems by itself. But with the proper workflows and systems around it, it drives real-world ROI. Rather than replacing humans, it can enable the next level of cross-functional collaboration.  The panel explored AI's role in transforming business processes and IT leadership in part two of the 2024 Bridgepoint Tech Summit episode of The Bridgecast.  The discussion focuses on AI’s potential to enhance human performance, streamline workflows, and enable cross-functional collaboration within organizations. The panel emphasizes that effective AI adoption requires alignment across stakeholders and robust governance policies to mitigate risks like bias and inaccuracy. Our discussion panel included: ·       Nick Slater, Chief Revenue Officer, Dialpad ·       Milind Pansare, Vice President of Product Marketing, Observe AI ·       Shawn O’Connell, Vice President of Global AI Sales, Talkdesk ·       Kristy Thomas, Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, Vonage Topics discussed in this episode: ·       Why AI should enhance human performance rather than replace it. ·       How companies must align cross-functional stakeholders to drive successful AI adoption. ·       Why governance and readiness are crucial before implementing AI solutions. ·       How AI-driven tools can streamline workflows and improve employee productivity. ·       Why knowledge repositories and accurate data are essential for effective AI integration. ·       Why personalization and human interaction remain critical for customer satisfaction. How industry-specific AI applications are gaining traction, with contact centers being a major area of focus. 2024 Live at Tech Summit's Episode Links: 2024 Tech Summit Live Episode Part I 2023 Live at Tech Summit's Episode Links: 2023 Tech Summit Live Episode Part I 2023 Tech Summit Live Episode Part 2 ABOUT THE PANEL  Nick Slater, Dialpad CRO I am an experienced sales and operations leader with a track record of delivering consistent revenue growth, exceeding targets, improving sales productivity and developing top-tier technology sales and support teams. I have built several global teams from ideation to scale that have sold and supported hundreds of millions of dollars in ongoing revenues. My previous sales and operations teams built the strategy, charter and infrastructure to take an organization from ~$25M in annual revenues to over $800M in 9 years. We effectively scaled a 100 employee “startup” business unit to a 1,500 employee global leader in the space. I have a servant leadership philosophy revolving around hiring incredibly passionate, determined and intelligent individuals and providing them with the guidance, resources and autonomy to showcase their abilities most effectively. This has resulted in some of the lowest employee attrition and highest employee trust and engagement scores in my organizations.  Web. https://www.dialpad.com/  LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/nick-slater-41113a10/  Shawn O'Connell, Talkdesk Vice President Global AI Sales Innovative Leader in AI Sales Shawn O'Connell is a distinguished sales executive with extensive experience in AI and technology. As the Vice President of Global AI Sales at Talkdesk, he leads worldwide sales strategies for the Ascend AI Platform. Previously, as SVP of North America Sales at Yellow.ai, Shawn was the driver behind significantly expanded market presence. At Celonis, he played a key role in scaling the Western US HiTech vertical. His tenure at Salesforce was marked by consistent revenue growth and market expansion across Enterprise and Strategic Accounts. Shawn has also excelled in roles at BMC Software, Trace3, and EMC Corporation, building high-performing teams and delivering exceptional results. Shawn is renowned for his strategic vision and commitment to innovation and growth in the technology industry Web. http://www.talkdesk.com LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/shawn-o-connell-17a27a32/ Milind Pansare, Observe.AI Vice President Product Marketing Milind Pansare has led marketing and software engineering teams at startups and Silicon Valley icons for 30 years. When not immersed in tech, he grows grapes, makes wine, and prays for snow. Web. https://www.observe.ai/  LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/milindpansare/  Kristy Thomas, Vonage Senior VP of Global Channel and Alliances  With an unwavering passion for technology and telecommunications, Kristy Thomas is a seasoned expert in driving organizational success. Equipped with extensive knowledge and experience, she empowers businesses to navigate the dynamic technology landscape with confidence. 🚀 Future-Ready Solutions: As a forward-thinking strategist, Kristy is dedicated to helping businesses leverage cutting-edge technologies for operational efficiencies and agility gains. She possesses an innate ability to identify opportunities that drive growth and foster innovation. 💼 Customer-Centric Approach: With a relentless focus on customer experience, Kristy ensures that organizations gain a competitive edge by delivering exceptional service. She understands the power of building strong customer relationships and guides companies in creating meaningful connections. 🔧 Operational Excellence: Armed with her expertise in operations management, Kristy streamlines processes, enhances productivity, and optimizes performance. Her insights enable organizations to adapt swiftly to market changes while maximizing their resources. ✨ Transforming Possibilities into Reality: Known for her visionary mindset, Kristy excels at translating complex technologies into tangible business solutions. She empowers teams to embrace change, embrace innovation, and stay ahead of the curve in this fast-paced digital era. Web. https://www.vonage.com/ LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/kristy-thomas-bb004a29/
    --------  
    33:49
  • The Bridgecast Live: Reimagining the Customer and Employee Relationship (Part One)
    Is your business experiencing AI fatigue? Right now, AI is all anyone is talking about…but too many conversations are about tech and innovation when they should be about getting measurable outcomes. In this live episode of The Bridgecast, recorded at the Bridgepointe Tech Summit 2024, we sat down with thought leaders from Dialpad, Observe AI, Talkdesk, and Vonage so they could share some timely insights on how companies are cutting through the AI hype and making it work. We talk about how AI is transforming customer and employee experiences with some real-life success stories, practical applications and ROI-driven use cases. Plus, this conversation dives into the AI hype cycle and the challenges of AI fatigue. Topics discussed in this episode: • Why AI adoption must be tied to clear ROI metrics to overcome fatigue and skepticism. • Customer experience (CX) is often the entry point for businesses starting their AI journey. • Why companies should prioritize readiness assessments to identify meaningful use cases for AI. • How employee experience enhancements, such as automating routine tasks, provide significant ROI. • Why effective AI implementation requires aligning tools across platforms like Salesforce. • Why is generative AI’s role in transcription, data insights, and automation pivotal for efficiency? • How storytelling around ROI is essential to gaining buy-in from stakeholders. 2023 Live at Tech Summit's Episode Links: 2023 Tech Summit Live Episode Part I https://bridgepointetechnologies.com/artificial-intelligence-debate/ 2023 Tech Summit Live Episode Part 2 https://bridgepointetechnologies.com/questions-about-artificial-intelligence/  ABOUT THE PANEL  Nick Slater, Dialpad CRO I am an experienced sales and operations leader with a track record of delivering consistent revenue growth, exceeding targets, improving sales productivity and developing top-tier technology sales and support teams. I have built several global teams from ideation to scale that have sold and supported hundreds of millions of dollars in ongoing revenues. My previous sales and operations teams built the strategy, charter and infrastructure to take an organization from ~$25M in annual revenues to over $800M in 9 years. We effectively scaled a 100 employee “startup” business unit to a 1,500 employee global leader in the space. I have a servant leadership philosophy revolving around hiring incredibly passionate, determined and intelligent individuals and providing them with the guidance, resources and autonomy to showcase their abilities most effectively. This has resulted in some of the lowest employee attrition and highest employee trust and engagement scores in my organizations.  Web. https://www.dialpad.com/  LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/nick-slater-41113a10/  Shawn O'Connell, Talkdesk Vice President Global AI Sales Innovative Leader in AI Sales Shawn O'Connell is a distinguished sales executive with extensive experience in AI and technology. As the Vice President of Global AI Sales at Talkdesk, he leads worldwide sales strategies for the Ascend AI Platform. Previously, as SVP of North America Sales at Yellow.ai, Shawn was the driver behind significantly expanded market presence. At Celonis, he played a key role in scaling the Western US HiTech vertical. His tenure at Salesforce was marked by consistent revenue growth and market expansion across Enterprise and Strategic Accounts. Shawn has also excelled in roles at BMC Software, Trace3, and EMC Corporation, building high-performing teams and delivering exceptional results. Shawn is renowned for his strategic vision and commitment to innovation and growth in the technology industry Web. http://www.talkdesk.com LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/shawn-o-connell-17a27a32/ Milind Pansare, Observe.AI Vice President Product Marketing Milind Pansare has led marketing and software engineering teams at startups and Silicon Valley icons for 30 years. When not immersed in tech, he grows grapes, makes wine, and prays for snow. Web. https://www.observe.ai/  LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/milindpansare/  Kristy Thomas, Vonage Senior VP of Global Channel and Alliances  With an unwavering passion for technology and telecommunications, Kristy Thomas is a seasoned expert in driving organizational success. Equipped with extensive knowledge and experience, she empowers businesses to navigate the dynamic technology landscape with confidence. 🚀 Future-Ready Solutions: As a forward-thinking strategist, Kristy is dedicated to helping businesses leverage cutting-edge technologies for operational efficiencies and agility gains. She possesses an innate ability to identify opportunities that drive growth and foster innovation. 💼 Customer-Centric Approach: With a relentless focus on customer experience, Kristy ensures that organizations gain a competitive edge by delivering exceptional service. She understands the power of building strong customer relationships and guides companies in creating meaningful connections. 🔧 Operational Excellence: Armed with her expertise in operations management, Kristy streamlines processes, enhances productivity, and optimizes performance. Her insights enable organizations to adapt swiftly to market changes while maximizing their resources. ✨ Transforming Possibilities into Reality: Known for her visionary mindset, Kristy excels at translating complex technologies into tangible business solutions. She empowers teams to embrace change, embrace innovation, and stay ahead of the curve in this fast-paced digital era. Web. https://www.vonage.com/ LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/kristy-thomas-bb004a29/
    --------  
    28:40

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About The Bridgecast with Scott Kinka

The world underwent a massive evolution because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It halted the entire market, and fundamentally how and where we do business. While we found new ways to work and leverage technology that have become essential to how we work, the transformation is ongoing. That’s where The Bridge with Scott Kinka comes in. Each episode you’ll hear the stories of the tech leaders driving this change so you’re ready for what’s still to come and get the insights you need to lead that evolution in the boardroom and beyond. Presented by Bridgepointe Technologies, this podcast is for Tech Leaders, IT professionals, M&A officers, strategists, and company owners who are embracing the change. Each episode we’re joined by C-level executives and leaders of the world’s top Tech companies, guests share real-life experiences and invaluable insights on working in a world changed by a global health crisis and how technology has led the way including ￼ The challenges of remote especially in terms of work-life balance. • The ways business and technology will evolve in the future. • The emerging office-hybrid setup vs. the five-day office-based work week • Tips and tricks for maximizing productivity, regardless of where your team works. • New problems and solutions resulting from a move away from the hub and spoke model. • How to get the most out of your team while they work from home and take care of their families. • Data security including handling sensitive or confidential information when your team is not all in the office. Tune in each week for eye-opening discussions as guests open up about their mistakes at the height of the pandemic, detailing how they fixed and got through them. With their helpful insights and expert advice, it is much easier to prepare for what’s about to come and avoid getting left behind. YOUR HOST: SCOTT KINKA Host Scott Kinka brings his vast knowledge as a veteran commercial technologist and tech founder with heavy experience with MSP and cloud offerings for the mid-market and enterprise. A speaker at nationwide tech events, he has been featured in News, USA Today, and Business Week, among others. Scott's leadership has been recognized with the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award and he was also named Philadelphia’s Top IT Innovator and Tech Disruptor. In this show, Scott showcases his unique ability to sit down with heavy hitters in the IT industry to have a light-hearted and informative conversation. Look forward to episodes full of many new learnings and ideas without tiresome technical discussions. As Chief Strategy Officer of Bridgepointe Technologies, a nationwide technology strategy and advisory firm, Scott focuses on product and technology training, marketing and lead generation, partner systems and tools, and customer lifecycle management. He works hand-in-hand with tech leaders to help them reach their business goals. Subscribe now to The Bridge so you’re ready to cross the gap between business evolution and market demand with the right tech strategy for your organization. Listen to The Bridge with Scott Kinka at https://thebridgecast.net.
Podcast website

