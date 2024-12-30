2025 MOTIVATION: goals, what I'm leaving behind, chatty catchup!
today Lukas is joining me (still trying to convince him to be the co-host so let me know if you like having him here toooo!!!) and we are chatting all things new year energy! what we learned & are leaving in 2024, what our goals & focus will be in the new year, catching up from my time off the pod, etc.thank you for tuning in, don't forget to rate & review this & tag me in your stories so I can see who is listening XO
Q+A catchup: my workout split, relationships, babies??, faith, etc.
welcome back (to me and you lol!!!) I took a sliiiight hiatus, so let's kick it off first with an updated Q+A! enjoy!!!don't forget to leave a review / let me know what you're listening to on stories!! xoxo
Sticking to a Routine + Breaking Bad Habits
Hey friends, today I wanted to chat about how to actually stick to a routine, WHY routines are important & HOW to break bad habits for good!
How to Live Intentionally, Connect Deeper in Friendships & Romanticize Life with Palak Dave
Today's podcast is a beautiful conversation with a guest: Palak Dave. She is an Author, speaker, founder & an incredible voice for living intentionally, cultivating meaningful relationships, prioritizing real life connections over social media & all things IRL.She is the author of "Beautiful Everydays: A Guidebook to Living in the Here and Now" and the owner of Embiria {experience} for women who love gathering, connecting and living life beautifully in the here and now.She is so kindly offering a giveaway for 3 months free of her Embiria Membership: to enter the giveaway:-Be following us both: @embiria @brynley.joyner-Share an IG story of this podcast, tagging us both & listing one takeaway from the episode!Where to find Palak:Embiria IG account: https://www.instagram.com/embiria/Embiria Website: https://www.embiria.ca/Book: Beautiful Everyday: https://www.embiria.ca/bookWhat is her membership offered for the giveaway?The Embiria Community is a membership and movement designed by Palak for women who love gathering, connecting and living life beautifully in the here and now.From cookbook club and potluck parties to exclusive IRL member events and expert interviews, Embiria is your sanctuary for authentic relationships and genuine connections that evolve from online to offline.
Taking Resonsibility of YOUR LIFE!
happy monday friends! today we're chatting on practical ways to take responsibility of your own life! 1-Prioritize your health & wellbeing. Mentally, physically, spiritually, financially, relationally2-Practice regular self-reflection3- Ditch the victim mindset / blame game4-Keep commitments to yourself & others5-Decide who YOU want to be, before outside opinions get in the way. hope you have the best weekxoxoBryn
Welcome to Talk Healthy 2 Me!!! We talk about living a truly healthy, happy life in all areas: physically, mentally, financially, etc. This is a place for deep convos, fun convos, learning, growing, shifting perspectives & BECOMING! enjoy :)