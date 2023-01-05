Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Skywalking into billion dollar space deals.
    Maxar bought out for $6.4 billion by Advent. Arconic plans to go private for $5.2 billion courtesy of Apollo Global. ZIN technologies acquired by Voyager Space Holdings. Space tech investment firm Seraphim selects nine space startups for global accelerator program. SpaceX’s Starlink now numbers over 4000 in orbit, and more. Remember to leave us a 5-star rating and review in your favorite podcast app. Miss an episode? Sign-up for our weekly intelligence roundup, Signals and Space, and you’ll never miss a beat. And be sure to follow T-Minus on Twitter and LinkedIn. T-Minus Guest Our Industry Voice Interview is with Dr. Quenton Bonds about NASA’s SBIR Ignite Catalyst program. Applications are only open until May 15th, so listen in and visit space.n2k.com/nasa to learn more. And you can follow Quenton on LinkedIn. Selected Reading Private equity firm closes $6.4 billion deal to acquire Maxar Technologies- SpaceNews Apollo to take aerospace supplier Arconic private in $5.2 billion deal- Reuters Voyager Space Acquires ZIN Technologies, Inc.- PR Newswire Seraphim picks startups for eleventh accelerator program- SpaceNews CesiumAstro to supply communications payloads for Space Development Agency satellites- SpaceNews OneWeb Signs Broadband Deal in the Philippines- Via Satellite SpaceX launches 56 Starlink satellites, lands rocket at sea- Space.com  U.S. Senators Reintroduce Legislation on Commercial Satellite Cybersecurity- Via Satellite  Europe wants to build a nuclear rocket for deep space exploration- Space.com  How SpaceX set off a new race to commercialise space- the Economist A dying star consumes a planet, foreshadowing Earth’s fate- Science Audience Survey We want to hear from you! Please complete our 4 question survey. It’ll help us get better and deliver you the most mission-critical space intel every day. Want to hear your company in the show? You too can reach the most influential leaders and operators in the industry. Here’s our media kit. Contact us at [email protected] to request more info. Want to join us for an interview? Please send your pitch to [email protected] and include your name, affiliation, and topic proposal. T-Minus is a production of N2K Networks, your source for strategic workforce intelligence. © 2023 N2K Networks, Inc. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    31:03
  • IRIS2 blooming in Europe for satellite connectivity.
    Airbus Defence and Space, Eutelsat, Hispasat, SES and Thales Alenia Space are collectively bidding on the European Commission’s Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity, and Security by Satellite known as IRIS2. NATO’s Link 16 is getting an upgrade, thanks to a new cubesat headed to low earth orbit in June. US Senator Tommy Tuberville pushes Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall to make up his mind on Space Command’s permanent location, and more. Remember to leave us a 5-star rating and review in your favorite podcast app. Miss an episode? Sign-up for our weekly intelligence roundup, Signals and Space, and you’ll never miss a beat. And be sure to follow T-Minus on Twitter and LinkedIn. T-Minus Guest Our discussion today is with T-Minus Space Producer Alice Carruth on the Spaceport America Cup, the world’s largest intercollegiate rocket engineering competition running June 19-24. You can read up more about the competition and find out about the participants at the Experimental Sounding Rocket Association’s website or at SpaceportAmericaCup.com.  You can also connect with our producer Alice on LinkedIn.  Selected Reading European space companies launch bid for secure satellite network- C4ISRNET Air Force to launch Link 16 tactical communications cubesat- SpaceNews  Plutonium availability constrains plans for future planetary missions- SpaceNews Exasperated Tuberville on Space Command decision: ‘Are we getting closer?’- AdvanceLocal  China revises military conscription laws in space warfare push- The Guardian  Lockheed, Raytheon to develop ground systems for nuclear-hardened satellite communication- SpaceNews Axient Receives $94.5 Million Award To Provide Engineering And Technical Expertise To U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command- Axient Pr Loft Federal Orders Mynaric Lasercom Terminals for SDA Testbed- Via Satellite Number of known sources of repeating radio signals in space doubles- New Atlas Space start-up Robinson Aerospace Systems successfully launched cube satellite kits, RASCube- Spacewatch Africa Australia’s National Indigenous Space Academy takes off- Spacewatch Africa James Webb may have detected water vapor in rocky planet's atmosphere- New Atlas  Let’s rate spacecraft operators for sustainability- Aerospace America The Space Review: The Moon is harsh on missteps- The Space Review Audience Survey We want to hear from you! Please complete our 4 question survey. It’ll help us get better and deliver you the most mission-critical space intel every day. Want to hear your company in the show? You too can reach the most influential leaders and operators in the industry. Here’s our media kit. Contact us at [email protected] to request more info. Want to join us for an interview? Please send your pitch to [email protected] and include your name, affiliation, and topic proposal. T-Minus is a production of N2K Networks, your source for strategic workforce intelligence. © 2023 N2K Networks, Inc. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    26:25
  • First island chain gets a boost from space.
    US president Joe Biden welcomed Philippine president Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr to the White House to sign the first ever US-Philippines Civil Space Dialogue. Chinese satellite internet startup Galaxy Space has announced they'll be providing broadband connectivity for military hypersonic drones and aircraft. A number of environmental groups are suing the Federal Aviation Administration over damage from the SpaceX Starship launch, and more. Remember to leave us a 5-star rating and review in your favorite podcast app. Miss an episode? Sign-up for our weekly intelligence roundup, Signals and Space, and you’ll never miss a beat. And be sure to follow T-Minus on Twitter and LinkedIn. T-Minus Guest Our featured guest today is Thomas Kacpura, Deputy Project Manager of the Communications Services Project (CSP) at the NASA Glenn Research Center (GRC). He joins us to discuss the latest from CSP and their approach to fostering new technology development in the space industry. You can learn more about NASA Glenn Research Center on LinkedIn, Twitter, and on their website. Selected Reading FACT SHEET: Investing in the Special Friendship and Alliance Between the United States and the Philippines- The White House Private internet satellite company joins China’s hypersonic race- SCMP.com Environmental groups sue FAA over Starship launch license- SpaceNews Lawmakers raise concerns about new plan to procure national security launch services- SpaceNews National Guard leaders petition Biden, Harris for dedicated Space Force branch- Breaking Defense   UK to pilot use of innovative EO technology for public services- GOV.UK  Synspective + Thaicom bringing advanced satellite data + monitoring to Southeast Asia- SatNews Why Kenyans should invest in space exploration- The Standard Health  Building telescopes on the Moon could transform astronomy, and it’s becoming an achievable goal- The Space Review Audience Survey We want to hear from you! Please complete our 4 question survey. It’ll help us get better and deliver you the most mission-critical space intel every day. Want to hear your company in the show? You too can reach the most influential leaders and operators in the industry. Here’s our media kit. Contact us at [email protected] to request more info. Want to join us for an interview? Please send your pitch to [email protected] and include your name, affiliation, and topic proposal. T-Minus is a production of N2K Networks, your source for strategic workforce intelligence. © 2023 N2K Networks, Inc. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    27:55
  • JUICE: shake well to fully deploy.
    The Viasat-3 mission lifted off from Kennedy Space Center with a 6000 kilo Viasat broadband satellite as a payload aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy. ESA says it plans to shake up the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer spacecraft. China says there are potentially fertile areas in the warmer regions of Mars. Satellite operator Avanti opens a new office in Nigeria, and more. Remember to leave us a 5-star rating and review in your favorite podcast app. Miss an episode? Sign-up for our weekly intelligence roundup, Signals and Space, and you’ll never miss a beat. And be sure to follow T-Minus on Twitter and LinkedIn. T-Minus Guest Our featured interview today is with Tom Marotta, CEO of the Spaceport Company, on spaceports and the coming space launch infrastructure bottleneck.  You can follow Tom on LinkedIn, Twitter and his website. Selected Reading Falcon Heavy launches after series of weather delays- The Hill Kennedy Space Center prepares for greater sea-rise problems- Space Daily SpaceX to spend about $2 billion on Starship this year, as Elon Musk pushes to reach orbit- CNBC ESA troubleshooting JUICE radar antenna- SpaceNews China's Mars Rover Finds Signs of Recent Water in Sand Dunes- Associate Press UAE Mars orbiter snaps epic photo of Martian moon- The Hill All-female crew simulates Mars trip in Utah - AeroTime  Avanti Opens New Office in Nigeria- Via Satellite  Black Sky Aerospace celebrates rocket propellant milestone - SpaceConnection  CisLunar Industries Issued Patent for Innovative Space Foundry- Spacewatch.Global  NASA’s next space station will be 1,000 times farther from Earth- FreeThink  https://neal.fun/space-elevator/  Audience Survey We want to hear from you! Please complete our 4 question survey. It’ll help us get better and deliver you the most mission-critical space intel every day. Want to hear your company in the show? You too can reach the most influential leaders and operators in the industry. Here’s our media kit. Contact us at [email protected] to request more info. Want to join us for an interview? Please send your pitch to [email protected] and include your name, affiliation, and topic proposal. T-Minus is a production of N2K Networks, your source for strategic workforce intelligence. © 2023 N2K Networks, Inc. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    27:18
  • Space for a better world with Christina Korp, the Astronaut Wrangler. [Deep Space]
    T-Minus Deep Space Guest Our full conversation with Christina Korp, the Astronaut Wrangler, on her organization SPACE for a better world, and her career advocating for space science, technology, and industry as a path to a better future for society, the environment, and humanity. She discusses the importance of space exploration and its relevance to issues like climate change, wildlife conservation, society, and culture. You can follow Christina on LinkedIn, Twitter, and her Website. Remember to leave us a 5-star rating and review in your favorite podcast app. Miss an episode? Sign-up for our weekly intelligence roundup, Signals and Space. And be sure to follow T-Minus on Twitter and LinkedIn. Audience Survey We want to hear from you! Please complete our 4 question survey. It’ll help us get better and deliver you the most mission-critical space intel every day. Want to hear your company in the show? You too can reach the most influential leaders and operators in the industry. Here’s our media kit. Contact us at [email protected] to request more info. Want to join us for an interview? Please send your pitch to [email protected] and include your name, affiliation, and topic proposal. T-Minus is a production of N2K Networks, your source for strategic workforce intelligence. © 2023 N2K Networks, Inc. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/29/2023
    28:07

About T-Minus Space Daily

The daily space intelligence and analysis that global space industry leaders and experts depend on. Published each weekday, this program also includes interviews with a wide spectrum of experts from industry, academia, and research organizations all over the world. Visit us to learn more at https://space.n2k.com/
