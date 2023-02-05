He’s a multiple world champion pro wrestler, lead singer of Fozzy, and a New York Times best-selling author. Listen in as Chris Jericho interviews some of the b... More
Available Episodes
5 of 972
48 Reviews Of 72 Seasons – Metallica’s New Album Dissected
Die-hard Metallica fans Frankie Kazarian, and Jeff Winslow and Shane Obershaw from the "…And Podcast For All" Metallica podcast join to review Metallica's new studio album, "72 Seasons." They do a very thorough track-by-track breakdown, and comment on everything from James Hetfield's lyrics and vocals to Kirk Hammett's solos to Lars Ulrich's drums fills and Robert Trujillo's incredible bass riffs. They analyze the album art, production and mixing, and song order, and offer a final, over-all opinion on the album itself and where it ranks among Metallica's incredible catalogue.
4/26/2023
1:09:25
The Rad Attitude of Whitfield Crane & Ugly Kid Joe
Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane and Chris Jericho traded vocals on a song at Lemmy's 70th birthday at the Whiskey on the Sunset Strip. And they are sharing a stage again starting May 4th when Ugly Kid Joe and Fozzy launch their co-headlining tour! Whit has fantastic stories about living (seriously, LIVING) on Motorhead's tour bus, and touring with Van Halen (including doing shots with bassist Michael Anthony in the middle of an EVH solo). He recounts the early days of Ugly Kid Joe from their formation in Santa Barbara to releasing their monster EP, "Ugly As They Wanna Be," to their near instant success thanks to MTV to the making of their latest studio album, "Rad Wings Of Destiny." Whit explains how they escaped the fate of other 80s metal bands when grunge arrived, why the band parted ways in 1997, and what finally brought them back together in 2010.
Fozzy & Ugly Kid Joe Tour tickets: https://www.FOZZYROCK.com
4/21/2023
58:28
Building Champions At The Monster Factory
The world famous Monster Factory pro wrestling training school has its own docu-series on Apple TV+ featuring owner, operator and coach Danny Cage, along with a bunch of his students including two of his stars, Bobby Buffet and the Notorious Mimi. Danny explains how the series came to be, what it was like getting it made, and his hopes for a second season. Bobby Buffet and Notorious Mimi share their respective journeys to the Monster Factory, what they're learning from Danny about wrestling and life, and some of their favorite moments caught by the cameras. Mimi also details her 9-month experience with NXT & WWE from the moment she got signed to the day of her surprise firing! And Danny chronicles his relationship with original founder Larry Sharpe, and the history of Monster Factory and some of the talent like Bam Bam Bigelow, Tony Atlas, Matt Riddle, and Sheamus who bumped in its ring. 
Watch Monster Factory on Apple TV+ https://tv.apple.com/us/show/monster-factory/umc.cmc.38kf4x2lvqiqdb0up8kcptnd
4/19/2023
1:00:29
The Jericho Cruise Q&A Hosted by Brad Williams
Chris Jericho held an impromptu Q+A session on the Chris Jericho Rock & Wrestling Rager at Sea Four Leaf Clover during a particularly rainy afternoon on the cruise! Comedian Brad Williams hosted the event (improved a bit along the way), and selected some very good questions! Jericho talks about his favorite all-time opponent (The Rock), his best and worst catchphrases (anyone remember razzle dazzle?), meeting Shawn Michaels as a teen in Winnipeg, career dream matches, the behind-the-scenes story about his recent loss to Action Andretti, breaking his arm at Smokey Mountain Wrestling, what and who made The List so successful, and Kevin Owens and the Festival of Friendship. He also answers questions about making movies with Kevin Smith, performing on The Masked Singer, the origin of the Jericho cruise, and whether or not he'd be retired at this point if AEW had not started.
4/14/2023
1:01:15
TikTok Tricks & Tips With Social Media Master Jessica Golich
Are you following Chris Jericho's new official TikTok account?? You should be! And you should definitely take a listen to this chat with Jessica Golich, the TikTok master who made it happen! She also runs the Fozzy, Jericho Cruise, and Talk Is Jericho TikTok accounts, and shares some of her strategies for building followings and making viral videos. She explains how she got into TikTok, what she's learned over the last couple of years about how that algorithm works, and why every other social media platform is so desperately copying TikTok's format and style! Jessica talks about how she got hooked up with Chris, and details some of the experiences she's had on the road with Fozzy!
He’s a multiple world champion pro wrestler, lead singer of Fozzy, and a New York Times best-selling author. Listen in as Chris Jericho interviews some of the biggest names in wrestling, entertainment, comedy, and the paranormal. Don’t miss his unique, engaging, weekly take on all things pop culture.