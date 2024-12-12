The World of Licensing in Games with Slitherine's Marco Minoli
Trent Kusters chats with Marco Minoli, Director of Publishing at Slitherine. Together they discuss the world of licensing in video games; the benefits and opportunities that can be found; how deals are structured; how to collaborate with license holders; and then explore Slitherine's catalogue of games from consumer facing war games to war simulations used by defense departments in governments around the world.
--------
1:20:06
Balatro Creator LocalThunk Talks Inspirations and Jokers
Trent Kusters chats with Balatro creator LocalThunk. Together they discuss the early titles he created with his friends; the inspirations that led to Balatro; his ideas around design and balance; how real life experiences influenced the Joker designs; and the steps he's taking to ensure Balatro is never conflated with gambling.
--------
2:16:57
Through Castle Crashers and Beyond with The Behemoth's John Baez
Trent Kusters chats with President of The Behemoth, John Baez. Together they discuss The Behemoth's 20+ year journey as an indie studio; their breakout hit during the early days of Xbox Live Arcade in Castle Crashers; how that success propelled them forward as a studio; the importance of trade shows for developing the relationship with their community; and the steps they've taken to stay truly independent as a company.
--------
1:37:12
Talking Sack Boys and Astro Bots with Composer Kenny Young
Austin Wintory chats with composer Kenny Young. Together they discuss his career featuring several collaborations with Media Molecule on the Little Big Planet and Tearaway franchises all the way to his latest project, Team Asobi's galactic trek across PlayStation history, Astro Bot.
--------
1:55:41
Industry Veteran Jen MacLean Talks Gen Z Audiences and Evolving Expectations
Chris Charla chats with industry veteran Jen MacLean. Together they discuss her journey in the games industry; what she's learned at each studio she's been a part of; the importance of the first hour in games; and what she thinks developers have to focus on to capture the attention of Gen Z and Gen Alpha.