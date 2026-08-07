Vince Russo returns to talk about his new book, Total Nonstop Agony, and reveal the real stories behind his years in TNA Wrestling. He explains how Vince McMahon tried to bring him back to WWE, why he chose Jeff Jarrett and TNA instead, and how the company went from weekly PPVs to national television. Vince recounts what it was really like working with Jeff Jarrett, Dixie Carter, Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Motor City Machine Guns, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, and Eric Bischoff, and why backstage politics often became a bigger story than what actually happened in the ring. He breaks down how Hogan's arrival changed everything, why Bischoff became part of the deal, and how creative battles shifted the direction of the company. Vince also details how one accidental email exposed his secret TNA consulting role and led to his firing, and why he believes he became the scapegoat for TNA's biggest controversies. He also revisits some of the company's most infamous story ideas, including Abyss' magic ring, AJ Styles as Ric Flair Jr., and Samoa Joe's kidnapping angle. Plus, Vince shares why now was finally the right time to tell the complete TNA story in the final book of his wrestling trilogy.



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