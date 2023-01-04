Welcome to Stories of Scotland Podcast: Scottish History, Folklore and Travel

Discover the enchanting world of Scottish folklore, history, and culture through Stories of Scotland. Journey with our passionate hosts, archivist Annie and environmental scientist Jenny, as they unravel the secrets of Scotland, weaving tales of ancient battles, mystical creatures, and breathtaking landscapes. This immersive podcast transcends time, taking you on a voyage to the heart of Scotland's rich heritage. Ideal for Scots, travellers to Scotland, or anyone interested in learning more about this country. Each episode of the Stories of Scotland Podcast dives deep into the forgotten corners of the nation's past, blending meticulous research with vivid storytelling. From the haunting legends of the Scottish Highlands and their ancient mythologies to the romantic tales of the Lowlands. Whether you're savouring a dram of whisky by the fireside, or wandering through the misty glens with headphones, Stories of Scotland will transport you through skilled storytelling and a love of the country. Delve into Scotland's past and uncover the mysteries that lie at the heart of this magical land, exploring unexpected landscapes, and beautiful nature to the rich histories of clans, castles, and witches. Tune in now and lose yourself in the spellbinding Stories of Scotland Podcast, a tapestry of tales, history, and adventure that will stay with you long after the final notes have faded away. Independent, made in the Highlands, and funded through listener support on Patreon. www.patreon.com/storiesofscotland