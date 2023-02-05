Building Champions At The Monster Factory

The world famous Monster Factory pro wrestling training school has its own docu-series on Apple TV+ featuring owner, operator and coach Danny Cage, along with a bunch of his students including two of his stars, Bobby Buffet and the Notorious Mimi. Danny explains how the series came to be, what it was like getting it made, and his hopes for a second season. Bobby Buffet and Notorious Mimi share their respective journeys to the Monster Factory, what they’re learning from Danny about wrestling and life, and some of their favorite moments caught by the cameras. Mimi also details her 9-month experience with NXT & WWE from the moment she got signed to the day of her surprise firing! And Danny chronicles his relationship with original founder Larry Sharpe, and the history of Monster Factory and some of the talent like Bam Bam Bigelow, Tony Atlas, Matt Riddle, and Sheamus who bumped in its ring. Watch Monster Factory on Apple TV+ https://tv.apple.com/us/show/monster-factory/umc.cmc.38kf4x2lvqiqdb0up8kcptnd Thank you for supporting our sponsors!Gametime – Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use the promo code TIJ to get $20 off.Fan Duel – Go to https://fanduel.com/JERICHO, sign up and place your first bet, and get up to $1000 dollars back in bonus bets if you don’t win!Factor – visit https://factormeals.com/TIJ50 and use code TIJ50 to get 50% off your first boxeBay Motors: get the right parts, the right fit, and the right prices. https://ebaymotors.comMetro By T-Mobile: Switch and get unlimited 5G starting at $25 a month per line for 4 lines, and a FREE 5G phone.Toyota: Visit https://toyota.com/GRFamily to find your perfect Toyota!Bosch Tools: learn more at https://www.boschtools.com/us/en/SlingTV: check out https://www.sling.com/ for special offers STAY CONNECTED:TikTok: @TalkIsJerichoInstagram: @talkisjericho @chrisjerichofozzyTwitter: @TalkIsJericho @IAmJerichoYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ChrisJerichoFozzyWebsite: https://www.webisjericho.com/