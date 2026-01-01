2026-01-01 Tesla News - Q4 Deliveries Warning, Cybercab April Ramp, Autopilot Chip Exploit
Tesla Daily News Podcast is a daily, investor-focused roundup that translates Tesla headlines into stock-relevant implications around deliveries, margins, autonomy, manufacturing scale, and competitive positioning. In this January first, two thousand twenty-six episode, we cover Tesla’s unusual publication of analyst delivery expectations pointing to roughly four hundred twenty-two thousand eight hundred fifty fourth-quarter deliveries, or about a fifteen percent year-over-year decline, raising the risk of a second straight annual drop. We also discuss Elon Musk’s comment that Cybercab production ramp is targeted for April two thousand twenty-six, Tesla’s global nine millionth EV produced in Shanghai, plans to increase output at Gigafactory Berlin in two thousand twenty-six, a sharply revised battery-material contract headline connected to Cybertruck economics, and a reported Tegra X two hardware exploit affecting older Autopilot systems that could elevate cybersecurity and regulatory
2025-12-31 Tesla News - Delivery Consensus Surprise, Cybertruck Supply Chain Reset, China EV Price War
Tesla Daily News Podcast is a daily, investor-focused roundup that filters Tesla headlines into the few developments most likely to move TSLA through deliveries, margins, competition, regulation, and product execution. In this December 31, 2025 episode, we cover Tesla’s rare decision to publish a fourth-quarter delivery consensus ahead of results, the market-driven TSLA pullback and mixed options positioning into the catalyst, and operational signals including Cybertruck supply-chain contract resets and what they imply for production expectations. We also discuss China-specific risks and positioning, including looming restrictions on retractable door handles, intensifying competition as BYD is poised to surpass Tesla in annual EV sales, and China’s EV market shifting from rapid expansion to a survival-style price war, plus smaller but relevant product signals like potential Apple and Google digital key support and public showcasing of Optimus and Cybertruck at the Taipei auto show.
2025-12-30 Tesla News - BYD passes Tesla in sales, FSD marketing crackdown risk, Robotaxi and door safety scrutiny
Tesla Daily News Podcast is a daily, investor-focused roundup covering Tesla developments that can move business fundamentals and TSLA valuation. In the December thirtieth, twenty twenty-five episode, we focus on competitive pressure as BYD is widely expected to surpass Tesla in full-year twenty twenty-five EV sales, potentially impacting sentiment around Tesla’s growth narrative. We also examine stock-relevant risk and upside around autonomy: Tesla’s AI push and robotaxi ambitions face heightened scrutiny from regulators and the public, including California’s pushback on “Full Self-Driving” marketing and broader questions about deployment safety. Finally, we cover operational and product signals, including rising attention on door safety and retractable handle regulation, a possible move toward Apple Car Key support that reduces customer friction, and ongoing labor tensions at Giga Berlin that could affect flexibility in Europe.
2025-12-29 Tesla News - Europe Demand Slump, Robotaxi Readiness Test, Berlin Labor Risk
Tesla Daily News Podcast delivers a daily, investor-focused roundup of the most stock-relevant Tesla developments, translating headlines into clear business and valuation implications. In this December twenty-ninth, twenty twenty-five episode, we cover Europe demand concerns, conflicting analyst sentiment amid delivery softness, and autonomy’s growing focus on real-world operational readiness. We also look at labor relations risk at Gigafactory Berlin, China’s tightening vehicle-safety rules affecting Tesla-style design features, and what these cross-currents could mean for near-term deliveries, margins, and Tesla’s long-term autonomy-driven valuation.
2025-12-28 Tesla News - NHTSA door safety probe, Cybertruck safety, Europe limits, Megapack growth and robotaxi race
Tesla Daily News Podcast is a daily, investor-focused roundup that filters Tesla headlines into the developments most likely to affect TSLA valuation, margins, and long-term strategy. In this December twenty-eighth, twenty twenty-five episode, we covered three core drivers: U.S. regulatory risk after NHTSA scrutiny of Tesla emergency door releases; Cybertruck’s mixed picture with a major IIHS safety win in the U.S. but continued Europe sales barriers and concerns about resale values; and Tesla’s longer-term upside debate, with a large Megapack-backed grid storage project in South Australia and intensifying robotaxi competition led by Waymo’s expanding capabilities.
