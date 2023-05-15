That Sounds About Right
GreazyWil & Shane Lance
More
More
Episode #1
GreazyWil and Shane Lance introduce themselves, discuss how they entered the audio industry, and share the experiences they've had in the industry.
About That Sounds About Right
The official audio podcast of the world! Hosted by GreazyWil & Shane Lance, who both have many years of experience as producers and audio engineers in Los Angeles. GreazyWil and Shane share interesting experiences from their careers, as well as discuss a variety of topics within music production.
That Sounds About Right
