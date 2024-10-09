Building Networks, Building Wealth: Insights with Andrew Murray

Welcome to a new episode of Get Creative! In today's episode, host Justin Tuminowski is joined by Andrew Murray, a dynamic figure in the realm of real estate investing. Together, they dive into the powerful impact of community and collaboration within the industry. This discussion not only highlights Andrew's journey and insights but also explores the profound influence of networking and resourcefulness in achieving success. Join us as we unpack real stories of transformation and strategic partnership that redefine what's possible in creative finance and real estate investment. Highlights: "You just gotta talk about what's real." "It's not always about business; it's about building genuine connections." "Be in the rooms where decisions are made." "Extend your hand, elevate others, and watch your own path rise." Timestamps: 00:00 - Introduction and welcome 01:15 - Andrew's impactful community role and his first big win 06:04 - The transformative deal that started with a high school connection 07:30 - Leveraging community knowledge for personal growth 12:13 - Brokerage insights and expanding professional networks 15:00 - Andrew's introduction to the community and key influences 20:00 - The importance of genuine connections in business growth 23:35 - Strategic networking and its benefits in real estate 28:16 - Andrew speaks on the power of being in the right room 32:16 - Andrew's ongoing projects and how to connect with him