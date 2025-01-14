Meet Jake Cordero, owner of Motherflushers Plumbing… one of the best names in the industry. Jake sits down with Roland to share his journey of building a plumbing business from the ground up, his unique hiring strategies, and the significance of branding and professionalism. He emphasizes the massive role of social media in growing his business and how you can’t expand without taking risks. Jake also provides valuable insights on using Housecall Pro to enhance business operations and offers advice for aspiring entrepreneurs ready to get out there and make a name for themselves.
--------
37:25
Finding the Edge Over the Sharks
In this episode of the “Superpro Podcast,” host Roland Ligtenberg interviews Marko Jovanovski, owner of Magnus Flooring. Like so many other Pros, Marko started his business during the COVID-19 pandemic. He shares the challenges he faced in those early days and the strategies he’s leaned on to grow his company and beat the competition. Marko expresses the importance of delivering quality work, strong customer relationships, continual learning, and giving back to his community in New Jersey. He also lays out why it’s so important to leverage tech to streamline operations.
--------
26:19
Trust Your Gut. Empower Your Customers.
Host Roland Ligtenberg sits down with Thomas Millender, owner of TMAAC, a provider of IT consulting and cybersecurity solutions. Thomas shares his journey from serving in the military to serving customers in the business world. He also discusses how faith guides his business practices and the need to know what you bring to the table. They touch on the importance of building partnerships, overcoming objections and establishing trust with customers, and empowering them through education. Thomas also outlines his future plans, including securing state contracts and leveraging Housecall Pro to continue growing his business.
--------
27:20
Tricks to 1300+ Reviews
In episode 40 of the SuperPro Podcast, Roland Ligtenberg interviews Daniel Felt from the North Star State. Daniel shares why he took the leap of faith to start Kura Home to how he scaled it using a unique licensing model. He discusses the importance of building a strong team and the need for core values in hiring. (Get his hiring tips.) Daniel also expresses the need for systematizing processes, and see why he says, “I can train anyone for anything.” He isn’t spilling any beans when he expresses the need for quality customer reviews, but check out how he’s racked up 1300 so far.
--------
41:11
Tech Takes Center Stage
Roland sits down with Marisa Fuller, division manager with Cable Pipe & Leak Detection. Marisa shares insights into her role, along with some tips and tricks for hiring, training, and managing a team. She hits on the importance of Housecall Pro and leveraging technology for operational efficiency, as well as the significance of community engagement and building strong relationships with contractors. That’s led to 20-30 positive reviews a week. Marisa also lays out the core values that drive her team’s success and offers valuable advice for new entrepreneurs in the home service industry.
Tune into “Superpro Podcast” by Housecall Pro, where home service professionals share their journeys and expert advice. Each episode dives into real-life stories, offering insights on overcoming industry challenges, innovative business strategies, and personal growth. Learn how to elevate your service business from marketing tips to tech innovations. Perfect for newcomers and veterans looking to stay ahead in the home service industry.