Growing Your Art Business, Handling Copycats, and Protecting Your Work with Emma Katherine
Today’s episode is a powerful and honest conversation with artist Emma Katherine, whose Western-inspired paintings have exploded in popularity over the past year. We talk about what it’s really like to grow a creative business while balancing motherhood, staying connected to your audience, and navigating the overwhelming parts of success that no one prepares artists for.
Emma opens up about:• How her art business has evolved since she was last on the podcast• Balancing life as a new mom and full-time artist• The emotional and logistical side of rapid business growth• How she handles copycats, stolen artwork, and copyright issues• What she’s learned from consulting with trademark and copyright attorneys• Why protecting your creative work matters at every stage• The mindset shifts that help her stay grounded and keep creating• Exciting new partnerships, collections, and events she’s working on
Whether you’ve dealt with copying in your own creative career or want to protect your work as your business grows, this episode is full of candid advice, real stories, and inspiration to help you move forward with clarity and confidence.
Emma’s work, growth, and perspective offer so much insight into what it looks like to build a meaningful brand as an artist today — and how to stay true to yourself in the process.
Follow Emma: @emma_katherineartWebsite: emmakatherineart.com Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
42:04
--------
42:04
From Special Ed Teacher to Full-Time Artist: How Kimberly Castrodale Found Her Style, Her Story, and Her Creative Rhythm
In today’s episode, I sit down with artist Kimberly Castrodale to talk about her winding path from special education teacher to full-time artist, and how motherhood, loss, and everyday life continue to shape her work. Kimberly shares how she discovered her creative identity, embraced a slower evolving style, found meaning in florals, and learned to trust her own rhythm—even when it didn’t match what other artists say you “should” do.
We dive into:– How she blended teaching, motherhood, and art before going full-time– The story behind her Wonder Collection and how loss transformed her creative practice– Why florals became her signature (and why she hesitated at first)– How she uses Instagram, her newsletter, and in-person shows to grow her audience– The surprising reason she reduced her studio time—and made better art– Her experience getting into major shows like Loyola and Spotlight on Art– The emotional rollercoaster of being an artist (and how she rides it)– The power of artist friendships, community, and not doing it alone
If you’re an artist craving clarity, connection, or permission to build your practice your way, this conversation is full of honest insights, heart, and encouragement.
Where to find Kimberly:Instagram: @kimberlycastroale_artWebsite: kimberlycastrodaleart.com
Want to sign up for my workshop?Learn more here Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
30:29
--------
30:29
Building a Joyful Art Business with Jen Carmiel — From YouTube Growth to The Small Joys Club
What if your art business could grow through joy instead of hustle?
In this episode of The Art Coaching Club, host Hayley Price White sits down with Jen Carmiel, watercolor artist, illustrator, and founder of The Small Joys Club — a monthly art-and-letter membership inspiring people to find beauty in the little things.
Jen shares how she built a thriving, sustainable art business through watercolor painting, local art markets, and YouTube — all while working part-time. You’ll hear how she turned her creative ideas into consistent income, earned artist grants, and built a growing online community around authenticity and connection.
We cover:
How Jen grew The Small Joys Club from one subscriber to hundreds
Turning art markets into long-term collectors
Getting artist grants and local funding opportunities
Monetizing YouTube as an artist (and loving it!)
Why being a part-time artist can actually help your creativity thrive
The mindset shifts needed to build a joyful, sustainable business
If you’ve ever wondered how to grow your art career your way — this episode is full of inspiration and practical ideas you can start using today.
Listen now on The Art Coaching Club and get inspired to build your version of success. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
53:15
--------
53:15
How Maddie Grace Grew to 160K+ Followers and Turned Social Media into a Full-Time Art Career
What happens when you take your art business seriously on social media?
In this episode of The Art Coaching Club, Hayley sits down with Maddie Grace Maierhofer— a Savannah-based artist whose joyful, colorful paintings and daily social media presence have transformed her creative career. In just one year, she skyrocketed from 40K to over 160K Instagram followers, grew consistent monthly sales, and even landed a dream collaboration with SMEG USA.
They dive into:
How posting one reel a day changed Maddie’s business
Tips for balancing growth, commissions, and creative energy
What to do when shows don’t go as planned
Navigating clients, boundaries, and burnout
Why consistency matters more than perfection
Building brand collaborations as an artist
If you’ve been wondering how to grow your art business online or find your rhythm on social media, this conversation is full of honest, practical inspiration straight from someone who’s done it.
Listen now and learn how to turn your creative momentum into real results.
Follow along @maddiegraceart
Also - listen to our last episode (episode 126) Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
33:45
--------
33:45
Redefining Success as a Part-Time Artist — Building a Coastal Art Brand with Justine Palkowski of Second Shore
What if staying part-time was the secret to building a more joyful and sustainable art business?
In this episode, Hayley sits down with Justine Palkowski, artist and founder of Second Shore, to talk about creating authentic coastal-inspired artwork while balancing a full-time career, motherhood, and entrepreneurship.
Justine shares her journey from marketer to artist, how she overcame imposter syndrome, and why she believes you don’t have to go full-time to take your art seriously. Together, they explore:
Building a brand rooted in authenticity
Marketing as a part-time artist
Finding your audience (and ignoring the noise)
Balancing art, business, and family with intention
Turning your creative passion into a sustainable business
If you’ve ever wondered how to balance creativity with the rest of life — this conversation will remind you that success doesn’t have to fit one mold.
https://www.secondshore.co/
Sponsored by The Next Chapter Travel — a woman-owned travel company designing luxury small-group experiences for women ready to explore the world. Their 2026 trips are open for early interest! Learn more at thenextchaptertravel.com.
#ArtBusiness #CreativeEntrepreneur #WomenInArt #ArtCoachingClub #CoastalArt #ArtistMarketing #PartTimeArtist #ArtPodcast Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Being an artist can be one of the most fulfilling careers, but can also be one of the most frustrating. The time and effort that goes into creating, often leaves little time for other tasks such as marketing, networking, website development, and financials. The Art Coaching Club Podcast is here to help!Hayley Price is the creator behind The Art Coaching Club and now The Art Coaching Club Podcast. As an artist, owner of the online art gallery, The Scouted Studio, and as an international business coach for creatives, Hayley understands the art world inside and out. Each episode, she breaks down the challenges that come with scaling a creative business and develops strategies to help artists get organized and get back in the studio doing what they love. You can expect to hear from artists at all levels of their careers discussing their career journeys, their biggest challenges, and how they got to where they are now. Subscribe to listen every Tuesday .