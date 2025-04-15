Ebonie Smith is a Memphis-born, LA-based engineer, producer and artist who The Fader called “one of the most meticulous minds behind the boards.” She has worked on smash-hit albums and theatre soundtracks, including Hamilton: An American Musical, Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy and Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer, and is behind the non-profit organisation Gender Amplified, which aims to help more women and gender-expansive individuals into music production.
In 2024, Ebonie was behind the poetry album, On Imagination, released on Atlantic Records and featuring 12 poems performed by legendary Black American women. They included activist Angela Davis and the last ever session recorded with the late soul great Roberta Flack.
Studio Radicals is a new podcast series that meets the musical visionaries who are shaping the sounds of today, from leading artists and producers to composers and engineers.
CREDITS
Studio Radicals is co-produced by dCS Audio and host Kate Hutchinson.
Audio production, editing and sound design: Holly Fisher.
Additional production: Myron Kaplan.
Theme music: Anna Prior.
Photography and video: Sheva Kafai.
Video editing: Jess Vincent.
With thanks to Anita Agopyan-Miu.
2: Catherine Marks
Catherine Marks is a Grammy-winning music producer, mixer and engineer from Australia who got into studios via a chance meeting with the legendary producer Flood. Since then, Catherine has worked with some of the biggest bands in indie-rock – Wolf Alice, The Killers, Foals and Interpol among them. She produced and mixed Wolf Alice’s Grammy-nominated single Moaning Lisa Smile, mixed St. Vincent’s Grammy Award-winning album MASSEDUCTION and produced the three-time Grammy-winning, UK #1 album The Record by boygenius.
She tells host Kate Hutchinson about her impressive career and drilling down into the emotional resonance of a song from her laidback space at Eastcote Studios in west London.
1: Marta Salogni
Episode one of Studio Radicals meets Marta Salogni, an Italian-born, award-winning engineer, mixer and producer who is celebrated for her sonic experimentation and creative use of analogue tape machines. She has worked with some of the most exciting names in music, including Björk, Frank Ocean, Bon Iver, FKA twigs, Ela Minus and English Teacher. Marta produced the latter band’s debut album, This Could Be Texas, which won the UK's coveted Mercury Music Prize in 2024.
Marta has a visual, tactile approach to sound and helps artists to build richly layered worlds. While her Studio Zona is based in an industrial unit in east London, she’s often drawing inspiration from further afield, whether that’s flying to Reykjavík to mix with Björk, or recording in the Mojave desert with Depeche Mode.
Welcome to Studio Radicals - Series One launches on 23 April 2025
Studio Radicals is a brand new podcast series from dCS Audio and journalist Kate Hutchinson, featuring in-depth conversations with some of music’s most innovative minds. It celebrates the individuals who are shaping how music is made and bringing a fresh approach to production, from the composers building distinctive sonic worlds to the engineers helping translate artists’ ideas into sound.
What does it take to create a hit album? How do you craft a great sonic experience? And how can you push the record-making process to bring listeners daring and original sounds? You’ll find out across eight episodes, with Marta Salogni, Suzanne Ciani, Catherine Marks, Ebonie Smith, Hannah Peel, Maria Elisa Ayerbe, Ramera Abraham and Cicely Balston.
Host Kate Hutchinson travels to studios and mixing desks on both sides of the Atlantic – from the sun-dappled coast of California to the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London – to speak with eight creatives about their craft, process and adventures in music. She meets renowned musicians, engineers and composers who are pushing their craft to produce exciting and thought-provoking scores, songs and soundtracks across the genres.
