In this inaugural episode of the American Founding with Jay Cost, Dr. Cost argues that the American Founding remains of continuing importance. Those of us who defend the Constitution against those seeking radical change need to understand what the arguments the Founders made in defense of the institutions they created.

This episode explores why the United States in 1776 well uniquely suited to a republican form of government. Freed from the constraints of European medievalism, the Americans were free to create a society more egalitarian than any the western world had seen.

This episode explores the English tradition of political liberty in colonial America. Drawing on hundreds of years of English experiences, the Americans expected a government of limits, which respected the civil rights and property rights of its subjects. When George III and the English Parliament began violating those rights, colonial Americans began their revolution.

This episode will look at "America's Mulligan," the Articles of Confederation. The first system of government in the United States, the Articles lasted from 1777 until 1789. They are largely remembered as a failure. Yet in creating this system of government, the Americans were drawing upon the lessons of history and theory.

About The American Founding with Jay Cost

The American Founding is a new series by Jay Cost, PhD of the Institute for Faith & Freedom at Grove City College. Every Thursday at 7 p.m. EST, Dr. Cost will examine interesting and often unexplored parts of the story of how the United States laid the foundations for the freest country in the history of the world. The big ideas, the legendary personalities, the classic debates, the petty rivalries, and more! Look for episodes to appear later on your favorite podcast source!