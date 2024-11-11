EP 47: Life Through A Widow's Eyes; featuring Grief Coach & Author Whitney Lyn Allen!
Welcome to the forty-seventh episode of Talk Spirit To Me.
This week Jess welcomed Whitney Lyn Allen to the podcast.
Whitney Lyn Allen is a young widow who reclaimed her life through her grief. She is a Certified Grief Educator, Coach, and Author on Grief and Trauma. She helps widows of all ages step into their power again to live a purposeful life.
You can connect with her on IG @whitneylynallen or via her website https://www.whitneylynallen.com/
If you like this sh*t, follow us on Instagram @jessicalynnemediumship & @talkspirittomepodcast OR if you would like to book a Psychic Medium Reading you can do so HERE
**Please note: we do not own the rights to this music;
Energetic EDM Festival by Infraction [NCM]
--------
40:29
EP 46: Unleash Your Inner Unicorn; featuring Soul Therapist Elle Embers!
Welcome to the forty-sixth episode of Talk Spirit To Me.
This week Jess welcomed Elle Embers to the podcast.
Elle Embers is a leading Soul Therapist & Quantum Energy Healer, with an unwavering commitment to guiding souls back to their innate magic and authenticity. Through her intuitive gifts, mastery of energy work, and ground-breaking work in timeline exploration, she guides you to transcend linear time, fostering harmony and infinite potential. With Elle, you can unleash your inner magic, reprogram your limiting beliefs, release your past, transform your present, and create your ideal future.
If you would like to connect with Elle, you can reach her via:
Website: www.elleembers.com
Instagram: @elle.embers
Podcast: Cosmic Curiosities (Available on Spotify & Apple Podcasts)
If you like this sh*t, follow us on Instagram @jessicalynnemediumship & @talkspirittomepodcast OR if you would like to book a Psychic Medium Reading you can do so HERE
**Please note: we do not own the rights to this music; Ukulele Kids Folk Acoustic by Infraction [NCM]
--------
30:20
EP 45: The Secret Sauce Of Success; featuring Chyka Keebaugh!
Welcome to the forty-fifth episode of Talk Spirit To Me.
This week Jess welcomed Chyka Keebaugh to the podcast.
Chyka Keebaugh is Australia's favorite homemaker, a businesswoman, author & media personality. She spent four years as the homemaking and styling expert on Good Morning Australia, three series on The Real Housewives of Melbourne and The Australian Women's Weekly 2016 Christmas Special.
Chyka has established herself as a major player in business by leading a group of highly successful event and hospitality companies. She and her husband established The Big Group over 25 years ago, and
it is now Australia's largest privately owned events and catering company.
With a natural flair for making everything practical and beautiful, Chyka shares practical tips and advice at Chyka.com on all things home, outdoor, travel and food.
With two lifestyle books under her belt, Chyka Home & Chyka Celebrate, Chyka is a sought-after
public speaker and a creative workshop host. Collaborating with like-minded brands brings all of Chyka’s passions under one roof, from working with fashion labels to creating stylish travel destinations for those who want to ‘travel like Chyka’ to her extensive homewares collection available through Harris Scarfe.
If you would like to connect with Chyka you can
follow her on IG @chykak or visit her website
If you like this sh*t, follow us on Instagram @jessicalynnemediumship & @talkspirittomepodcast OR if you would like to book a Psychic Medium Reading you can do so HERE
**Please note: we do not own the rights to this music; Fashion Saxophone Hip-Hop by Infraction [NCM]
--------
46:45
EP 44: Better Body, Better Sex & More Money; featuring Aasha T!
Welcome to the forty-fourth episode of Talk Spirit To Me.
This week Jess welcomed Aasha T to the podcast.
Aasha T is the CEO and Founder of BeyondEQ International and Founder of Self-Worth Warriors. She helps people gain a better understanding of themselves, increase their self-worth and embrace who they truly are, without fear of judgment or constraints.
You can connect with her via IG @aashaandtheking or via her website
If you like this sh*t, follow us on
Instagram @jessicalynnemediumship & @talkspirittomepodcast OR if you would like to book a Psychic Medium Reading you can do so HERE
**Please note: we do not own the rights to this music; Day
by Day - Oliver Tray
ABUNDANCE:https://www.beyondeqintl.com/abundanceactivation
THE FATHER WOUND:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZxhGLdx8lk3S3HqftqDr8PiBwHjYZ-ep/view?usp=drivesdk
SELF WORTH WARRIORS:https://selfworthwarriors.beyondeqintl.com/
BUY AASHA'S BOOK:https://www.beyondeqintl.com/getmybook
--------
44:32
EP 43: You Don't Need Mushrooms; featuring Psychic Medium Mikki Fisher!
Welcome to the forty-third episode of Talk Spirit To Me.
This week Jess welcomed Mikki Fisher to the podcast.
Mikki Fisher is a Psychic, Medium, Reiki Master and Teacher and host of popular podcast - The Village Crazy Lady. She's also a Mum of three kids and a professional silly b*tch on the internet.
You can connect with Mikki via her website or Instagram @themikkifisher2.0
If you like this sh*t, follow us on Instagram @jessicalynnemediumship & @talkspirittomepodcast OR if you would like to book a Psychic Medium Reading you can do so HERE
**Please note: we do not own the rights to this music; Upbeat Comedy Jazz by Infraction
Looking for a raw, unfiltered podcast featuring legends across the globe talking all things spirituality? We've got you covered! This podcast is hosted by sought-after Psychic Medium Jessica Lynne and features her hilariously inappropriate wife Jade. If you are looking for a laugh and to connect with likeminded people who keep it REAL, let's connect; follow us on Instagram @jessicalynnemediumship & @talkspirittomepodcast or visit our website www.jessicalynnemediumship.com