Tell Me Immediately

Colleen Nichols
This unscripted, unpolished, and unapologetically human podcast promises a mix of lifestyle anecdotes, business insights, and unfiltered conversations that dive...
  "Tell Me Immediately: The Seinfeld of Podcasts"
    In this inaugural episode, Colleen introduces TMI (Tell Me Immediately) and sets the tone for what listeners can expect—a podcast about everything and nothing at the same time. Colleen shares her natural gift for drawing out people’s stories, her love for candid conversations, and her intention to merge her two online personas: the relatable, irreverent Colleen from her personal Instagram and the authoritative entrepreneur behind No Shame Sales Game.This unscripted, unpolished, and unapologetically human podcast promises a mix of lifestyle anecdotes, business insights, and unfiltered conversations that dive straight past surface-level chatter.Expect an unscripted, deeply human podcast where nothing is off-limits, and everything feels like a casual (but meaningful) conversation with a friend.Keywords:Lifestyle PodcastBusiness PodcastEntrepreneur LifeAuthentic ConversationsHumor and Real TalkSocial Media InsightsBalancing Personal and Professional Online PresenceCandid StorytellingPodcast for Women Entrepreneurs
This unscripted, unpolished, and unapologetically human podcast promises a mix of lifestyle anecdotes, business insights, and unfiltered conversations that dive straight past surface-level chatter.
