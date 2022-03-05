Starfield Lorecast: Lore, News & More

Join Tom and Dave for a weekly dose of all the information we can get our hands on about Starfield. We'll explain the lore (as it's revealed), news about the ga... More
12: Starfield Direct Reaction & Space Magic Theory
The Starfield Direct showcase has finally happened and we have the rundown of the most exciting features discussed, plus a theory about how space magic plays into the story of the game.
6/12/2023
59:15
11: What the Traveller RPG tells us about Starfield & Launch Date News
Todd Howard has repeatedly said that Traveller was a big influence on Starfield. Just exactly what does that mean? What can we know about Starfield based on Traveller's design? Dave's article on Starfieldinsider.com: https://www.starfieldinsider.com/post/the-hidden-inspirations-of-starfield-in-traveller-s-pen-paper
1/19/2023
50:33
10: Starfield Gameplay Reveal & the Xbox Bethesda Showcase
This is it! The big Xbox / Bethesda 2022 showcase featuring gameplay from Starfield. Dave Chafinz and I drop some predictions and react to what was revealed? Were we right? Were we terribly wrong? Find out!
6/12/2022
2:05:45
09: Pilotable Ship Info Leaked & More!
An ex-Bethesda employee commented online about some details, including piloting ships! We tear into the details, talk about the new Into the Starfield video about the music of the game, and cover a really interesting concept about how your ship might actually work in the game.
5/3/2022
46:46
08: Starfield Cities & Map and Currency Discovered
Here's what we know about the 3 revealed cities plus the community has uncovered some new information about the Starfield map and the in-game currency.
Join Tom and Dave for a weekly dose of all the information we can get our hands on about Starfield. We'll explain the lore (as it's revealed), news about the game, and add in a dab of ridiculous humor and speculation.