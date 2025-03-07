Today I want to share a story about a plant that's known as Boneset. Boneset, you say, well, where'd that come from?Well, it's actually a native of much of eastern North America, including Massachusetts. It's a great native and pollinator plant.

In this episode, Dr. Allan Armitage takes us on a plant-packed journey, sharing his all-time favorite plants that are as tough as they are gorgeous! Whether you're a gardening pro or just getting started, Dr. Armitage reveals the secret to choosing plants that thrive in just about any garden. From sun-loving beauties to shade-dwelling champs, he’s got recommendations that will bring your garden to life with minimal effort. Tune in for expert tips and a dose of plant magic that will have you running to the garden shoppe in no time!

About Stories from the Garden

Gardening is not brain surgery or rocket science. There is so much more to our gardens than compost and digging holes. The plants we garden with are story machines, each begging to be heard. Each week, sit back and listen to award-winning author and internationally acclaimed horticulturist Dr Allan Armitage as he talks about the “rest of the story.” For example, was there really someone called Joe Pye, and how did the poppy become the flower of remembrance? Find a little time in your day for some storytelling to fire up your curiosity and learn something interesting to share with others.