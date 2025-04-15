The Autism Little Learners Podcast

#115 - How to Talk to Kids About Autism with Andi Putt

Have you ever wondered how to talk to children about autism? In today’s episode, I had the honor of talking to Andi Putt about the importance of early conversations about autism, and how to empower autistic children through understanding their identity. We also talk about the significance of normalizing these conversations among peers and Andi offers some effective ways to explain autism to children. This episode is one that you are going to want to share with everyone you know! Takeaways Advocacy for autism should start early and be ongoing Understanding autism can empower children and improve mental health Conversations about autism should be age-appropriate and continuous Normalizing discussions about autism helps reduce stigma Children are often more accepting of differences than adults expect It's important to recognize individual needs in educational settings Open communication about autism can foster understanding among peers Language around autism should be positive and supportive General discussions about autism can help reduce bullying Empathy is crucial in understanding children's reactions Celebrating differences fosters a more inclusive environment Resources can help parents and educators communicate about autism Open conversations can lead to greater understanding among peers Bio: Andi Putt, also known as Mrs. Speechie P, is an Autistic Speech Language Pathologist specializing in team-based Autism evaluations and neuro-affirming support. She is dedicated to empowering families and helping Autistic children understand and embrace their authentic selves while also advocating for each individual’s unique needs. When she’s not advocating for others, you can find her indulging in a good book, planning her next travel adventure, procrastinating literally anything, or enjoying time with her family. Links: Andi’s website: https://www.mrsspeechiep.com/ Andi’s resources for talking to children about autism: https://www.mrsspeechiep.com/shop-all Andi’s IG account (@mrsspeechiep): https://www.instagram.com/mrsspeechiep/?hl=en You may also be interested in these supports: Visual Support Starter Set Visual Supports Facebook Group Autism Little Learners on Instagram Autism Little Learners on Facebook