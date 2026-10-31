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Taghta

BBC Radio nan Gàidheal
GovernmentNews
Taghta
Latest episode

88 episodes

  • Taghta

    An Taghadh 2026 - Bhòtairean Òga

    04/30/2026 | 16 mins.
    Sreath de phodcastan bho sgioba nan naidheachdan.
  • Taghta

    Taghadh 2026 - Bun-reachd

    04/24/2026 | 19 mins.
    Tha sgioba Taghta an seo leis na naidheachdan as ùire bho iomairt an Taghaidh 2026. The Taghta team with the latest news from the election campaign 2026.
  • Taghta

    Taghadh 2026 - Turas Alasdair

    04/16/2026 | 20 mins.
    Tha sgioba Taghta an seo leis na naidheachdan as ùire bho iomairt an Taghaidh 2026. The Taghta team with the latest news from the election campaign 2026.
  • Taghta

    Taghta - An Taghadh 2026

    04/09/2026 | 15 mins.
    Tha sgioba Taghta an seo leis na naidheachdan as ùire bho iomairt an taghaidh 2026.
  • Taghta

    Comhairle nan Eilean Siar aig 50

    05/30/2025 | 51 mins.
    Sgioba naidheachdan a' BhBC a' toirt sùil air 50 bliadhna de Chomhairle nan Eilean Siar, eadar na bliadhnaichean tràtha agus na dùbhlain a tha roimhpe an-diugh
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About Taghta
Sreath de phodcastan bho sgioba nan naidheachdan a’ toirt sgrìob tro na cuspairean as cudromaiche ‘sna naidheachdan an diugh.A series of podcasts from BBC Naidheachdan, looking at the most important topics in the news today.
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