GreazyWil & Shane Lance
The official audio podcast of the world! Hosted by GreazyWil & Shane Lance, who both have many years of experience as producers and audio engineers in Los Angel... More
The official audio podcast of the world! Hosted by GreazyWil & Shane Lance, who both have many years of experience as producers and audio engineers in Los Angel... More

  • Episode #1
    GreazyWil and Shane Lance introduce themselves, discuss how they entered the audio industry, and share the experiences they've had in the industry.
    5/15/2023
    1:38:39

About That Sounds About Right

The official audio podcast of the world! Hosted by GreazyWil & Shane Lance, who both have many years of experience as producers and audio engineers in Los Angeles. GreazyWil and Shane share interesting experiences from their careers, as well as discuss a variety of topics within music production.
