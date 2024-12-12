Through Castle Crashers and Beyond with The Behemoth's John Baez

Trent Kusters chats with President of The Behemoth, John Baez. Together they discuss The Behemoth's 20+ year journey as an indie studio; their breakout hit during the early days of Xbox Live Arcade in Castle Crashers; how that success propelled them forward as a studio; the importance of trade shows for developing the relationship with their community; and the steps they've taken to stay truly independent as a company.