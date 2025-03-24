FBA (Flowers Bloom Anyway): Embracing Your Own Path Without Apology

In this episode of the Flower Farmer Forum podcast, discusses the importance of embracing one's unique path as an entrepreneur without feeling the need to conform to societal expectations. She shares insights on the judgments faced by ambitious individuals and how to shift one's mindset to own their ambition without guilt. The conversation also touches on the significance of intentional living and surrounding oneself with supportive people to foster personal growth and success.TakeawaysEmbrace your unique goals and dreams without apology.Judgments from others often stem from misunderstanding or concern.It's important to shift your mindset to own your ambition without guilt.Comparison can either inspire or deplete you; choose wisely.There is enough space for everyone's success in the world.Surround yourself with supportive and like-minded individuals.Focus on the intention behind others' words to avoid defensiveness.What energizes one person may deplete another; respect those differences.Intentional living is crucial for personal and professional growth.These episodes aim to inspire anyone pursuing a dream or growing a business.Helpful Links:Farmers to Florists: https://www.farmerstoflorists.com/Flower Farmer Forum Conference: https://www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/FFFC2025Crop Planning for Your Flower Farm: https://www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/offers/MtoFSsED/checkoutPeddling Perishable Products: https://sunnymarymeadowcoaching.com/foundationsofPPPQuickbooks: https://quickbooks.partnerlinks.io/0o09r7rqoau4Podcast website: www.sunnymarymeadowcoaching.comPodcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flowerfarmerforum/Podcast Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/888196709178852