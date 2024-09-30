Guest David Vassegh Joins to Discuss Dodgers Baseball.
Welcome to Season 2 Episode 4 of Taco About Sports!
In the latest episode of Taco About Sports, we have a special guest David Vassegh, Dodgers insider. The guys discuss Dodgers Vs Cubs Season Opener in Japan, What players to watch this year, Dave Roberts contract extension and much more!
Here's a list of topics the guys discussed:
Listen Now: https://fans.link/TacoAboutSports
40:48
Happy Super Bowl Day!
Welcome to Season 2 Episode 3 of Taco About Sports!
In the latest episode of Taco About Sports, we're discussing Super Bowl Game, Canelo Jake Paul?, Luka Trade, Jimmy Butler Trade & much more!
Here's a list of topics the guys discussed:
Super Bowl Game 🕒 1:00
Canelo vs Jake Paul? Rumor or True 🕒 5:00
Luka Trade 🕒 9:00
Jimmy Butler Trade 🕒 12:00
MLB Spring Training 🕒 16:00
Listen Now: https://fans.link/TacoAboutSports
20:46
Dodgers next Dynasty Team??
Welcome to Season 2 Episode 2 of Taco About Sports!
In the latest episode of Taco About Sports, we're discussing AFC & NFC Championship Games, Canelo Fight, Dodgers stacked roster and much more!
Here's a list of topics the guys discussed:
NFC Championship Game. 🕒 4:00
AFC Championship Game. 🕒 6:11
Dodgers Roster Unfair? 🕒 13:25
MLB Owners need to spend more money? 🕒 16:20
Are you a fan of the new Golf League TGL? 🕒 24:30
Listen Now: https://fans.link/TacoAboutSports
30:56
Fantasy Football Playoffs!!
Welcome to Season 2 of Taco About Sports!
In the latest episode of Taco About Sports, we're diving into everything you need to know as we approach the fantasy playoffs! 🏆 Whether you're gearing up for the big week or need some last-minute tips, we've got you covered.
We have some exciting news! watch the full episode to find out!
But that’s not all! We’re also breaking down Juan Soto’s big contract news, what it means for the Mets and what to expect from Soto, and much more! ⚾💰 🔥
What’s Inside: The fantasy playoff prep you can’t miss 🏅
A deep dive into Juan Soto's contract and its impact 💵
Plus all the latest MLB news and fantasy insights!
https://youtu.be/kiZFyC-yGt8
28:09
World Series Predictions! Dodgers vs Yankees.
Taco About Sports - Episode [#14]
Dive into our latest episode where we cover everything Football. Here’s a sneak peek of what’s in store:
World Series Predictions. 🕒 3:00
World Series Ticket Prices! 🕒 6:45
Favorite Fernando Valenzuela Memory. 🕒 13:00
What advantage would Adrian bring to a team as a Manager. 🕒 24:20
Listen Now: https://fans.link/TacoAboutSports
