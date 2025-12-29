Open app
radio.net
  • The 3.0 Duramax Podcast

    LZ0 Thrust Bearing Failures - My Theory on The Cause and Why You Should Still Buy One, I would.

    12/28/2025 | 16 mins.

    In this episode, we take a deep dive into the LZ0 3.0 Duramax thrust bearing failures that have been making waves across the diesel community — specifically affecting some 2025 and 2026 model year trucks and SUVs.I break down what’s actually happening, what GM has (and hasn’t) said, and share my real-world observations as a GM technician who has seen these failures firsthand. We talk about what a thrust bearing does, why these engines fail when they do, and whether this is something owners can realistically catch early.This episode also answers common owner questions, including:Is there any warning before failure?Can oil analysis catch it?Does making it past 10,000 miles mean you’re safe?Should you avoid buying a 2025–2026 LZ0?Would I still buy one myself?This is a community-focused discussion, based on real data, real failures, and real ownership concerns — not internet speculation. If you own a 3.0 Duramax or are thinking about buying one, this episode will give you clarity, context, and confidence.Have questions for the next episode? Leave a comment — they shape future shows.

  • The 3.0 Duramax Podcast

    What is the best year 3.0 Duramax? Discussion on Deletes and more ! Episode 2

    12/22/2025 | 20 mins.

    In this episode, I answer three listener questions that are better suited for the podcast format, including when it actually makes sense to use a block heater, what the “best” year of the 3.0 Duramax really means, and how certain topics are handled differently on the podcast versus YouTube. We also start a broader discussion around emissions deletes—why the topic comes up so often, how it’s commonly misunderstood, and why context matters—without getting into instructions or recommendations.I also briefly reference my latest video explaining blowby and the closed PCV system on the 3.0 Duramax, and why visual checks like popping the oil cap can be misleading on modern diesel engines.In the next weekly episode, I’ll take a direct look at the LZ0 3.0 Duramax and address a question many owners are asking right now: is it actually a bad engine, or is important context getting lost online?

  • The 3.0 Duramax Podcast

    EP.1 Viewer Questions: Oil, Break-In, Blowby, and the Future of the 3.0 Duramax

    12/18/2025 | 24 mins.

    In this episode, I answer real viewer questions pulled directly from YouTube — the same questions I hear every day as a GM technician.We cover 5W-30 oil use in the 3.0 Duramax, early oil changes and engine break-in, blowby expectations, LM2 teardown findings, LZ0 improvements, long-term wear concerns, engine swaps, and what the future looks like for the 3.0 Duramax platform.No speculation. No warranty talk. Just practical, real-world answers based on what I’m seeing in the shop.Duramax® is a registered trademark of General Motors. This podcast is not affiliated with or endorsed by General Motors.

About The 3.0 Duramax Podcast

Real-world answers to 3.0 Duramax questions from a working GM technician. This podcast breaks down oil choices, maintenance, diagnostics, known issues, and what actually matters when owning and servicing a 3.0 Duramax truck or SUV. Episodes are built around real viewer questions and real shop experience — not speculation or internet noise. Straight answers. Practical context. No fluff. Duramax® is a registered trademark of General Motors. This podcast is not affiliated with or endorsed by General Motors.
