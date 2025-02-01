Powered by RND
Religion & Spirituality
Summa in a Year

Austin Habash
Hi, my name is Austin Habash, Founder of Think Catholic, and you're listening to the Summa in a Year Podcast, where we study St. Thomas Aquinas’s Summa Theologi...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • Day 109: Changing Laws
    In this episode, we cover questions 96 & 97 of the second volume of the Summa, which is "of the power of human law" and "of change in laws." Looking for a text to accompany the “Summa in a Year” podcast? Check out the recently updated “Summa Theologica, Complete 5-Volume Set” by ⁠⁠⁠⁠@avemariapress⁠⁠⁠⁠! Get your set at avemariapress.com/products/summa-theologica, and at a discounted price by typing in the code: Summa10. Help us spread the brilliance of Aquinas, and his Catholic Faith by doing the following: 1) Share the "Summa in a Year" podcast with a loved one! 2) Leave a rating! 3) Write a kind review! Follow Think Catholic on Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/think__catholic/⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow Think Catholic on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChZtQg8v681X4V1DWoFJB8w ⁠⁠⁠⁠#philosophy⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠#summa⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠#summainayear⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠#catholicbooks⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠#catholicauthors⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠#stthomas⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠#summatheologica⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠#summatheologiae⁠
    --------  
    16:21
  • Day 108: Natural & Human Law
    In this episode, we cover questions 94 & 95 of the second volume of the Summa, which is "of the natural law" and "of human law." Looking for a text to accompany the “Summa in a Year” podcast? Check out the recently updated “Summa Theologica, Complete 5-Volume Set” by ⁠⁠⁠@avemariapress⁠⁠⁠! Get your set at avemariapress.com/products/summa-theologica, and at a discounted price by typing in the code: Summa10. Help us spread the brilliance of Aquinas, and his Catholic Faith by doing the following: 1) Share the "Summa in a Year" podcast with a loved one! 2) Leave a rating! 3) Write a kind review! Follow Think Catholic on Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/think__catholic/⁠⁠⁠ Follow Think Catholic on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChZtQg8v681X4V1DWoFJB8w ⁠⁠⁠#philosophy⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠#summa⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠#summainayear⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠#catholicbooks⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠#catholicauthors⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠#stthomas⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠#summatheologica⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠#summatheologiae⁠
    --------  
    16:34
  • Day 107: Eternal Law
    In this episode, we cover questions 92 & 93 of the second volume of the Summa, which is "of the effects of law" and "of the eternal law." Looking for a text to accompany the “Summa in a Year” podcast? Check out the recently updated “Summa Theologica, Complete 5-Volume Set” by ⁠⁠@avemariapress⁠⁠! Get your set at avemariapress.com/products/summa-theologica, and at a discounted price by typing in the code: Summa10. Help us spread the brilliance of Aquinas, and his Catholic Faith by doing the following: 1) Share the "Summa in a Year" podcast with a loved one! 2) Leave a rating! 3) Write a kind review! Follow Think Catholic on Instagram: ⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/think__catholic/⁠⁠ Follow Think Catholic on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChZtQg8v681X4V1DWoFJB8w ⁠⁠#philosophy⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#summa⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#summainayear⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#catholicbooks⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#catholicauthors⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#stthomas⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#summatheologica⁠⁠ ⁠⁠#summatheologiae⁠
    --------  
    13:27
  • Day 106: Law
    In this episode, we cover questions 90 & 91 of the second volume of the Summa, which is "of the essence of law" and "of the various kinds of law." Looking for a text to accompany the “Summa in a Year” podcast?   Check out the recently updated “Summa Theologica, Complete 5-Volume Set” by ⁠@avemariapress⁠! Get your set at avemariapress.com/products/summa-theologica, and at a discounted price by typing in the code: Summa10. Help us spread the brilliance of Aquinas, and his Catholic Faith by doing the following: 1) Share the "Summa in a Year" podcast with a loved one! 2) Leave a rating! 3) Write a kind review! Follow Think Catholic on Instagram: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/think__catholic/⁠ Follow Think Catholic on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChZtQg8v681X4V1DWoFJB8w ⁠#philosophy⁠ ⁠#summa⁠ ⁠#summainayear⁠ ⁠#catholicbooks⁠ ⁠#catholicauthors⁠ ⁠#stthomas⁠ ⁠#summatheologica⁠ ⁠#summatheologiae⁠
    --------  
    15:35
  • Day 105: Mortal & Venial Sin
    In this episode, we cover questions 88 & 89 of the second volume of the Summa, which is "of venial and mortal sin" and "of venial sin in itself." Looking for a text to accompany the “Summa in a Year” podcast?   Check out the recently updated “Summa Theologica, Complete 5-Volume Set” by ⁠@avemariapress⁠! Get your set at avemariapress.com/products/summa-theologica, and at a discounted price by typing in the code: Summa10. Help us spread the brilliance of Aquinas, and his Catholic Faith by doing the following: 1) Share the "Summa in a Year" podcast with a loved one! 2) Leave a rating! 3) Write a kind review! Follow Think Catholic on Instagram: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/think__catholic/⁠ Follow Think Catholic on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChZtQg8v681X4V1DWoFJB8w ⁠#philosophy⁠ ⁠#summa⁠ ⁠#summainayear⁠ ⁠#catholicbooks⁠ ⁠#catholicauthors⁠ ⁠#stthomas⁠ ⁠#summatheologica⁠ ⁠#summatheologiae⁠
    --------  
    21:23

About Summa in a Year

Hi, my name is Austin Habash, Founder of Think Catholic, and you're listening to the Summa in a Year Podcast, where we study St. Thomas Aquinas's Summa Theologiae in a way simple & insightful for anyone to understand. The Summa in a Year Podcast is brought to you by Think Catholic. Taking 2 questions of the Summa of a Day; we'll seek to summarize St. Thomas's responses, discovering the brilliance of Aquinas and his Catholic Faith.
