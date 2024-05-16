Season Seven of the Sound In Marketing podcast is a wrap. Season Eight won’t be far behind. Check out some of season seven’s highlights and catch a sneak peek of what’s to come.
Episodes referenced in order:
Left Coast Airlines
Insurance Jingles...Why?
What Is Sonic Branding With Examples
The World's Loudest Chips Bag
Vegas Needs a Sound Strategy
From strategic soundscapes and product design to the impact of viral content, last season was packed full of fun examples and thought musings in the world of sound strategy. I repurposed many of my articles into episodes, created an entirely fictitious company to prove a point, and documented a few personal sound experiences.
SEASON EIGHT COMING SOON!
—
--------
17:55
Vegas Needs a Sound Strategy
What if Vegas used sound to invite rather than disorient? Would a sound strategy even make a difference?
You can find my original article here. To listen to some musical inspiration referenced within the episode, check out my Spotify playlist.
Thank you to Artlist for your wide variety of SFX and lovely background music. Thank you also to Vegas for being the noisy inspiration for this rabbit hole of a thought.
---
--------
12:24
The World's Loudest Chips Bag
Saving the planet is a good thing, but sometimes bag design blunders can cost you greatly. SunChips made a completely compostable chip bag. But it was loud...too loud.
You can find the original article the episode inspired here.
Thank you to Artlist for your wide variety of SFX and lovely background music. Thank you also to Sun Chips who made this sound study so interesting.
As promised, here are some links referenced in the episode.
One pilot states it’s louder than his cockpit.
The bag was just too darn loud.
Scientific warning of noise being dangerous.
Dip in revenue of 11%.
The fix.
---
--------
9:41
Ocean Spray, TikTok, and Fleetwood Mac
This episode follows an unusual tale about TikTok’s 2020 viral Ocean Spray video about a juice-drinking, long-board riding, tunes-groovin’ dude whose truck broke down. You can find the original article that the episode inspired here.
Thank you to Nathan Apocada for supplying such a great story and to Artlist for its lovely selection of background music that was used throughout this episode.
As promised, here are links to all things referenced:
Ocean Spray's Viral Video article- https://www.digitalshelfinstitute.org/blog/ocean-spray-viral-tiktok#
Fleetwood Mac tripled sales article- https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2020-10-01/tiktok-star-triples-sales-of-fleetwood-mac-dreams
TikTok parody 1- https://www.tiktok.com/@kjp/video/6879099764047236357
TikTok parody 2- https://www.tiktok.com/@adamraycomedy/video/6883339046320442629
TikTok parody 3-
https://www.tiktok.com/@santabarbarasheriff/video/6881633911114386693
Sacramento River Fun Fact- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sacramento_River#History
---
--------
7:34
Shoptalk 2024; How Authenticity Wins For Brands Like PacSun, Crocs, And Mattel In Today's Retail Marketing Space
In a world of seamless experiences and omnichannel engagements, there’s a lot more to navigate than there was even 20 years ago.
Thank you to my guest Joe Laszlo, Head of Content US for Shoptalk, and to the entire team at Shoptalk for allowing me to join the conversation. Thank you also to Artlist for your lovely selection of background music that was used throughout this episode.
Shoptalk 2024 is a global conference that focuses on the retail industry and how they are navigating the world of marketing and advertising.
---
NBC, McDonald’s, Netflix, and State Farm all have a sound. Did you just sing it? Brands are discovering the power and flexibility of making sound on purpose.
