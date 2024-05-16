Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsSound in Marketing
Listen to Sound in Marketing in the App
Listen to Sound in Marketing in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Sound in Marketing

Podcast Sound in Marketing
Dreamr Productions
NBC, McDonald’s, Netflix, and State Farm all have a sound. Did you just sing it? Brands are discovering the power and flexibility of making sound on purpose. ...
ArtsBusinessMarketing

Available Episodes

5 of 135
  • Season Seven Recap
    Season Seven of the Sound In Marketing podcast is a wrap. Season Eight won’t be far behind. Check out some of season seven’s highlights and catch a sneak peek of what’s to come.  Episodes referenced in order: Left Coast Airlines  Insurance Jingles...Why?  What Is Sonic Branding With Examples  The World's Loudest Chips Bag  Vegas Needs a Sound Strategy  From strategic soundscapes and product design to the impact of viral content, last season was packed full of fun examples and thought musings in the world of sound strategy. I repurposed many of my articles into episodes, created an entirely fictitious company to prove a point, and documented a few personal sound experiences. SEASON EIGHT COMING SOON! Want your very own Make Sound On Purpose mug, t-shirt, or sweatshirt? You can order one here! — For more on sound in marketing, sign up for the Sound In Marketing Newsletter http://eepurl.com/gDxl6b. For further inquiries, email Jeanna at mailto:[email protected]   The Sound In Marketing Podcast is produced by Dreamr Productions and hosted, written, and edited by Jeanna Isham. It is available on all the major podcast channels here https://pod.link/1467112373. Let’s make this world of sound more intriguing, more unique, and more on brand. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeannaisham/   https://twitter.com/Jeanna_Isham    https://www.facebook.com/DreamrProductions/  https://www.youtube.com/@Dreamrproductions
    --------  
    17:55
  • Vegas Needs a Sound Strategy
    What if Vegas used sound to invite rather than disorient? Would a sound strategy even make a difference? You can find my original article here. To listen to some musical inspiration referenced within the episode, check out my Spotify playlist.  Thank you to Artlist for your wide variety of SFX and lovely background music. Thank you also to Vegas for being the noisy inspiration for this rabbit hole of a thought.  --- For more on sound in marketing, sign up for the Sound In Marketing Newsletter http://eepurl.com/gDxl6b. For further inquiries, email Jeanna at mailto:[email protected]  The Sound In Marketing Podcast is produced by Dreamr Productions and hosted, written, and edited by Jeanna Isham. It is available on all the major podcast channels here https://pod.link/1467112373. Let’s make this world of sound more intriguing, more unique, and more on brand. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeannaisham/  https://twitter.com/Jeanna_Isham  https://www.facebook.com/DreamrProductions/  https://www.youtube.com/@Dreamrproductions 
    --------  
    12:24
  • The World's Loudest Chips Bag
    Saving the planet is a good thing, but sometimes bag design blunders can cost you greatly. SunChips made a completely compostable chip bag. But it was loud...too loud. You can find the original article the episode inspired here. Thank you to Artlist for your wide variety of SFX and lovely background music. Thank you also to Sun Chips who made this sound study so interesting. As promised, here are some links referenced in the episode. One pilot states it’s louder than his cockpit. The bag was just too darn loud. Scientific warning of noise being dangerous. Dip in revenue of 11%. The fix. --- For more on sound in marketing, sign up for the Sound In Marketing Newsletter http://eepurl.com/gDxl6b.  For further inquiries, email Jeanna at mailto:[email protected]    The Sound In Marketing Podcast is produced by Dreamr Productions and hosted, written, and edited by Jeanna Isham. It is available on all the major podcast channels here https://pod.link/1467112373. Let’s make this world of sound more intriguing, more unique, and more on brand. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeannaisham/  https://twitter.com/Jeanna_Isham https://www.facebook.com/DreamrProductions/  https://www.youtube.com/@Dreamrproductions 
    --------  
    9:41
  • Ocean Spray, TikTok, and Fleetwood Mac
    This episode follows an unusual tale about TikTok’s 2020 viral Ocean Spray video about a juice-drinking, long-board riding, tunes-groovin’ dude whose truck broke down. You can find the original article that the episode inspired here. Thank you to Nathan Apocada for supplying such a great story and to Artlist for its lovely selection of background music that was used throughout this episode. As promised, here are links to all things referenced: Ocean Spray's Viral Video article- https://www.digitalshelfinstitute.org/blog/ocean-spray-viral-tiktok# Fleetwood Mac tripled sales article- https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2020-10-01/tiktok-star-triples-sales-of-fleetwood-mac-dreams TikTok parody 1- https://www.tiktok.com/@kjp/video/6879099764047236357 TikTok parody 2- https://www.tiktok.com/@adamraycomedy/video/6883339046320442629 TikTok parody 3-  https://www.tiktok.com/@santabarbarasheriff/video/6881633911114386693  Sacramento River Fun Fact- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sacramento_River#History  --- For more on sound in marketing, sign up for the Sound In Marketing Newsletter http://eepurl.com/gDxl6b.  For further inquiries, email Jeanna at mailto:[email protected]    The Sound In Marketing Podcast is produced by Dreamr Productions and hosted, written, and edited by Jeanna Isham. It is available on all the major podcast channels here https://pod.link/1467112373. Let’s make this world of sound more intriguing, more unique, and more on brand. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeannaisham/  https://twitter.com/Jeanna_Isham https://www.facebook.com/DreamrProductions/  https://www.youtube.com/@Dreamrproductions 
    --------  
    7:34
  • Shoptalk 2024; How Authenticity Wins For Brands Like PacSun, Crocs, And Mattel In Today's Retail Marketing Space
    In a world of seamless experiences and omnichannel engagements, there’s a lot more to navigate than there was even 20 years ago. Thank you to my guest Joe Laszlo, Head of Content US for Shoptalk, and to the entire team at Shoptalk for allowing me to join the conversation. Thank you also to Artlist for your lovely selection of background music that was used throughout this episode. Shoptalk 2024 is a global conference that focuses on the retail industry and how they are navigating the world of marketing and advertising. --- For more on sound in marketing, sign up for the Sound In Marketing Newsletter http://eepurl.com/gDxl6b.  For further inquiries, email Jeanna at mailto:[email protected]    The Sound In Marketing Podcast is produced by Dreamr Productions and hosted, written, and edited by Jeanna Isham. It is available on all the major podcast channels here https://pod.link/1467112373. Let’s make this world of sound more intriguing, more unique, and more on brand. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeannaisham/  https://twitter.com/Jeanna_Isham https://www.facebook.com/DreamrProductions/  https://www.youtube.com/@Dreamrproductions 
    --------  
    15:46

More Arts podcastsMore Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Sound in Marketing

NBC, McDonald’s, Netflix, and State Farm all have a sound. Did you just sing it? Brands are discovering the power and flexibility of making sound on purpose. Let’s talk about it. Subscribe to the Sound In Marketing monthly newsletter today. http://eepurl.com/gDxl6b Let’s make this world of sound more intriguing, more unique, and more and more on brand.
Podcast website

Listen to Sound in Marketing, The Book Review and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 6:19:14 AM