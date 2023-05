IRIS2 blooming in Europe for satellite connectivity.

Airbus Defence and Space, Eutelsat, Hispasat, SES and Thales Alenia Space are collectively bidding on the European Commission’s Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity, and Security by Satellite known as IRIS2. NATO’s Link 16 is getting an upgrade, thanks to a new cubesat headed to low earth orbit in June. US Senator Tommy Tuberville pushes Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall to make up his mind on Space Command’s permanent location, and more. Remember to leave us a 5-star rating and review in your favorite podcast app. Miss an episode? Sign-up for our weekly intelligence roundup, Signals and Space, and you’ll never miss a beat. And be sure to follow T-Minus on Twitter and LinkedIn. T-Minus Guest Our discussion today is with T-Minus Space Producer Alice Carruth on the Spaceport America Cup, the world’s largest intercollegiate rocket engineering competition running June 19-24. You can read up more about the competition and find out about the participants at the Experimental Sounding Rocket Association’s website or at SpaceportAmericaCup.com. You can also connect with our producer Alice on LinkedIn. Selected Reading European space companies launch bid for secure satellite network- C4ISRNET Air Force to launch Link 16 tactical communications cubesat- SpaceNews Plutonium availability constrains plans for future planetary missions- SpaceNews Exasperated Tuberville on Space Command decision: ‘Are we getting closer?’- AdvanceLocal China revises military conscription laws in space warfare push- The Guardian Lockheed, Raytheon to develop ground systems for nuclear-hardened satellite communication- SpaceNews Axient Receives $94.5 Million Award To Provide Engineering And Technical Expertise To U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command- Axient Pr Loft Federal Orders Mynaric Lasercom Terminals for SDA Testbed- Via Satellite Number of known sources of repeating radio signals in space doubles- New Atlas Space start-up Robinson Aerospace Systems successfully launched cube satellite kits, RASCube- Spacewatch Africa Australia’s National Indigenous Space Academy takes off- Spacewatch Africa James Webb may have detected water vapor in rocky planet's atmosphere- New Atlas Let’s rate spacecraft operators for sustainability- Aerospace America The Space Review: The Moon is harsh on missteps- The Space Review Audience Survey We want to hear from you! Please complete our 4 question survey. It’ll help us get better and deliver you the most mission-critical space intel every day. Want to hear your company in the show? You too can reach the most influential leaders and operators in the industry. Here’s our media kit. Contact us at [email protected] to request more info. Want to join us for an interview? Please send your pitch to [email protected] and include your name, affiliation, and topic proposal. T-Minus is a production of N2K Networks, your source for strategic workforce intelligence. © 2023 N2K Networks, Inc. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices