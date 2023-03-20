The TBA's Director of Public Policy and Government Affairs Berkley Schwarz brings you weekly updates from the Tennessee legislature. More
S4, Ep. 11: Week of April 17, 2023
TBA’s Legislative Updates podcast is new with TBA Director of Public Policy & Government Affairs Berkley Schwarz and Adams and Reese attorneys and TBA lobbyists, Brad Lampley and Ashley Harbin. This week they discuss Gov Lee’s proposed protective order legislation and the possible end of this legislative session.
4/21/2023
30:03
S4, Ep. 10: Week of April 10, 2023
TBA’s Legislative Update podcast is new with TBA Director of Public Policy & Government Affairs Berkley Schwarz and Adams and Reese attorney and TBA lobbyist Ashley Harbin. Schwarz and Harbin this week discuss HB647/SB1313 capping the cost of electronic records, SB919/HB854 and SB921/HB855 adoption bills, HB1162/SB775 the Revised Uniform Arbitration Act, HB322/SB274 from Gov. Lee in response to the Covenant School shooting, and the reinstatement of Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson to the House of Representatives.
4/14/2023
19:19
S4, Ep. 9: Week of April 3, 2023
TBA’s Legislative Update podcast is new with TBA Director of Public Policy & Government Affairs Berkley Schwarz and Adams and Reese attorney and TBA lobbyist Ashley Harbin. Schwarz and Harbin this week discuss HB647/SB1313 capping the cost of electronic records, SB919/HB854 and SB921/HB855 adoption bills, HB1162/SB775 the Revised Uniform Arbitration Act, and the resolutions to expel Rep. Justin Jones, Rep. Gloria Johnson and Rep. Justin Pearson from the House of Representatives.
4/7/2023
17:08
S4, Ep. 8: Week of March 27, 2023
TBA’s Legislative Updates podcast is new with TBA Director of Public Policy & Government Affairs Berkley Schwarz and Adams and Reese attorneys and TBA lobbyists, Brad Lampley and Ashley Harbin. This week they discuss HB647/SB1313 Medical Records Legislation, HB1162/SB775 TN Revised Uniform Arbitration Act, HB1177/SB710 TN Domestic Relations Arbitration Act, HB854/SB919 and HB855/SB921 TBA Adoption bills, and multiple bills on the Professional Privilege Tax.
3/31/2023
22:48
S4, Ep. 7: Week of March 20, 2023
TBA’s Legislative Updates podcast is new with TBA Director of Public Policy & Government Affairs Berkley Schwarz and Adams and Reese attorney and TBA lobbyist, Brad Lampley. This week they discuss HB647/SB1313 Medical Records Legislation, HB1162/SB775 TN Revised Uniform Arbitration Act, HB1177/SB710 TN Domestic Relations Arbitration Act, HB854/SB919 and HB855/SB921 TBA Adoption bills, and Professional Privilege Tax HB586/SB640, HB585/SB641, HB580/SB1122.