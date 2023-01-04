Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Stories of Scotland is an award-winning Scottish history podcast. Join hosts Jenny and Annie as they unravel the rich tapestry of Scotland’s culture, nature and... More
HistorySociety & CulturePlaces & Travel
  • Highland Games: Gatherings of Glory
    In this thrilling episode, Annie and Jenny delve into the captivating world of the Scottish Highland Games - a cultural spectacle that showcases both the strength and skill of its competitors and the enduring tradition of Scotland. Prepare to be transported to the Highlands, where kilt-clad athletes participate in time-honoured competitions such as caber toss, hammer throw, and Highland dancing, in an astounding display of brute strength, finesse, and athleticism. Annie and Jenny explore the lore and legends associated with the Games. We question the romanticism and authenticity of the Highland Games but ultimately celebrate this tradition as connecting us to ancestors for centuries. We learn about the profound impact of the Highland Games on Scottish cultural identity. This extraordinary cultural experience that marries athleticism, tradition, music, and community spirit. So whether you're a sports enthusiast, a history buff, or just a fan of all things Scottish, this episode is sure to pique your interest! Independently made in the Highlands, Stories of Scotland is gratefully funded through listener support on Patreon. www.patreon.com/storiesofscotland Thank you all so much for listening to Scotland’s most popular history and folklore podcast.
    6/6/2023
    1:05:03
  • Fingal's Cave: Giants and Geology
    Join Annie and Jenny on an adventure to one of the most iconic islands in all of Scotland: Fingal’s Cave, or known in Gaelic as An Uaimh Bhinn. Jenny flexes her geology skills as she explains the complex deep time story of how this incredible island came to form on the earth through volcanic activity. We explore the massive mythology that connects Fingal’s Cave to the Giant’s Causeway in County Antrim and wonder at the legends of Fionn mac Cumhaill, sometimes anglicised as Finn MacCool. We cover the infamous lore of Fionn’s feud with Scottish giant Benandonner, as well as a less-known love story alternative of how the astounding Giant’s Causeway was formed. Was this incredible geologic feature formed by war, or love? Finally, Annie has dug up a strange little piece of local folklore about an infamous monster that is said to use Fingal’s Cave for some pretty gruesome deeds. There is no other island quite like Staffa in all the world. Independently made in the Highlands, Stories of Scotland is gratefully funded through listener support on Patreon. www.patreon.com/storiesofscotland Thank you all so much for listening to Scotland’s most popular history and folklore podcast.
    5/19/2023
    54:18
  • Dragon and Stoor-Worm: Ancient Monsters
    Annie and Jenny delve into the rich tapestry of Scottish folklore, unearthing the legends of Godred Crovan and the Dragon and the remarkable tale of Assipattle and the Stoor Worm. Join us as we traverse the windswept shores of ancient Scotland, where the lines between myth and history blur like the misty Highland glens. First, Annie recounts the legendary tale of Godred Crovan, a Norse-Gaelic warrior king whose heroism and cunning changed the course of Scottish history. Next, Jenny explores the enchanting myth of Assipattle and the Stoor Worm, a story of an unlikely hero and a struggle against a colossal sea serpent in ancient Orkney. Independently made in the Highlands, Stories of Scotland is gratefully funded through listener support on Patreon. www.patreon.com/storiesofscotland Thank you all so much for listening to Scotland’s most popular history and folklore podcast.
    5/5/2023
    55:34
  • Welcome to Stories of Scotland Podcast: Scottish History, Folklore and Travel
    Discover the enchanting world of Scottish folklore, history, and culture through Stories of Scotland. Journey with our passionate hosts, archivist Annie and environmental scientist Jenny, as they unravel the secrets of Scotland, weaving tales of ancient battles, mystical creatures, and breathtaking landscapes. This immersive podcast transcends time, taking you on a voyage to the heart of Scotland's rich heritage. Ideal for Scots, travellers to Scotland, or anyone interested in learning more about this country. Each episode of the Stories of Scotland Podcast dives deep into the forgotten corners of the nation's past, blending meticulous research with vivid storytelling. From the haunting legends of the Scottish Highlands and their ancient mythologies to the romantic tales of the Lowlands. Whether you're savouring a dram of whisky by the fireside, or wandering through the misty glens with headphones, Stories of Scotland will transport you through skilled storytelling and a love of the country. Delve into Scotland's past and uncover the mysteries that lie at the heart of this magical land, exploring unexpected landscapes, and beautiful nature to the rich histories of clans, castles, and witches. Tune in now and lose yourself in the spellbinding Stories of Scotland Podcast, a tapestry of tales, history, and adventure that will stay with you long after the final notes have faded away. Independent, made in the Highlands, and funded through listener support on Patreon. www.patreon.com/storiesofscotland
    4/12/2023
    2:05
  • Scottish American Folklore: Gold, Ghosts and Enchanted Chanters
    Join Annie and Jenny as they dive into the mystical world of Scottish folklore with an American flavour. Journey across the Atlantic as we explore spellbinding traditional tales inspired by Scottish immigration to America. This enchanting episode of Stories of Scotland is guaranteed to transport you to a world of wonder and mystique, as Annie and Jenny shed light on the strange stories connecting Scotland and America, from magical music to lost treasures. Perfect for fans of folklore, history, and Scottish culture, this episode is a must-listen for those seeking to uncover the magical stories that join these two countries. Listen to the end to hear how to cross the seas on the back of a giant sea skate. You can support Stories of Scotland on Patreon! www.patreon.com/storiesofscotland If you’re in New York on Saturday April 15th, join Annie and Jenny in the NY Tartan Week Parade! It will be great fun.
    4/1/2023
    36:54

About Stories of Scotland

Stories of Scotland is an award-winning Scottish history podcast. Join hosts Jenny and Annie as they unravel the rich tapestry of Scotland’s culture, nature and heritage. Prepared to climb into caves, cairns and chaos, Jenny and Annie travel around Scotland and investigate how stories of the past can help us make sense of modern life.

Stories of Scotland celebrates Scottish history through traditional storytelling, archival research, museum objects and wandering in nature. It is recorded in Inverness &amp; hosted by Jenny, an environmental scientist &amp; Annie, an archivist.

