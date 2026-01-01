Tesla Daily News Podcast is a daily, investor-focused roundup that filters Tesla headlines into the few developments most likely to move TSLA through deliveries, margins, competition, regulation, and product execution. In this December 31, 2025 episode, we cover Tesla’s rare decision to publish a fourth-quarter delivery consensus ahead of results, the market-driven TSLA pullback and mixed options positioning into the catalyst, and operational signals including Cybertruck supply-chain contract resets and what they imply for production expectations. We also discuss China-specific risks and positioning, including looming restrictions on retractable door handles, intensifying competition as BYD is poised to surpass Tesla in annual EV sales, and China’s EV market shifting from rapid expansion to a survival-style price war, plus smaller but relevant product signals like potential Apple and Google digital key support and public showcasing of Optimus and Cybertruck at the Taipei auto show.