How Greg Wells Became One of the Most Successful Music Producers in the World | #002

Grammy-winning producer Greg Wells, known for shaping hits with artists like Adele, Taylor Swift, OneRepublic, MIKA, Twenty One Pilots, Elton John (and more!) sits down to discuss his latest creative journey: producing the music for the upcoming Wicked movies, which launches this week starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Greg shares what it’s been like adapting this iconic musical for film, reflecting on Wicked’s impact as a story of empowerment and connection. He also opens up about pivotal moments from his career, like working with Elton John and Quincy Jones, and what it means to balance artistry with family. This episode offers an intimate look at the mind of a true musical storyteller.Greg Wells links:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sirgregwells/FOLLOW ►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/songsyouknowpodcast/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@songsyouknowpodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.