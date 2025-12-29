In this episode, we take a deep dive into the LZ0 3.0 Duramax thrust bearing failures that have been making waves across the diesel community — specifically affecting some 2025 and 2026 model year trucks and SUVs.I break down what’s actually happening, what GM has (and hasn’t) said, and share my real-world observations as a GM technician who has seen these failures firsthand. We talk about what a thrust bearing does, why these engines fail when they do, and whether this is something owners can realistically catch early.This episode also answers common owner questions, including:Is there any warning before failure?Can oil analysis catch it?Does making it past 10,000 miles mean you’re safe?Should you avoid buying a 2025–2026 LZ0?Would I still buy one myself?This is a community-focused discussion, based on real data, real failures, and real ownership concerns — not internet speculation. If you own a 3.0 Duramax or are thinking about buying one, this episode will give you clarity, context, and confidence.Have questions for the next episode? Leave a comment — they shape future shows.