Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Sweet Daddy Grace in the App
Listen to Sweet Daddy Grace in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Sweet Daddy Grace

Sweet Daddy Grace

Podcast Sweet Daddy Grace
Podcast Sweet Daddy Grace

Sweet Daddy Grace

iHeartPodcasts
add
Bishop Charles Manuel “Sweet Daddy” Grace was once one of the richest Black men in America. But not many people know about him today. Six decades after his deat...
More
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentaryReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality
Bishop Charles Manuel “Sweet Daddy” Grace was once one of the richest Black men in America. But not many people know about him today. Six decades after his deat...
More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • The Gospel According to Daddy
    Since she was a little girl, Marcy DePina felt drawn to a man called Daddy Grace, a charismatic immigrant from Cabo Verde, West Africa, who – during the violent Jim Crow and Civil Rights eras – traveled around the United States preaching, healing, and building his megachurch.    But who was Daddy Grace? For all his accomplishments, he seems to raise more questions than answers. Like why isn’t he more known and celebrated in the Cape Verdean community? And when Marcy brings him up to her family, why do some people refuse to talk about him? And most importantly: Marcy wants to know, are she and Daddy Grace actually related? For more on Sweet Daddy Grace, check out SweetDaddyGrace.com See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/19/2023
    27:15
  • Introducing: Sweet Daddy Grace
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/12/2023
    3:01

More History podcasts

About Sweet Daddy Grace

Bishop Charles Manuel “Sweet Daddy” Grace was once one of the richest Black men in America. But not many people know about him today. Six decades after his death, his descendants grapple with his life and legacy.
Podcast website

Listen to Sweet Daddy Grace, Dan Carlin's Hardcore History and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Sweet Daddy Grace

Sweet Daddy Grace

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Sweet Daddy Grace: Podcasts in Family