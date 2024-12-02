EP 87 - Rio Ferdinand on Life After Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alex Ferguson, Mbappe, Bellingham

Rio Ferdinand is a football legend who spent over a decade playing for Manchester United and was a cornerstone of the England national team. With six Premier League titles, two League Cups, and a UEFA Champions League trophy under his belt, Rio is no stranger to the highs and pressures of elite football. He joined Sriram and Aarthi for a deep dive into the trials and tribulations of a career in competitive sports, the mental and physical demands of playing for one of the world's most prestigious clubs, and the new wave of young athletes rising to stardom. From his experiences with legends like Sir Alex Ferguson to his thoughts on modern football, Rio shares what it takes to truly be the greatest, not just in sports, but in life.Show Notes: (0:00) Intro(2:03) The English experience during the Euros(3:21) What's it going to take for England to bring it home(7:19) Jude Bellingham is different (9:23) What separates young prodigies that make it vs. those that don't(12:01) The all-timers are not normal(15:17) Underdog mentality and fighting for recognition (17:13) Handling the pressure of playing for Man Utd(19:18) Rio rewatches the 2008 UCL Final(21:06) Rio learned this while playing for Sir Alex (21:38) How Sir Alex managed the egos of the best players(28:17) A great team needs experienced players(30:43) Mbappe's challenge ingraining to Real Madrid (34:06) Parallels between sports and tech(38:06) Tech CEOs and founders are receptive to Rio's opinions(40:39) Clubs still need to improve how to connect with fans(41:23) Ted Lasso and Rio's new show(42:10) Ronaldo smashes YouTube records(42:48) Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham are modeling the way for football clubs(48:17) Changing the conversation around mental health in sports(54:52) Rio's penalty-taking strategies (57:40) How Rio would fix Man Utd (59:33) Biggest lesson from running a restaurant (1:00:47) Rio defends ballet (1:01:59) Meeting a young Drake at Old Trafford