Spiritual Materialism? Left Politics and Marxian Mysticism w/Rev Left Radio’s Breht O’Shea
*Note: This is only part of the conversation between Brett and Breht; they continued for another 30 mins! To listen to the entire episode, please subscribe to the Patreon or watch the episode on our YouTube channel, both linked below* What does spirituality on the left look like? In a Ramadan special, Adnan discusses Buddhism and Sufi Islam, the distinctions between mysticism and mystification, spiritual practices and ethics as well as the liberation of the soul w/Revolutionary Left Radio and former co-host of Guerrilla History, Breht O'Shea. In a wide ranging and deep conversation about the inner life and the outer world, what it means to be truly human, and transformation socially and personally, Adnan and Breht explore the intersections of left politics and spirituality from the alienation of consumer corporate capitalism and the degradations of imperialism to the defiant dignity and faithful resilience of Gazan resistance. Check out sister podcast w/ Henry Hakamaki (@Huck1995) https://guerrillahistory.libsyn.com Follow Breht's work at www.revolutionaryleftradio.com and check out the two-part series on Mysticism on RLR and Red Menace podcasts: https://revolutionaryleftradio.libsyn.com/on-mysticism-ego-suffering-love https://revolutionaryleftradio.libsyn.com/on-mysticism-ii-enlightenment-non-duality-perennialism
1:25:03
Iran's History and Geopolitical Relations w/ Prof. David N. Yaghoubian
Prof. Adnan Husain discusses the modern history of Iran from the late nineteenth century to contemporary relations with the US with friend and colleague Prof. David N. Yaghoubian of California State University-San Bernardino. We discuss Iran's traditions of statecraft and geopolitical relations with imperial powers, Russia and Britain, until the Cold War, when Iran became a pillar of US hegemony in the Middle East after subverting and overthrowing the nationalist government of Mossadegh. Prof. Yaghoubian shares his analysis of the current Iranian state's alliances with Russia and China to evade unremitting US sanctions as one of "grievances" rather than "interests" created by aggressive US policy. A wide-ranging conversation benefiting from Prof. Yaghoubian's thorough historical knowledge and trenchant political analysis. Dr. David N. Yaghoubian is Professor of Modern west Asian and Islamic History at California State University-San Bernardino. aughot of "Ethnicity, Identity, and the Development of Nationalism in Iran" (Syracuse, 2014) and co-editor of "Struggle and Survival in the Modern Middle East" (3rd edition forthcoming).
1:53:57
Divide and Conquer: Abusing History to Inflame Sunni-Shi’i Sectarianism w/ Mehmet Ali Arslan
Professor Adnan Husain is joined by activist Mehmet Ali Arslan to examine how sectarian division is being sown by the use and abuse of Islamic and Middle Eastern History. In particular they discuss how Sunni-Shi'i tension and polarization is fanned by references to events of early Islam as well as Ottoman vs. Safavid dynastic competition. They look at an interesting letter from Ottoman Sultan Selim the Grim to Shah Isma'il of Persia that is being used currently to manufacture consent for imperialist designs in the Levant. Check out Mehmet's Bandcamp mumasmusic.bandcamp.com
1:46:15
A World Order w/o Conscience Structured by Racism and Islamophobia w/ BettBeatMedia
In this episode, Professor Adnan Husain (@adnanahusain) is joined by two outstanding scholars and thinkers, Drs. Peter Beattie and Karim Bettache of BettBeatMedia ( @BettBeat_Media ). They discuss a number of interrelated topics based on BettBeatMedia newsletters on substack: the current geopolitical order, China's role in it, BRICS and political economy, anti-imperialist politics in the Trump era, the media, as well as the politics of race and Islamophobia beyond "left" and right in "the West". Check out BettBeat's Substack https://substack.com/@bettbeat Subscribe to their channel here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVlAELI2OVTx03PvpXoLCWQ
1:17:09
Gaza is Unconquered, Palestine is STILL the Issue w/ Sina Rahmani
Professor Adnan Husain (@adnanahusain) and Sina Rahmani (The East is a Podcast) discuss the political lessons and implications of the Gaza ceasefire agreement for the cause of Palestine, regional and geopolitics of resistance against US/Western empire, and on the direction of the anti-imperial solidarity movements across Europe and North America.
Professor Adnan Husain, historian and scholar of religion, hosts a show spanning history, politics, global affairs, intellectual culture, as well as religion and spirituality. The format ranges from scholarly guest interviews, panel discussions, recorded lectures, and his own readings and commentary.