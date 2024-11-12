An Unfiltered Conversation with Josh Groban | #006
Josh Groban is a multi-platinum-selling, Emmy-winning, Grammy-nominated and Tony-nominated artist. In our conversation, Josh opens up about the song that changed his life, meeting Oprah Winfrey and the secrets of music mogul David Foster.As one of the most renowned names in the music industry with over 25 million records sold, Josh is known for his chart-topping hits like "You Raise Me Up", acclaimed performances on Broadway, being the number one best-selling artist in 2007 and creating his own genre. Toby Gad and Josh Groban's most notable collaboration was with a duet that Josh sang with Andrea Bocelli titled "We Will Meet Once Again".
How John Shanks Changed Bon Jovi Forever | John Shanks #005
Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and musician John Shanks shares his musical journey, from guitarist to international songwriter. Known for his work with Bon Jovi, Fleetwood Mac, Rod Stewart, Take That and Barbara Streisand, John has shaped some of the most iconic music of the past two decades.With over 60 million album sales and numerous accolades, John delves deep into joining Bon Jovi, how quickly he wrote Take That's 'Patience' and what Barbara Streisand is really like. He also talks about his collection of over 200 guitars and why meditation is so important to him.00:00:00 - Introduction00:03:10 - Learning with Rod Stewart00:06:39 - Producing and Songwriting00:12:03 - Joining Bon Jovi00:16:09 - Collaborations and Friendships00:18:08 - Creating Take That's 'Patience'00:25:08 - Simon Cowell's X Factor in America00:29:00 - Balancing Work and Life00:37:26 - A Song You Wish You Wrote00:41:33 - Choose One: London, NYC, LA or Nashville00:43:51 - Nashville Songwriting00:45:26 - Maturing in the Industry00:49:29 - John's Bucket List00:51:11 - John's Daily Routine00:53:27 - Why John Meditates00:56:33 - Music Industry Reflections01:01:25 - Working with Natasha Bedingfield01:04:32 - Producing with John Bon Jovi01:09:16 - Working with Van Halen01:18:00 - John Learning the Guitar01:20:06 - John's First Experience with Music01:25:00 - The Importance of a Mentor01:27:43 - Creating Ambient Music01:32:41 - Is Atmos Mixing Good or Bad01:39:19 - Tips for Young Songwriters01:41:10 - Spirituality in Music01:43:17 - Authenticity in Songwriting01:45:50 - Resetting and Letting Go
What Happened After Victorious and Nickelodeon... | Victoria Justice #004
Nickelodeon idol and global superstar Victoria Justice reveals the story behind her iconic roles in Victorious and Zoey 101. Victoria shares insight into her creative journey, from her Nickelodeon and Disney days, to her thriving music career and acclaimed performances in Netflix films. A Young Artist Award winner and ALMA Award nominee, Victoria opens up about her passion for songwriting, family and staying authentic in Hollywood. She also talks about her latest thriller, Depravity, and the joys and challenges of being a female in the public eye.
Grammy-winning artist and songwriter Delilah Montagu uncovers her incredible musical journey. From crafting emotional ballads to collaborating with global icons like Fred Again and Black Coffee, Delilah shares the highs and lows of her career.Delilah talks about how her hit song "Pull Me Out of This" went viral years after its release and why she believes failure is the best teacher in the music industry. Delilah also opens up about overcoming industry stereotypes, her love for authenticity, and a jaw-dropping hypnosis story involving her father.
How Greg Wells Became One of the Most Successful Music Producers in the World | #002
Grammy-winning producer Greg Wells, known for shaping hits with artists like Adele, Taylor Swift, OneRepublic, MIKA, Twenty One Pilots, Elton John (and more!) sits down to discuss his latest creative journey: producing the music for the upcoming Wicked movies, which launches this week starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Greg shares what it's been like adapting this iconic musical for film, reflecting on Wicked's impact as a story of empowerment and connection. He also opens up about pivotal moments from his career, like working with Elton John and Quincy Jones, and what it means to balance artistry with family. This episode offers an intimate look at the mind of a true musical storyteller.
Welcome to Songs You Know, a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of the songs you love, hosted by legendary hitmaker Toby Gad. Known for unforgettable hits like John Legend's "All of Me" and Beyoncé's "If I Were a Boy," Toby invites some of the most talented and influential voices in music to share their stories.Each week, Toby sits down with incredible guests — artists, songwriters, and producers who've shaped the soundtrack of our lives. From Josh Groban and Victoria Justice to Bon Jovi's John Shanks, Songs You Know offers intimate conversations with the creators behind iconic hits, revealing the untold stories and inspiration behind each track.If you want a deeper look at the music you know from the people who made it possible, listen to Songs You Know for new episodes every week. We can't wait for you to join us on this journey!