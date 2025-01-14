Tricks to 1300+ Reviews

In episode 40 of the SuperPro Podcast, Roland Ligtenberg interviews Daniel Felt from the North Star State. Daniel shares why he took the leap of faith to start Kura Home to how he scaled it using a unique licensing model. He discusses the importance of building a strong team and the need for core values in hiring. (Get his hiring tips.) Daniel also expresses the need for systematizing processes, and see why he says, “I can train anyone for anything.” He isn’t spilling any beans when he expresses the need for quality customer reviews, but check out how he’s racked up 1300 so far.