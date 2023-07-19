The Gospel According to Daddy

Since she was a little girl, Marcy DePina felt drawn to a man called Daddy Grace, a charismatic immigrant from Cabo Verde, West Africa, who – during the violent Jim Crow and Civil Rights eras – traveled around the United States preaching, healing, and building his megachurch. But who was Daddy Grace? For all his accomplishments, he seems to raise more questions than answers. Like why isn't he more known and celebrated in the Cape Verdean community? And when Marcy brings him up to her family, why do some people refuse to talk about him? And most importantly: Marcy wants to know, are she and Daddy Grace actually related? For more on Sweet Daddy Grace, check out SweetDaddyGrace.com