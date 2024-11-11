EP 45: The Secret Sauce Of Success; featuring Chyka Keebaugh!

Welcome to the forty-fifth episode of Talk Spirit To Me. This week Jess welcomed Chyka Keebaugh to the podcast. Chyka Keebaugh is Australia's favorite homemaker, a businesswoman, author & media personality. She spent four years as the homemaking and styling expert on Good Morning Australia, three series on The Real Housewives of Melbourne and The Australian Women's Weekly 2016 Christmas Special. Chyka has established herself as a major player in business by leading a group of highly successful event and hospitality companies. She and her husband established The Big Group over 25 years ago, and it is now Australia's largest privately owned events and catering company. With a natural flair for making everything practical and beautiful, Chyka shares practical tips and advice at Chyka.com on all things home, outdoor, travel and food. With two lifestyle books under her belt, Chyka Home & Chyka Celebrate, Chyka is a sought-after public speaker and a creative workshop host. Collaborating with like-minded brands brings all of Chyka’s passions under one roof, from working with fashion labels to creating stylish travel destinations for those who want to ‘travel like Chyka’ to her extensive homewares collection available through Harris Scarfe. If you would like to connect with Chyka you can follow her on IG @chykak or visit her website If you like this sh*t, follow us on Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ @jessicalynnemediumship⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@talkspirittomepodcast ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠OR if you would like to book a Psychic Medium Reading you can do so ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠HERE⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ **Please note: we do not own the rights to this music; Fashion Saxophone Hip-Hop by Infraction [NCM]