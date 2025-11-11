The Frequency of Faith: How to Stay in Alignment When Life Tests Your Spirit | Soul Points Podcast

In this deeply transformative episode of Soul Points, Ronda takes you beyond surface-level spirituality and into the heart of energetic mastery. When life starts to unravel, how do you stay grounded in faith? How do you hold your vibration when everything around you is demanding proof? This episode, The Frequency of Faith, explores the art of spiritual stability—how to regulate your emotions, rebuild your inner foundation, and reconnect to Source through stillness. Ronda unpacks what it truly means to trust your soul’s timing, maintain emotional alignment, and embody peace even in seasons of uncertainty. Through rich, soulful storytelling and deep energetic teaching, you’ll learn: 🌿 How to recognize faith as a frequency, not just a feeling 💎 How to create inner stability through self-awareness and energetic boundaries ⚡ How to use stillness to reconnect to Source and hear your intuition clearly 🌕 How to turn tests into transformation and chaos into clarity This is more than an episode—it’s a spiritual recalibration. You’ll walk away knowing how to hold your vibration high when life tests your spirit and how to move with grace when the outcome is still unseen. 🎧 Tune in, breathe deep, and remember—faith isn’t about seeing the path. It’s about becoming the path. Follow Life Points with Ronda across all platforms for more episodes, resources, and transformational tools for soul alignment and personal empowerment.