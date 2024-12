The World of Licensing in Games with Slitherine's Marco Minoli

This episode is supported by Xsolla Trent Kusters chats with Marco Minoli, Director of Publishing at Slitherine. Together they discuss the world of licensing in video games; the benefits and opportunities that can be found; how deals are structured; how to collaborate with license holders; and then explore Slitherine's catalogue of games from consumer facing war games to war simulations used by defense departments in governments around the world.