Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsNewsThe Anthony Rogers Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Anthony Rogers Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Anthony Rogers Show

The Anthony Rogers Show
NewsSociety & Culture
The Anthony Rogers Show
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 361
  • DEXTER and THE MOONROCKS interview
    On this episode of The Anthony Rogers Show, pornstar-turned-comedian Nikki Knightly sits down with Ryan Fox, drummer of the rising Texas grunge-country band Dexter and the Moonrocks, for a one-of-a-kind conversation recorded right on the track at the legendary Daytona 500 Speedway. Nikki dives into Ryan’s journey, the band’s breakout success, and what it’s like to mix grunge grit with outlaw country vibes—all while soaking in the electric atmosphere of one of America’s most iconic racing venues.Brought to you by Original Joint Buddy: https://www.ojb420.com/www.AnthonyRogers.US ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 2025 (C), Anthony Rogers presents LLC
    --------  
    7:19
  • Episode 378 - Street Sects
    Street Sects is an American experimental band from Austin, Texas formed in 2013, composed of vocalist Leo Ashline and multi-instrumentalist Shaun Ringsmuth. Their style is extremely abrasive, characterized by industrial rhythms, use of screamed vocals, samples of both noise and synthesizers, and nihilistic lyrics.Brought to you by www.MyPatriotCigars.com / Use promo code Legendary for a discount.
    --------  
    1:23:59
  • Episode 376 - Todd Schowalter
    Brought to you by My Patriot Cigars | https://www.mypatriotcigars.com/ | Use promo code LEGENDARY for 25% off | Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. 🎙 Guest Bio: Todd Schwalter On this episode of The Anthony Rogers Show, we’re joined by the hilarious and unfiltered Todd Schwalter — political cartoonist, humor columnist, filmmaker, and host of the Right On The Mark podcast. Known for his bold takes and sharp wit, Todd has built a career out of speaking truth to power through comedy, art, and no-holds-barred commentary. Whether he's stirring up laughs with a pen or a camera, Todd brings a unique blend of satire and social critique that’s as thought-provoking as it is entertaining. Don't miss this conversation with one of the most fearless voices in modern satire. 🎙️ The Anthony Rogers Show – One of the wildest, most unfiltered comedy shows on the internet. Hosted by Anthony Rogers, a stand-up comic, culture critic, and podcast renegade who's interviewed everyone from rockstars to pornstars to politicians. Known for his bold takes, absurd humor, and viral interviews, Anthony brings you conversations you won’t hear anywhere else. https://www.linktr.ee/TheAnthonyRogersShow Follow Anthony Rogers on instagram: https://www.Instagram.com/BetterThanTheBeatles
    --------  
    1:32:35
  • BOWLING FOR SOUP interview
    Brought to you by My Patriot Cigars | https://www.mypatriotcigars.com/ | Use promo code LEGENDARY for 25% off | Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. In this episode of The Anthony Rogers Show, host Anthony Rogers and co-host Nikki Knightly sit down with Jaret Reddick, frontman of pop-punk legends Bowling for Soup, for an exclusive interview at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL — right on the infield of the legendary Daytona 500 track. From music and touring to behind-the-scenes stories and Jaret’s take on the modern rock scene, this convo is packed with laughs, energy, and raw insight from one of pop-punk’s most iconic voices. 📍 Location: Daytona International Speedway 🎶 Event: Welcome to Rockville 2025 👥 Guests: Jaret Reddick, Anthony Rogers, Nikki Knightly 👉 Like, comment, and subscribe for more backstage interviews with your favorite rockstars and legends. 🎧 Full podcast episode also available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you stream. https://www.linktr.ee/TheAnthonyRogersShow #BowlingForSoup #JaretReddick #AnthonyRogersShow #WelcomeToRockville #PopPunk #Daytona500 #RockInterview
    --------  
    28:31
  • Episode 373 - The Mysteries of Kristen Pfaff and Kurt Cobain
    In this episode, psychic Medium Mary joins forces with comedian Nikki Knightly and provocateur Anthony Rogers to reexamine two of the most mysterious and controversial deaths in 1990s rock history: Kristen Pfaff, the bassist for Hole, and Kurt Cobain, the legendary frontman of Nirvana. Both deaths were ruled heroin-related—Pfaff’s an overdose in June 1994, just two months after Cobain’s alleged suicide in April. But were they truly accidental or self-inflicted? Or do deeper truths lie beneath the official stories? Medium Mary channels the energy of the past, offering chilling insights and psychic impressions from beyond. Nikki Knightly adds critical analysis and sharp wit, probing inconsistencies in the media narrative. Anthony Rogers, never afraid to confront the uncomfortable, pushes into conspiracy territory—asking whether someone had a motive to silence both artists. Was it coincidence that both were trying to leave toxic environments? Or is there a hidden thread tying their deaths together? Together, the trio dives into: * The timeline and personal struggles leading up to Kristen Pfaff’s sudden death * Kurt Cobain’s contested suicide and the mountain of doubts surrounding it * Courtney Love’s alleged connections and motivations * Forensic reports, diary entries, and rare interviews * Psychic readings and channeling sessions seeking answers from the beyond This is not just a rehash of grunge-era tragedy. It’s a provocative journey through psychic investigation, cultural commentary, and raw emotional truth—seeking justice, peace, and perhaps closure for two lost icons of alternative rock. About Mary the Medium Mary is a passionate and dedicated psychic with exceptional skills in remote viewing and mediumship. With a proven track record of locating missing persons globally, she offers a lifeline of hope and closure to those in desperate need. Trust in my expertise to provide life-changing answers and comfort. https://marythemedium.com/ About Frankie MacDonald Frankie MacDonald is a Canadian amateur meteorologist from the Whitney Pier area of Sydney, Nova Scotia. MacDonald, who has autism, is known for his boisterous online weather forecasts. Frankie records meteorologist reports which he then posts to his YouTube channel, under the handle of dogsandwolves. Youtube: / https://www.YouTube.com/@dogsandwolves Instagram: / https://www.Instagram.com/Frankiemacd1984 About Nikki Knightly AVN Nominated Performer, Published Model, Dancer, Comedian, Co-host of The Anthony Rogers Show Podcast, Psychic Witch, Spiritual Gangster | 47k on X / https://x.com/NikkiKnightly About Anthony Rogers Stand up comic, Professional tourist, Entrepreneur, and Host of The Anthony Rogers Show podcast https://www.Instagram.com/betterthanthebeatles About The Anthony Rogers Show The Anthony Rogers Show is the best show in the universe. https://www.Rumble.com/AnthonyRogers https://www.YouTube.com/AnthonyRogers Https://www.instagram.com/RogersShow https://www.twttier.com/TheRogersShow For more options https://www.linktr.ee/TheAnthonyRogersShow
    --------  
    1:30:38

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About The Anthony Rogers Show

The Anthony Rogers Show. The best show in the universe. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, 2025 (C), Anthony Rogers presents LLC, https://www.AnthonyRogers.US
Podcast website
NewsSociety & CultureDaily News

Listen to The Anthony Rogers Show, The Charlie Kirk Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.8 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/15/2025 - 5:04:15 PM