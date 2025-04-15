#118 - Breaking Down Neurodiversity-Affirming Practices with Emily Byers Chaney
This week on the Autism Little Learners Podcast, I'm bringing back a powerful and important conversation with Emily Byers Chaney, SLP — and it felt like the perfect time to revisit it during Autism Acceptance Month. 💛 Have you ever found yourself wondering things like: • What does it mean to be neurodiversity-affirming? • Why do many autistic children have pronoun reversals? • What is gestalt language processing? • Why should we honor protests from autistic children? • Why aren’t WH-question goals always appropriate for young autistic students? If these questions spark your curiosity, this episode is for YOU. Emily shares so many invaluable insights that every educator, therapist, and caregiver of young autistic children should hear. Emily is the Speech and Language Program Director at the Pediatric Therapy Playhouse in LA, has been published in ASHA’s national magazine, and specializes in gestalt language processing and neurodiversity-affirming therapy. She’s trained in Floortime, PROMPT, Hanen’s It Takes Two to Talk and More Than Words, Natural Language Acquisition, and more! Topics Discussed: •What it means to be neurodiversity-affirming •Pronoun reversals and autism •What is gestalt language processing? •Why WH question goals aren’t always appropriate for gestalt language processors •Modeling AAC without expectation •Learning through play-based approaches vs. compliance-based approaches •Building connections with autistic students •Why planned ignoring doesn’t work •Honoring protesting Where You Can Find Emily: IG: https://www.instagram.com/ndaffirming.slp/ Watch this interview on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/cBTM0Y7aonQ?si=oOyRgo0ZVrdkrbHr You may also be interested in these supports: Visual Support Starter Set Visual Supports Facebook Group Autism Little Learners on Instagram Autism Little Learners on Facebook
--------
49:27
#117 - Pathological Demand Avoidance Explained – With Dr. Casey Ehrlich
We're bringing back this powerful episode because this topic is that important. Have you heard of PDA? How about autism and PDA? PDA stands for Pathological Demand Avoidance, and it’s a term you’re likely hearing more and more in the autism community. This conversation with Casey Ehrlich, Ph.D. was eye-opening, informative, and deeply validating. If you're a parent or educator supporting an autistic child who seems to resist or avoid everyday demands, this episode is a must-listen. Whether it's your first time hearing it or a refresher, don’t miss this one. It could change how you see and support your child or student. Topics Discussed: What is PDA? Characteristics of PDA PDA and the nervous system Autism and PDA Why typical teaching strategies don’t work How autonomy can help What is “strewing” and how can it help PDA kids? Strategies to support autistic PDA children Watch this interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/lUlAEeb_xxM?si=wyKBwX2yL1lAFRsE Links Mentioned In This Episode: IG: https://www.instagram.com/atpeaceparents/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/atpeaceparents YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@atpeaceparents At Peace Parents Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/at-peace-parents-podcast/id1654924910 Here is the link to Casey’s free Clarity Masterclass: https://www.atpeaceparents.com/opt-in-eec01613-fd48-49bd-a608-6b9ffd19588b Website: www.atpeaceparents.com Declarative Language Handbook: https://amzn.to/41WJPsn Adult PDAers mentioned by Casey: @rabbishoshana - Shoshana Meira Friedman @demi.not.lovato - Demi Burnett @kendahldamashek - Kendahl Damashek @in.play.we.trust - Katherine Aurora Callahan @neuroclastic Sally Cat on Facebook You may also be interested in these supports: Visual Support Starter Set Visual Supports Facebook Group Autism Little Learners on Instagram Autism Little Learners on Facebook
--------
48:16
#116 - Autism Awareness Month is Evolving—Why That Matters!
In this episode of the Autism Little Learners podcast, we dive into the shift from autism awareness to autism acceptance, emphasizing the importance of listening to autistic voices. We explore the history of autism, the evolution of diagnostic criteria, and the rise of the neurodiversity movement, which advocates for the acceptance of neurological differences as a natural part of human diversity. The significance of neurodiversity-affirming practices in education and therapy is also addressed as we aim to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for autistic children. Takeaways Autism awareness has shifted to autism acceptance. Listening to autistic voices is crucial for understanding. The puzzle piece symbol implies something is missing. Masking can harm the mental health of autistic individuals. Autism acceptance promotes inclusion and support. Neurodiversity is a valuable aspect of human diversity. Strengths of neurodivergent individuals should be celebrated. The neurodiversity movement challenges traditional views. Identity first language respects autistic individuals. Neurodiversity affirming practices enhance support for autistic people. Links to learn more from autistic adults: https://www.jordynzimmerman.com/ https://autisticadvocacy.org/
--------
23:40
#115 - How to Talk to Kids About Autism with Andi Putt
Have you ever wondered how to talk to children about autism? In today’s episode, I had the honor of talking to Andi Putt about the importance of early conversations about autism, and how to empower autistic children through understanding their identity. We also talk about the significance of normalizing these conversations among peers and Andi offers some effective ways to explain autism to children. This episode is one that you are going to want to share with everyone you know! Takeaways Advocacy for autism should start early and be ongoing Understanding autism can empower children and improve mental health Conversations about autism should be age-appropriate and continuous Normalizing discussions about autism helps reduce stigma Children are often more accepting of differences than adults expect It's important to recognize individual needs in educational settings Open communication about autism can foster understanding among peers Language around autism should be positive and supportive General discussions about autism can help reduce bullying Empathy is crucial in understanding children's reactions Celebrating differences fosters a more inclusive environment Resources can help parents and educators communicate about autism Open conversations can lead to greater understanding among peers Bio: Andi Putt, also known as Mrs. Speechie P, is an Autistic Speech Language Pathologist specializing in team-based Autism evaluations and neuro-affirming support. She is dedicated to empowering families and helping Autistic children understand and embrace their authentic selves while also advocating for each individual’s unique needs. When she’s not advocating for others, you can find her indulging in a good book, planning her next travel adventure, procrastinating literally anything, or enjoying time with her family. Links: Andi’s website: https://www.mrsspeechiep.com/ Andi’s resources for talking to children about autism: https://www.mrsspeechiep.com/shop-all Andi’s IG account (@mrsspeechiep): https://www.instagram.com/mrsspeechiep/?hl=en You may also be interested in these supports: Visual Support Starter Set Visual Supports Facebook Group Autism Little Learners on Instagram Autism Little Learners on Facebook
--------
50:44
#114 - 3 Strategies To Foster Engagement In Autistic Preschoolers
Do you want more active engagement in your classroom? Today’s episode is an audio version of my training titled “3 Simple Strategies To Foster Engagement, Play & Communication In Autistic Preschoolers”. The training covers transforming dumping & throwing toys into structured play-based activities, the importance of following a child's interests, the need for flexibility in teaching approaches, and integrating augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) into play-based learning. The session aims to empower educators and parents with actionable insights to support young autistic children effectively. Keep listening to learn more! Takeaways ● Ideas for transforming dumping and throwing behaviors into structured play activities ● Exploratory play is a natural part of development for all children, including autistic children ● Following a child's lead means observing their interests and engaging with them at their level ● Identifying deep interests can significantly enhance engagement and learning ● Flexibility in teaching allows for real-time adjustments to meet children's needs ● Integrating AAC into play creates a low-pressure environment for communication ● Modeling language without expectation fosters confidence in using AAC ● Play should be fun, reciprocal, and pressure-free to encourage natural exchanges ● Using children's interests in lesson plans can make learning more meaningful ● Building trust through play is crucial for developing relationships with autistic children Links 3 Simple Strategies Handout: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q2MIOQ9Hn5TZBVEAnYQQOdzDBqw7uNj2/view?usp=sharing Watch the YouTube version with slides showing the concepts: https://youtu.be/Y9Z1Ok-f84U Themed play visual supports: https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Autism-Play-Themed-Visual-Supports-For-Special-Education-8414926 Put-In Activity Challenge: https://autismlittlelearners.thrivecart.com/put-in-challenge-2024/ You may also be interested in these supports: 1. Visual Support Starter Set 2. Visual Supports Facebook Group 3. Autism Little Learners on Instagram 4. Autism Little Learners on Facebook
How can I help my autistic student or child? Where can I find resources to teach my preschool-age students with autism? My child was given the autism diagnosis…now what? I just started teaching autistic preschool students…where do I start? Do you have any tips for potty training? How do I train my paras?
Whether you are a special educator, speech/language pathologist, general education teacher, paraprofessional, parent, grandparent, or someone who loves a young autistic child, this show is for you!
The Autism Little Learners podcast is relaxed, upbeat, informative, and full of actionable step-by-step tips to help you feel more confident and successful with your students or child.
Host, Tara Phillips, is a speech/language pathologist who can relate to both SLPs and special education teachers because she has run her own communication-based classroom for over 2 decades. She is the creator of the Autism Little Learners Membership and the Visual Schedules Made Easy online course.
Tara addresses all kinds of topics including: autism and visuals, tips for teaching communication skills, self-regulation as a foundation for learning, creating predictable routines, toilet training, challenging behaviors, fostering independence, and building positive relationships and connections with autistic children.
Along with sharing her tips and most successful strategies for students on the autism spectrum, she will invite guest speakers to get different perspectives.
