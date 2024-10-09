Building Networks, Building Wealth: Insights with Andrew Murray
Welcome to a new episode of Get Creative! In today's episode, host Justin Tuminowski is joined by Andrew Murray, a dynamic figure in the realm of real estate investing. Together, they dive into the powerful impact of community and collaboration within the industry. This discussion not only highlights Andrew's journey and insights but also explores the profound influence of networking and resourcefulness in achieving success. Join us as we unpack real stories of transformation and strategic partnership that redefine what's possible in creative finance and real estate investment.
Highlights:
"You just gotta talk about what's real."
"It's not always about business; it’s about building genuine connections."
"Be in the rooms where decisions are made."
"Extend your hand, elevate others, and watch your own path rise."
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction and welcome
01:15 - Andrew’s impactful community role and his first big win
06:04 - The transformative deal that started with a high school connection
07:30 - Leveraging community knowledge for personal growth
12:13 - Brokerage insights and expanding professional networks
15:00 - Andrew’s introduction to the community and key influences
20:00 - The importance of genuine connections in business growth
23:35 - Strategic networking and its benefits in real estate
28:16 - Andrew speaks on the power of being in the right room
32:16 - Andrew’s ongoing projects and how to connect with him
► Join The Subto Community & Learn Creative Finance Directly from Pace:
https://paceapproves.com/subto-gc?utm_source=Apple&utm_medium=video&utm_campaign=getcreativepodcast
► Want to Become a Private Money Lender? Join Us For The Upcoming LIVE Training this Saturday to Learn How to Lend Money on Real Estate Deals:
https://pacejmorby.com/exclusive-training-new?el=yt&htrafficsource=desc&utm_medium=video&utm_source=Apple&utm_campaign=getcreativepodcast&utm_content=
► Join Our Free Facebook Group to Connect with Pace and his Students: http://paceapproves.com/freefb-yt?utm_source=Apple&utm_medium=video&utm_campaign=getcreativepodcast
► Become a Top Tier Transaction Coordinator and Make Money Doing The Paperwork For Real Estate Transactions:
https://paceapproves.com/tttc-gc?utm_source=Apple&utm_medium=video&utm_campaign=getcreativepodcast
► Listen To Pace and His Students Share Insider Secrets To Real Estate Investor Success:
https://getcreativepodcast.com/
PLUG IN & SUBSCRIBE
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pacemorby/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pacemorby
34:33
Investing After Trump: What's Next for Real Estate?
Welcome to a new episode of Get Creative! In this episode, we discuss the aftermath of Trump's win and what it means for investors in 2025. We cover a variety of essential topics, including housing affordability, mortgage rates, regulatory changes, immigration impacts, and strategic opportunities in land wholesaling. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, you'll find valuable insights on navigating the real estate market in these changing times.
Highlights:
"Trump's win could revolutionize housing regulations and boost land wholesaling."
"With Trump's victory, expect a potential dip in housing affordability and regulatory relief."
"Investors, it’s time to focus on land wholesaling and opportunities in a deregulated market."
"The real estate market is set for a shake-up, with Trump pushing for lower mortgage rates."
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction to Post-Trump Investment Landscape
02:04 - The Future of Land Wholesaling
04:14 - Immigration and Labor Concerns
06:27 - Real Estate Demand and Market Dynamics
09:30 - Resources and Community Engagement
10:37
Unicorn Agents: Peggy Paige’s Key to Real Estate Success
Welcome to a new episode of Get Creative! In this episode, your hosts, Miron & Karolyn
Briley, dive into the innovative world of real estate investing with a focus on creative financing strategies. Today, we're thrilled to welcome Peggy Paige, a standout figure in the realm of creative finance, particularly in real estate investments. Peggy shares her insights on how to maximize profits through unique strategies such as novation contracts, pre-foreclosures, and how being a 'unicorn agent' makes a difference in the Michigan market.
Highlights:
"Creative finance isn't just about making deals; it's about creating opportunities for everyone involved."
"Being a unicorn agent means understanding the investor's mindset and their goals."
"The beauty of real estate is that there are multiple ways to help people and make a profit."
"Every deal has the potential to change lives, and that’s what keeps me driven."
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction to Creative Finance and Real Estate Investing
03:24 - Peggy Paige’s Journey into Real Estate and Creative Finance
08:30 - Tackling Pre-Foreclosures and Auction Stopping Strategies
10:23 - The Art of the Whole Tail Deal: A Real-Life Example
15:42 - Optimizing Profit: The Business Side of Creative Deals
17:20 - The Role of a Unicorn Agent in Today’s Market
20:22 - The Impact of Right Pricing and Market Understanding
22:59 - Real Estate Strategies for Probates and Out-of-State Owners
25:13 - Collaborating Internationally in Real Estate Investing
27:00 - Closing Remarks and Future Episodes
27:29
Are Airbnbs Worth It in 2025?
Welcome to a new episode of Get Creative! Today, we dive into the world of real estate investment with a special focus on creative financing strategies. Learn about the intricacies of seller financing, the impact of real estate agents on deals, and how private money lenders can play a crucial role in property investment. Additionally, we explore the the advantages and disadvantages of Airbnb rentals and the strategic financial decisions involved in managing and maximizing returns from real estate investments.
Highlights
"I bought this property with no money out of my pocket, no bank loan, no credit check."
"Real estate is not just about having the capital; it's about understanding the strategy."
"The beauty of real estate is the ability to leverage other people's money for your investments."
"Harvesting equity from real estate allows you to roll it into bigger, more profitable deals."
Timestamps:
0:00 - Introduction to Creative Financing
3:00 - The Role of Private Money Lenders
6:00 - Maximizing Airbnb Rentals
9:00 - Navigating Real Estate Regulations
12:00 - Strategic Financial Decisions
19:03
Turning Retirement Funds into Real Estate Gold
Welcome to a New Episode of Get Creative! Today, we're joined by industry leaders Linda Spychalski and Colin Yeap, with our host Keola Keala. In this episode, we dive into the fascinating world of using retirement funds in real estate, the power of community in learning and investing, and the steps to creating generational wealth through creative financing methods.
Highlights:
"I realized how much people wanted to help... it’s what people need to succeed."
"This community is about helping each other make money, not the banks."
"The more people that you help, money will come. Focus on how you can help others."
"Don't do this yourself; share it with others, even people outside the community."
Timestamps:
00:01 - Introduction
00:59 - Meet the Guests: Linda Spychalski & Colin Yeap
02:03 - Linda's Journey into Real Estate
04:01 - Linda Discusses Motivation for Joining Gator
06:26 - Linda's Real Estate Strategy and Family Influence
10:24 - The Community's Impact on Personal and Professional Growth
14:01 - Colin Describes a Noteworthy Deal
20:33 - The Financial Mechanics of a Mobile Home Park Deal
23:02 - Return on Investment Details
28:16 - Final Thoughts and Advice
Discover the insider secrets of real estate investing and unlock your path to financial freedom with the Get Creative Podcast with Pace Morby. Join Pace and industry experts as they share invaluable tips, creative finance strategies, and success stories to help you thrive in the competitive world of real estate investing. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting out, our podcast provides actionable insights to accelerate your journey towards wealth and independence. Tune in now and start building your empire today!
New episodes every week, be sure to SUBSCRIBE!