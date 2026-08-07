Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1333 episodes
- Jay Chandrasekhar joins to celebrate the release of Super Troopers 3, in theaters today (August 7)! He shares the unbelievable journey behind the franchise – from how the original Super Troopers nearly never got made and the Sundance screening that changed everything, to living in George Clooney's house and convincing George to produce the movie. He also talks about the record-breaking crowdfunding campaign that brought the franchise back, and why it took nearly three decades to complete the trilogy. Jay also explains why he believes R-rated comedies are finally making a comeback, and why the theatrical movie experience matters more than ever. Plus, he reveals absolutely insane behind-the-scenes stories from directing Burt Reynolds on The Dukes of Hazzard, working with Chevy Chase on the TV series, Community, and his involvement in Arrested Development.
Super Troopers 3 in theaters TODAY! https://www.searchlightpictures.com/super-troopers-3
📸 Instagram: @jaychandrasekhar | @brokenlizard
Talk Is Jericho is available on YouTube! https://www.youtube.csom/ChrisJerichoFozzy
Like, Subscribe, and hit the 🔔 to stay updated on new episodes!
More from Talk Is Jericho:
📸 Instagram: @chrisjerichofozzy | @talkisjericho
🐦 Twitter/X: @IAmJericho | @TalkIsJericho
🎵 TikTok: @chrisjericho
🌐 Website: https://www.webisjericho.com/
- Eli Roth returns to break down his wild new horror movie, Ice Cream Man, hitting theaters THIS Friday, August 7th. He reveals how the original idea for Ice Cream Man sat in his notebook for more than 20 years before finally making it to the big screen, why he wanted to recapture the no-rules spirit of Cabin Fever and Hostel, and how he packed the film with outrageous practical effects, over-the-top kills, and horror homages to classics like The Birds, Who Can Kill a Child? and Pee-wee's Playhouse. He shares behind-the-scenes stories from the super fast 19-day shoot at a local school, directing more than 100 child actors, playing the dad on screen, and why the kids had the time of their lives filming some of the movie's goriest scenes. Eli also explains how Snoop Dogg got involved, why Jack Black was originally supposed to play the Ice Cream Man, casting Ari Millen as the film's silent villain, and the filmmaking tricks that brought one of his most ambitious horror movies to life. Plus, why Eli chose to release Ice Cream Man completely unrated and take the DIY route to get it into theaters on his own terms.
See Ice Cream Man in theaters on Friday! https://horrorsectionstudios.com/ice-cream-man/
📸 Instagram: @elirothpresents | @horrorsectionstudios
Talk Is Jericho is available on YouTube! https://www.youtube.csom/ChrisJerichoFozzy
Like, Subscribe, and hit the 🔔 to stay updated on new episodes!
More from Talk Is Jericho:
📸 Instagram: @chrisjerichofozzy | @talkisjericho
🐦 Twitter/X: @IAmJericho | @TalkIsJericho
🎵 TikTok: @chrisjericho
🌐 Website: https://www.webisjericho.com/
Kiske Contemplates Chameleon - The Story Behind Helloween's Most Controversial Album07/31/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Michael Kiske joins Chris Jericho for an in-depth conversation about one of Helloween's most misunderstood albums, 1993's Chameleon. Kiske explains why the band intentionally pushed beyond power metal, how Kai Hansen's departure changed Helloween's chemistry, why Chameleon felt more like three solo albums than a true band record, and how working with producer Tommy Hansen, real horn players, live string sections, and Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood helped shape the album's ambitious sound. He also shares the story behind the lawsuit that sidelined Helloween for two years and the injunction that prevented the band from recording or touring. Kiske explains how those lost years affected drummer Ingo Schwichtenberg and the band's momentum, why the backlash to Chameleon caught him by surprise, and why he believes artists have to take creative risks. He discusses the inspiration behind songs like "When The Sinner," "Longing," and "I Believe," why he was blamed for the album's direction, and the events that ultimately led to his departure from Helloween before returning decades later for one of heavy metal's greatest reunions.
See Helloween on tour! https://www.helloween.org/
📸 Instagram: @michaelkiskeofficial | @helloweenofficial
Talk Is Jericho is available on YouTube! https://www.youtube.csom/ChrisJerichoFozzy
Like, Subscribe, and hit the 🔔 to stay updated on new episodes!
More from Talk Is Jericho:
📸 Instagram: @chrisjerichofozzy | @talkisjericho
🐦 Twitter/X: @IAmJericho | @TalkIsJericho
🎵 TikTok: @chrisjericho
🌐 Website: https://www.webisjericho.com/
- Vince Russo returns to talk about his new book, Total Nonstop Agony, and reveal the real stories behind his years in TNA Wrestling. He explains how Vince McMahon tried to bring him back to WWE, why he chose Jeff Jarrett and TNA instead, and how the company went from weekly PPVs to national television. Vince recounts what it was really like working with Jeff Jarrett, Dixie Carter, Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Motor City Machine Guns, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, and Eric Bischoff, and why backstage politics often became a bigger story than what actually happened in the ring. He breaks down how Hogan's arrival changed everything, why Bischoff became part of the deal, and how creative battles shifted the direction of the company. Vince also details how one accidental email exposed his secret TNA consulting role and led to his firing, and why he believes he became the scapegoat for TNA's biggest controversies. He also revisits some of the company's most infamous story ideas, including Abyss' magic ring, AJ Styles as Ric Flair Jr., and Samoa Joe's kidnapping angle. Plus, Vince shares why now was finally the right time to tell the complete TNA story in the final book of his wrestling trilogy.
Purchase Total Non Stop Agony: The Rise And Fall Of TNA - https://ecwpress.com/products/total-nonstop-agony
📸 Instagram: @vincerussobrand
🐦 Twitter/X: @THEVinceRusso
youtube.com/VinceRussoBrand
Talk Is Jericho is available on YouTube! https://www.youtube.csom/ChrisJerichoFozzy
Like, Subscribe, and hit the 🔔 to stay updated on new episodes!
More from Talk Is Jericho:
📸 Instagram: @chrisjerichofozzy | @talkisjericho
🐦 Twitter/X: @IAmJericho | @TalkIsJericho
🎵 TikTok: @chrisjericho
🌐 Website: https://www.webisjericho.com/
- Serena D.C. talks about the UFO sighting that changed her life, how a CE5 experience led her to work with Dr. Stephen Greer, and why she’s spent the last several years investigating UFOs, alien encounters, and the paranormal. She explains the shocking claims behind her new documentary The Hybrids, whether alien-human hybrids are already living among us, what Whitley Strieber told her about being "activated," and why the US government seems to be accelerating UFO disclosure. She also reveals what it was like to investigate and actually hold the mysterious Buga Sphere, why Jack Osbourne went from Buga Sphere skeptic to believer, and the alleged message hidden in the sphere's inscriptions. She also discusses the Nazca mummies, Reptilians, psionics, the Galactic Federation, what aliens had to do with the disappearance of the lost city of Atlantis, and why she believes humanity could be on the verge of its biggest revelation yet.
Follow Serena DC & SparkTV
📸 Instagram: @iamserenadc | @streamsparktv
🎵 TikTok: @mysparktv
Spark TV: https://sparktv.ai/
Talk Is Jericho is available on YouTube! https://www.youtube.csom/ChrisJerichoFozzy
Like, Subscribe, and hit the 🔔 to stay updated on new episodes!
More from Talk Is Jericho:
📸 Instagram: @chrisjerichofozzy | @talkisjericho
🐦 Twitter/X: @IAmJericho | @TalkIsJericho
🎵 TikTok: @chrisjericho
🌐 Website: https://www.webisjericho.com/
More Sports podcasts
- Pardon My TakeFootball, Sports
- The Bill Simmons PodcastSports
- 30 for 30 PodcastsSports
- DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCASTFootball, Sports
- The Dan Patrick ShowComedy, Society & Culture, Sports
- Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football PodcastFantasy Sports, Football, Sports
- The Dan Le Batard ShowSports
- The MeatEater PodcastSports, Wilderness
- Fantasy Football TodayFantasy Sports, Football, Sports
- Fantasy Focus FootballSports
Trending Sports podcasts
- The Mike Francesa PodcastFootball, Sports
- Jim Cornette ExperienceHistory, Sports, Wrestling
- The Kevin Sheehan ShowFootball, Sports
- The Audible with Stew, Bruce & Ralph: A show about college footballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- SNR Drive (Pittsburgh Steelers)Football, Sports
- The Musers The PodcastComedy, Sports
- Mason & IrelandSports
- The Ringer's Philly SpecialSports
- Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)Football, Sports
- World Cup After DarkSoccer, Sports
- Arseblog Arsecast, The Arsenal PodcastSoccer, Sports
- Locked On Steelers – Daily Podcast On The Pittsburgh SteelersFootball, Sports
- Orange and Brown Talk: Cleveland Browns PodcastFootball, Sports
- The GrowlerFootball, Sports
- Austin & BirmSports
- The Sheet with Jeff MarekHockey, Sports
- Off The Pike with Brian BarrettSports
- The Solid Verbal College FootballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
- HuskerOnline PodcastFootball, Sports
- Giants Nation Show (Giants Podcast)Football, Sports
- Beltway FootballFootball, News, Sports, Sports News
About Talk Is Jericho
He’s a multiple world champion pro wrestler, lead singer of Fozzy, and a New York Times best-selling author. Listen in as Chris Jericho interviews some of the biggest names in wrestling, entertainment, comedy, and the paranormal. Don’t miss his unique, engaging, weekly take on all things pop culture.Podcast website
Listen to Talk Is Jericho, Pardon My Take and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Talk Is Jericho
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.