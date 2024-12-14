The Beatlology Interviews: Dion

Dion is one of only five people still alive who are on the cover of Sgt. Pepper. He was one of John Lennon's musical heroes. Dion was also supposed to be on the plane with Buddy Holly that fateful night in 1959 - and he tells us that heartbreaking story. He also gives the best description of Buddy Holly that I've ever heard.