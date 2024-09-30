Fantasy Football Playoffs!!

🎧 New Episode Alert! 🚨 Welcome to Season 2 of Taco About Sports! In the latest episode of Taco About Sports, we're diving into everything you need to know as we approach the fantasy playoffs! 🏆 Whether you're gearing up for the big week or need some last-minute tips, we've got you covered. We have some exciting news! watch the full episode to find out! But that’s not all! We’re also breaking down Juan Soto’s big contract news, what it means for the Mets and what to expect from Soto, and much more! ⚾💰 🔥 What’s Inside: The fantasy playoff prep you can’t miss 🏅 A deep dive into Juan Soto's contract and its impact 💵 Plus all the latest MLB news and fantasy insights! Don't miss this packed episode – tune in now and get ready for the playoff push! 🚀 👉 https://youtu.be/kiZFyC-yGt8 #FantasyFootball #JuanSoto #MLB #FantasyBaseball #Playoffs #Podcasts #SportsNews #BaseballTalk #FantasyTips