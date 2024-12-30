How to Live Intentionally, Connect Deeper in Friendships & Romanticize Life with Palak Dave

Today's podcast is a beautiful conversation with a guest: Palak Dave. She is an Author, speaker, founder & an incredible voice for living intentionally, cultivating meaningful relationships, prioritizing real life connections over social media & all things IRL.She is the author of "Beautiful Everydays: A Guidebook to Living in the Here and Now" and the owner of Embiria {experience} for women who love gathering, connecting and living life beautifully in the here and now.She is so kindly offering a giveaway for 3 months free of her Embiria Membership: to enter the giveaway:-Be following us both: @embiria @brynley.joyner-Share an IG story of this podcast, tagging us both & listing one takeaway from the episode!Where to find Palak:Embiria IG account: https://www.instagram.com/embiria/Embiria Website: https://www.embiria.ca/Book: Beautiful Everyday: https://www.embiria.ca/bookWhat is her membership offered for the giveaway?The Embiria Community is a membership and movement designed by Palak for women who love gathering, connecting and living life beautifully in the here and now.From cookbook club and potluck parties to exclusive IRL member events and expert interviews, Embiria is your sanctuary for authentic relationships and genuine connections that evolve from online to offline.