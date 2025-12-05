Open app
Podcasts
Fiction
TERCERA FRECUENCIA PODCAST
TERCERA FRECUENCIA PODCAST
Pakman Studio
Fiction
Drama
Latest episode
Terror en los montes Apalaches y Mazamitla
Lo paranormal puede aparecer hasta en las situaciones más extrañas. Adéntrate en la Tercera Frecuencia y disfruta de los relatos paranormales en las voces de Óscar y Gabriel.
--------
1:03:38
--------
1:03:38
Historias de Iglesias malditas
Demonios, sombras, entidades y más cosas aterradoras que suceden dentro de las iglesias.
--------
1:11:30
--------
1:11:30
Historias de Duendes y Chaneques
Disfruta de las historias paranormales relacionadas con seres místicos pequeños que a más de uno lo dejarán en qué pensar.
--------
1:17:48
--------
1:17:48
El aullido de la muerte
Historias de animales comportándose de manera extraña.
--------
1:18:00
--------
1:18:00
Historias de Halloween
Lo paranormal puede aparecer hasta en las situaciones más comunes. Adéntrate en la Tercera Frecuencia y disfruta de los relatos paranormales en las voces de Óscar y Gabriel.
--------
1:12:15
--------
1:12:15
About TERCERA FRECUENCIA PODCAST
Podcast dedicado a la creación de contenido paranormal. Historias, leyendas, mitos y eventos perturbadores serán narrados por nuestro equipo especializado.
Podcast website
Fiction
Drama
