Sean Castrina
The 10 Minute Entrepreneur is a podcast for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Seasoned serial entrepreneur Sean Castrina shares quick hitting tips to hel... More
  • INTERVIEW: R.T. Custer - Ask For Help!
    @RT_Custer is CEO Vortic Watch Company. He also helps entrepreneurs navigate business ownership through mentorship and community by co-hosting Fast Foundations Mastermind. vorticwatches.com carterandcuster.com fastfoundations.com
    5/4/2023
    25:12
  • INTERVIEW: Steven Kotler - Gnar Country
    Steven Kotler  is a New York Times bestselling author, an award-winning journalist, and the Executive Director of the Flow Research Collective. He is one of the world’s leading experts on human performance. gnarcountry.com ig: stevenkotler
    5/3/2023
    28:27
  • INTERVIEW: Simon Mainwaring - Lead With We
    Simon is a brand futurist, international keynote speaker, and top-selling author. He is the founder and CEO of We First, a strategic brand consultancy focusing on the growth and effect of future-oriented, purpose-driven brands. LeadWithWeCourse.com
    5/2/2023
    16:52
  • Ep. 434: Things High Net Worth People Do Routinely
    How do high net-worth people manage their money? How do they approach opportunities? We talk about these and more. seancastrina.com getstartedmarketing.com
    5/1/2023
    12:10
  • Ask Sean Ep. 9
    “How do I manage my business?” gigstrategic.com seancastrina.com
    4/28/2023
    9:14

About The 10 Minute Entrepreneur

The 10 Minute Entrepreneur is a podcast for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Seasoned serial entrepreneur Sean Castrina shares quick hitting tips to help equip you for success. Both tactical and practical, Sean's advice will help you thrive.
