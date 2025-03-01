Spiritual Materialism? Left Politics and Marxian Mysticism w/Rev Left Radio’s Breht O’Shea

*Note: This is only part of the conversation between Brett and Adnan; they continued for another 30 mins! To listen to the entire episode, please subscribe to the Patreon or watch the episode on our YouTube channel, both linked below* What does spirituality on the left look like? In a Ramadan special, Adnan discusses Buddhism and Sufi Islam, the distinctions between mysticism and mystification, spiritual practices and ethics as well as the liberation of the soul w/Revolutionary Left Radio and former co-host of Guerrilla History, Breht O'Shea. In a wide ranging and deep conversation about the inner life and the outer world, what it means to be truly human, and transformation socially and personally, Adnan and Breht explore the intersections of left politics and spirituality from the alienation of consumer corporate capitalism and the degradations of imperialism to the defiant dignity and faithful resilience of Gazan resistance. Check out sister podcast w/ Henry Hakamaki (@Huck1995) https://guerrillahistory.libsyn.com Follow Breht's work at www.revolutionaryleftradio.com and check out the two-part series on Mysticism on RLR and Red Menace podcasts: https://revolutionaryleftradio.libsyn.com/on-mysticism-ego-suffering-love https://revolutionaryleftradio.libsyn.com/on-mysticism-ii-enlightenment-non-duality-perennialism