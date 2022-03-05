Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Starfield Lorecast: Lore, News & More

Podcast Starfield Lorecast: Lore, News & More
Join Tom and Dave for a weekly dose of all the information we can get our hands on about Starfield. We'll explain the lore (as it's revealed), news about the ga... More
Join Tom and Dave for a weekly dose of all the information we can get our hands on about Starfield. We'll explain the lore (as it's revealed), news about the ga... More

  • 12: Starfield Direct Reaction & Space Magic Theory
    The Starfield Direct showcase has finally happened and we have the rundown of the most exciting features discussed, plus a theory about how space magic plays into the story of the game.Subscribe for more Starfield lore, news, and updates!Links:Watch on Robots Radio Youtube: https://youtube.com/c/robotsradio Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast services. News: https://starfieldinsider.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/starfieldcast Tom: https://twitter.com/robots_radio Dave: https://twitter.com/DaveChafinz Instagram: https://instagram.com/starfieldcasthttps://robotsradio.netThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5851763/advertisement
    6/12/2023
    59:15
  • 11: What the Traveller RPG tells us about Starfield & Launch Date News
    Todd Howard has repeatedly said that Traveller was a big influence on Starfield. Just exactly what does that mean? What can we know about Starfield based on Traveller's design? Subscribe for more Starfield lore, news, and updates! Dave's article on Starfieldinsider.com: https://www.starfieldinsider.com/post/the-hidden-inspirations-of-starfield-in-traveller-s-pen-paper Links: Watch on Robots Radio Youtube: https://youtube.com/c/robotsradio Listen on all major podcatchers. Twitter: https://twitter.com/starfieldcast Tom: https://twitter.com/robots_radio Dave: https://twitter.com/DaveChafinz Instagram: https://instagram.com/starfieldcast https://robotsradio.netThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5851763/advertisement
    1/19/2023
    50:33
  • 10: Starfield Gameplay Reveal & the Xbox Bethesda Showcase
    This is it! The big Xbox / Bethesda 2022 showcase featuring gameplay from Starfield. Dave Chafinz and I drop some predictions and react to what was revealed? Were we right? Were we terribly wrong? Find out! Subscribe for more Starfield lore, news, and updates! Sponsored by: Audiobooks.com - Get 3 Free Audiobooks: https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100173810-14348502 Links: Watch on Robots Radio Youtube: https://youtube.com/c/robotsradio Listen on all major podcatchers. Twitter: https://twitter.com/starfieldcast Tom: https://twitter.com/robots_radio Dave: https://twitter.com/DaveChafinz Instagram: https://instagram.com/starfieldcast https://robotsradio.netThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5851763/advertisement
    6/12/2022
    2:05:45
  • 09: Pilotable Ship Info Leaked & More!
    An ex-Bethesda employee commented online about some details, including piloting ships! We tear into the details, talk about the new Into the Starfield video about the music of the game, and cover a really interesting concept about how your ship might actually work in the game. Subscribe for more Starfield lore, news, and updates! Sponsored by: Audiobooks.com - Get 3 Free Audiobooks: https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100173810-14348502 Links: Watch on Robots Radio Youtube: https://youtube.com/c/robotsradio Listen on all major podcatchers. Twitter: https://twitter.com/starfieldcast Tom: https://twitter.com/robots_radio Dave: https://twitter.com/DaveChafinz Instagram: https://instagram.com/starfieldcast https://robotsradio.netThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5851763/advertisement
    5/3/2022
    46:46
  • 08: Starfield Cities & Map and Currency Discovered
    Here's what we know about the 3 revealed cities plus the community has uncovered some new information about the Starfield map and the in-game currency. Subscribe for more Starfield lore, news, and updates! Sponsored by: Audiobooks.com - Get 3 Free Audiobooks: https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100173810-14348502 Links: Watch on Robots Radio Youtube: https://youtube.com/c/robotsradio Listen on all major podcatchers. Twitter: https://twitter.com/starfieldcast Tom: https://twitter.com/robots_radio Dave: https://twitter.com/DaveChafinz Instagram: https://instagram.com/starfieldcast https://robotsradio.netThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5851763/advertisement
    2/11/2022
    1:00:46

About Starfield Lorecast: Lore, News & More

Join Tom and Dave for a weekly dose of all the information we can get our hands on about Starfield. We'll explain the lore (as it's revealed), news about the game, and add in a dab of ridiculous humor and speculation.

