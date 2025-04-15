1: Marta Salogni

Episode one of Studio Radicals meets Marta Salogni, an Italian-born, award-winning engineer, mixer and producer who is celebrated for her sonic experimentation and creative use of analogue tape machines. She has worked with some of the most exciting names in music, including Björk, Frank Ocean, Bon Iver, FKA twigs, Ela Minus and English Teacher. Marta produced the latter band’s debut album, This Could Be Texas, which won the UK's coveted Mercury Music Prize in 2024. Marta has a visual, tactile approach to sound and helps artists to build richly layered worlds. While her Studio Zona is based in an industrial unit in east London, she’s often drawing inspiration from further afield, whether that’s flying to Reykjavík to mix with Björk, or recording in the Mojave desert with Depeche Mode. Studio Radicals is a new podcast series that meets the musical visionaries who are shaping the sounds of today, from leading artists and producers to composers and engineers. For more information and to see portrait photography, videos and playlists from the series, visit dcsaudio.com/studioradicals and instagram.com/dcsonlythemusic. CREDITS Studio Radicals is co-produced by dCS Audio and host Kate Hutchinson. Audio production, editing and sound design: Holly Fisher. Theme music: Anna Prior. Photography: Olivia Sofia Ferrara. Video: Emma Giacalone. Video editing: Jess Vincent. With thanks to Zoe Miller.