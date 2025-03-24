Ranunculus Growing Secrets: Overcoming Challenges in Cold Climates
In this episode of the Flower Farmer Forum podcast, host Liz discusses the intricacies of growing Ranunculus, sharing her personal experiences, challenges, and future plans. Over the course of the conversation, she reflects on her past growing seasons, the lessons learned from various experiments, and the adjustments made for the current season. Liz also outlines her strategies for future cultivation, including innovations in high tunnel farming and the importance of planning for seasonal flower demands, particularly for weddings and subscriptions.TakeawaysRanunculus can be beautiful but challenging to grow in colder climates.Past experiences have taught valuable lessons about corm management.Pre-sprouting techniques can significantly impact growth success.Soil temperature is crucial for the successful blooming of Ranunculus.Planning for specific flower demands is essential for profitability.Experimentation is key to finding the best growing methods.High tunnels can provide better growing conditions for delicate flowers.Future plans include expanding growing space and improving infrastructure.Collaboration among local flower farmers can enhance market demand.Understanding customer expectations is vital for successful sales.Helpful Links:Farmers to Florists: https://www.farmerstoflorists.com/Flower Farmer Forum Conference: https://www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/FFFC2025Crop Planning for Your Flower Farm: https://www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/offers/MtoFSsED/checkoutPeddling Perishable Products: https://sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/foundationsofPPPQuickbooks: https://quickbooks.partnerlinks.io/0o09r7rqoau4Podcast website: www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.comPodcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flowerfarmerforum/Podcast Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/888196709178852
--------
19:14
Branding Your Flower Farm: The Role of Authentic Storytelling
Reme's website: https://www.rememancera.com/story-connectors-1on1/?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaY5FvFboY6RqUIx3wsxSoGScfBr0YwbjH9DfjhUwbCiRzHKcmJ1R7Nzx-Y_aem_PUKn4Bv6QKREx_WEB6k3DwIn this episode of the Flower Farmer Forum podcast, host Liz Fiedler Mergen speaks with personal branding strategist Reme Mancera about the significance of storytelling in building a personal brand. They discuss how to find unique stories, the importance of authenticity and transparency in marketing, and strategies for connecting with audiences. Reme emphasizes that everyone has stories to share, even if they don't seem epic, and that repetition and structure can help in effectively communicating these stories. The conversation highlights the long-term benefits of storytelling in branding and marketing.TakeawaysYour story is what makes you unique.You don't need an epic story to connect with your audience.Look for 10 little moments in your journey to share.Authenticity and transparency are crucial in branding.Repetition helps build familiarity and connection with your audience.You can share the same story in different ways for different audiences.It's okay to have private stories that you don't share publicly.Finding relevant stories can make marketing easier and more effective.Structure your content to make storytelling easier.Long-term strategies are essential for sustainable branding.
--------
26:29
FBA (Flowers Bloom Anyway): Embracing Your Own Path Without Apology
In this episode of the Flower Farmer Forum podcast, discusses the importance of embracing one's unique path as an entrepreneur without feeling the need to conform to societal expectations. She shares insights on the judgments faced by ambitious individuals and how to shift one's mindset to own their ambition without guilt. The conversation also touches on the significance of intentional living and surrounding oneself with supportive people to foster personal growth and success.TakeawaysEmbrace your unique goals and dreams without apology.Judgments from others often stem from misunderstanding or concern.It's important to shift your mindset to own your ambition without guilt.Comparison can either inspire or deplete you; choose wisely.There is enough space for everyone's success in the world.Surround yourself with supportive and like-minded individuals.Focus on the intention behind others' words to avoid defensiveness.What energizes one person may deplete another; respect those differences.Intentional living is crucial for personal and professional growth.These episodes aim to inspire anyone pursuing a dream or growing a business.Helpful Links:Farmers to Florists: https://www.farmerstoflorists.com/Flower Farmer Forum Conference: https://www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/FFFC2025Crop Planning for Your Flower Farm: https://www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/offers/MtoFSsED/checkoutPeddling Perishable Products: https://sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/foundationsofPPPQuickbooks: https://quickbooks.partnerlinks.io/0o09r7rqoau4Podcast website: www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.comPodcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flowerfarmerforum/Podcast Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/888196709178852
--------
15:54
How to Start Worm Composting at Home: Expert Advice from Cathy Nesbitt
In this episode of the Flower Farmer Forum podcast, host Liz interviews Cathy Nesbitt, the 'Laughing Bean Queen' and founder of Cathy's Crawley Composters. They discuss the benefits and methods of indoor composting with worms, including the science behind it, how to manage a worm bin, and the environmental impact of composting. Kathy shares her journey from being an accidental entrepreneur to educating others about the importance of composting and connecting with nature. The conversation emphasizes the ease of composting at home and the joy of nurturing worms as part of sustainable gardening practices.TakeawaysIndoor composting is a viable solution for those with limited outdoor space.Worms require a carbon-nitrogen mix for effective composting.Aerobic composting prevents bad odors and promotes healthy decomposition.Temperature, moisture, and airflow are key factors in worm composting.Freezing food scraps can speed up the composting process.Citrus, garlic, and onion should be avoided in worm bins.Worms can breed to fill their space without overpopulating.Cathy's journey into composting began with a personal challenge.Education and workshops are essential for promoting composting.Connecting with nature through gardening fosters a peaceful existence.Helpful Links:Farmers to Florists: https://www.farmerstoflorists.com/Flower Farmer Forum Conference: https://www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/FFFC2025Crop Planning for Your Flower Farm: https://www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/offers/MtoFSsED/checkoutPeddling Perishable Products: https://sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/foundationsofPPPQuickbooks: https://quickbooks.partnerlinks.io/0o09r7rqoau4Podcast website: www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.comPodcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flowerfarmerforum/Podcast Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/888196709178852
--------
29:53
Why Every Flower Farmer Needs a Google Business Profile
In this episode of the Flower Farmer Forum podcast, host Liz speaks with Marilyn about the significance of Google Business Profiles for local businesses. They discuss how to set up and optimize these profiles to enhance visibility, engage with customers, and gather reviews. Marilyn emphasizes the importance of regular updates and content creation to maintain an active presence on Google, which can lead to increased customer traffic and business growth. The conversation also touches on strategies for effectively asking for reviews and the overall impact of a well-managed Google Business Profile on local business success.TakeawaysGoogle Business Profiles are essential for local visibility.Regular updates to your profile can enhance search relevance.Engaging with customers through posts and Q&A is crucial.Photos and videos improve your profile's attractiveness.Claim and verify your business profile to start.Use keywords in your business name and description.Encourage customers to leave reviews with QR codes.Responding to reviews is important for reputation management.Content on your profile can drive traffic to your website.Investing time in your Google Business Profile pays off. Helpful Links:Farmers to Florists: https://www.farmerstoflorists.com/Flower Farmer Forum Conference: https://www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/FFFC2025Crop Planning for Your Flower Farm: https://www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/offers/MtoFSsED/checkoutPeddling Perishable Products: https://sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/foundationsofPPPQuickbooks: https://quickbooks.partnerlinks.io/0o09r7rqoau4Podcast website: www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.comPodcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flowerfarmerforum/Podcast Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/888196709178852
The Flower Farmer Forum podcast (formerly Sunny Mary Meadow podcast) is hosted by Liz Fiedler, a nurse practitioner turned flower farmer in central MN. Learn tips and tricks for growing and selling cut flowers. Located in Zone 4B, the shorter growing season offers some challenges. Her farm, Sunny Mary Meadow specializes in bouquet subscriptions, stem bars, and a you pick flower farm experience.Look for the bonus PPP episodes on running a cut flower farm and growing your business. The PPP stands for “peddling perishable products”, which is the signature course for her coaching business, www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.comAfter the unexpected loss of her husband in 2020, she found herself turning to her flowers to get through the grief. She didn't expect her business to explode in the next few years the way it has. Bloom & Grow both flowers and personal empathy as she continues to move forward in life.Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flowerfarmerforum/Business Coaching: https://www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/Farm Website: www.sunnymarymeadow.comFarmerstoFlorists: https://www.farmerstoflorists.com/Farm Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sunnymarymeadow/Podcast Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/888196709178852