Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Spaceships in the App
Listen to Spaceships in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
Spaceships

Spaceships

Podcast Spaceships
Podcast Spaceships

Spaceships

Headstage
add
A sci-fi comedy with sentient spaceships investigating the sudden die-off of all species in the galaxy. Created and written by Filip Momirovski. Voiced by Bobby... More
FictionScience Fiction
A sci-fi comedy with sentient spaceships investigating the sudden die-off of all species in the galaxy. Created and written by Filip Momirovski. Voiced by Bobby... More

Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • S2EP1 Deity
    Lost on the far side of the galaxy, Will discovers a ring world running unsettling experiments. A sci-fi comedy with sentient spaceships dealing with the sudden die-off of all species in the galaxy. Created and written by Filip Momirovski. This episode is voiced by Bobby Gaglini, and Francesca Calvo. Sound-designed and edited by Vlad O. Produced by Headstage Media. https://twitter.com/SpaceshipsPod https://twitter.com/headstagemedia [email protected] Become a patron on https://patreon.com/wearespaceships to get episodes early and ad-free, along with our spin-off podcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    22:28
  • TEASER: Spaceships Season 2
    Through the wormhole and into a thrilling new adventure! Spaceships Season 2 is starting on April 26th. Become a patron to get episodes early and ad-free on https://patreon.com/wearespaceships A sci-fi comedy with sentient spaceships investigating the sudden die-off of all species in the galaxy. Created and written by Filip Momirovski. Voiced by Bobby Gaglini, Arson Alfaro, and Francesca Calvo. Sound-designed and edited by Vlad O. Produced by Headstage Media. https://twitter.com/SpaceshipsPod https://twitter.com/headstagemedia [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/2/2023
    0:55
  • SPACESHIPS PRESENT: The Green Horizon
    Our final recommendation before season two, the awesome, funny show known as The Green Horizon. This Lovie Awards shortlisted sci-fi audio comedy focuses on a na'er - do - well Irish space captain and his rag-tag crew as they traverse a war-torn Galaxy in search of fame and fortune. Enjoy! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/15/2023
    32:06
  • INTRODUCING: Status Reports
    We proudly present STATUS REPORTS, a Spaceships spin-off made exclusively for show patrons! Become our supporter on patreon.com/wearespaceships to keep the show going and to hear the reports the spaceships made while they had crews onboard! Please enjoy this sample episode and then join our Patreon where we release a new Status Report biweekly, among other perks! That's a lot of exclamation marks! Status Reports, a Spaceships micro fiction podcast, is created and written by Filip Momirovski. Voiced by Bobby Gaglini. Sound-designed and edited by Vlad O. Produced by Headstage. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/14/2023
    3:14
  • TRAILER: Status Reports
    Status Reports is a Spaceships spin-off made exclusively for show patrons! Become our supporter on patreon.com/wearespaceships to hear the logs the spaceships made back when they had crews onboard! We already have several reports published and a new one will land on our Patreon feed every two weeks. Scientists can't account for approximately 85% of the matter in the universe. We can't account for most of the money needed to make a fiction podcast. This is why we doubled down and created Status Reports! Please become our patron to enjoy it now and to help us pay our hard-working team fairly! Status Reports, a Spaceships micro fiction podcast of epic scale, is created and written by Filip Momirovski. Voiced by Bobby Gaglini. Sound-designed and edited by Vlad O. Produced by Headstage. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/6/2023
    1:33

More Fiction podcasts

About Spaceships

A sci-fi comedy with sentient spaceships investigating the sudden die-off of all species in the galaxy. Created and written by Filip Momirovski. Voiced by Bobby Gaglini, Arson Alfaro, and Francesca Calvo. Sound-designed and edited by Vlad O. Produced by Headstage Media. https://twitter.com/SpaceshipsPod https://twitter.com/headstagemedia [email protected] https://headstage.co If you enjoy SPACESHIPS and would like to support us in making more episodes please become our patron on https://patreon.com/wearespaceships
Podcast website

Listen to Spaceships, Horror Hill: A Horror Anthology and Scary Stories Series Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Spaceships

Spaceships

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store