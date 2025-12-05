Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsFictionTERCERA FRECUENCIA PODCAST
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
TERCERA FRECUENCIA PODCAST
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

TERCERA FRECUENCIA PODCAST

Pakman Studio
FictionDrama
TERCERA FRECUENCIA PODCAST
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 133
  • Terror en los montes Apalaches y Mazamitla
    Lo paranormal puede aparecer hasta en las situaciones más extrañas. Adéntrate en la Tercera Frecuencia y disfruta de los relatos paranormales en las voces de Óscar y Gabriel.
    --------  
    1:03:38
  • Historias de Iglesias malditas
    Demonios, sombras, entidades y más cosas aterradoras que suceden dentro de las iglesias.
    --------  
    1:11:30
  • Historias de Duendes y Chaneques
    Disfruta de las historias paranormales relacionadas con seres místicos pequeños que a más de uno lo dejarán en qué pensar.
    --------  
    1:17:48
  • El aullido de la muerte
    Historias de animales comportándose de manera extraña.
    --------  
    1:18:00
  • Historias de Halloween
    Lo paranormal puede aparecer hasta en las situaciones más comunes. Adéntrate en la Tercera Frecuencia y disfruta de los relatos paranormales en las voces de Óscar y Gabriel.
    --------  
    1:12:15

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About TERCERA FRECUENCIA PODCAST

Podcast dedicado a la creación de contenido paranormal. Historias, leyendas, mitos y eventos perturbadores serán narrados por nuestro equipo especializado.
Podcast website
FictionDrama

Listen to TERCERA FRECUENCIA PODCAST, Table Read and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/7/2025 - 2:08:32 AM