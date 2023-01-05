Space for a better world with Christina Korp, the Astronaut Wrangler. [Deep Space]
T-Minus Deep Space Guest
Our full conversation with Christina Korp, the Astronaut Wrangler, on her organization SPACE for a better world, and her career advocating for space science, technology, and industry as a path to a better future for society, the environment, and humanity. She discusses the importance of space exploration and its relevance to issues like climate change, wildlife conservation, society, and culture.
You can follow Christina on LinkedIn, Twitter, and her Website.
Remember to leave us a 5-star rating and review in your favorite podcast app.
Miss an episode? Sign-up for our weekly intelligence roundup, Signals and Space. And be sure to follow T-Minus on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Audience Survey
We want to hear from you! Please complete our 4 question survey. It’ll help us get better and deliver you the most mission-critical space intel every day.
Want to hear your company in the show?
You too can reach the most influential leaders and operators in the industry. Here’s our media kit. Contact us at [email protected]
to request more info.
Want to join us for an interview?
Please send your pitch to [email protected]
and include your name, affiliation, and topic proposal.
T-Minus is a production of N2K Networks, your source for strategic workforce intelligence. © 2023 N2K Networks, Inc.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices