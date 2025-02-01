In this episode, we cover questions 96 & 97 of the second volume of the Summa, which is "of the power of human law" and "of change in laws."
16:21
Day 108: Natural & Human Law
In this episode, we cover questions 94 & 95 of the second volume of the Summa, which is "of the natural law" and "of human law."
16:34
Day 107: Eternal Law
In this episode, we cover questions 92 & 93 of the second volume of the Summa, which is "of the effects of law" and "of the eternal law."
13:27
Day 106: Law
In this episode, we cover questions 90 & 91 of the second volume of the Summa, which is "of the essence of law" and "of the various kinds of law."
15:35
Day 105: Mortal & Venial Sin
In this episode, we cover questions 88 & 89 of the second volume of the Summa, which is "of venial and mortal sin" and "of venial sin in itself."
21:23
Hi, my name is Austin Habash, Founder of Think Catholic, and you're listening to the Summa in a Year Podcast, where we study St. Thomas Aquinas’s Summa Theologiae in a way simple & insightful for anyone to understand. The Summa in a Year Podcast is brought to you by Think Catholic. Taking 2 questions of the Summa of a Day; we'll seek to summarize St. Thomas’s responses, discovering the brilliance of Aquinas and his Catholic Faith.