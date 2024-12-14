Dion is one of only five people still alive who are on the cover of Sgt. Pepper. He was one of John Lennon’s musical heroes. Dion was also supposed to be on the plane with Buddy Holly that fateful night in 1959 - and he tells us that heartbreaking story. He also gives the best description of Buddy Holly that I’ve ever heard. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
44:59
The Beatlology Interviews: May Pang
May had an 18-month relationship with John Lennon when he separated from Yoko in the mid-70s. She tells us about her relationship with John & Yoko, how John had one of his most fruitful musical periods with her, and how she found out John had been murdered on that fateful night.
56:32
Actor Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill not only owns collectibles, he is a collectible. Mark talks to us about his first blush with the Beatles, how he began collecting Beatles memorabilia, that time he met George Harrison on a plane, and whether or not he let his kids play with Star Wars Toys.
43:52
Author Deirdre Kelly
The Beatles were more than an iconic musical band, they were fashion icons. They changed their styles constantly, setting fashion trends around the world. And they did it all without stylists or consultants. Remarkably, their looks are still reverberating on the world's top fashion runways today. Join us for a fascinating talk with author Deirdre Kelly, as she takes us on a fun ride through the sartorial influence of the Beatles.
44:41
Double Fantasy Guitarist Earl Slick
Earl Slick was one of the lead guitarists on John Lennon's final album. He tells why he was chosen to play on Double Fantasy, what it was like to be in the studio with a Beatle, and how he found out John Lennon had been killed on that fateful night. Warning: There is a little bit of salty language.
