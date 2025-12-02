From Special Ed Teacher to Full-Time Artist: How Kimberly Castrodale Found Her Style, Her Story, and Her Creative Rhythm

In today's episode, I sit down with artist Kimberly Castrodale to talk about her winding path from special education teacher to full-time artist, and how motherhood, loss, and everyday life continue to shape her work. Kimberly shares how she discovered her creative identity, embraced a slower evolving style, found meaning in florals, and learned to trust her own rhythm—even when it didn't match what other artists say you "should" do. We dive into:– How she blended teaching, motherhood, and art before going full-time– The story behind her Wonder Collection and how loss transformed her creative practice– Why florals became her signature (and why she hesitated at first)– How she uses Instagram, her newsletter, and in-person shows to grow her audience– The surprising reason she reduced her studio time—and made better art– Her experience getting into major shows like Loyola and Spotlight on Art– The emotional rollercoaster of being an artist (and how she rides it)– The power of artist friendships, community, and not doing it alone If you're an artist craving clarity, connection, or permission to build your practice your way, this conversation is full of honest insights, heart, and encouragement. Where to find Kimberly:Instagram: @kimberlycastroale_artWebsite: kimberlycastrodaleart.com Want to sign up for my workshop?Learn more here