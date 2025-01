Season Seven Recap

Season Seven of the Sound In Marketing podcast is a wrap. Season Eight won't be far behind. Check out some of season seven's highlights and catch a sneak peek of what's to come. Episodes referenced in order: Left Coast Airlines Insurance Jingles...Why? What Is Sonic Branding With Examples The World's Loudest Chips Bag Vegas Needs a Sound Strategy From strategic soundscapes and product design to the impact of viral content, last season was packed full of fun examples and thought musings in the world of sound strategy. I repurposed many of my articles into episodes, created an entirely fictitious company to prove a point, and documented a few personal sound experiences. SEASON EIGHT COMING SOON!