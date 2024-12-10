On this episode of Songs of Our Lives, it’s Jeff Parker! Look, when it comes to favorite guitarists, Jeff is on my Mount Rushmore. A few years ago, he put together one of the best bands around with his ETA 4tet - Jeff, Anna Butterss, Josh Johnson, and Jay Bellerose, and they’ve got a new album - “The Way Out Of Easy” - out now on International Anthem. After talking about that and Tortoise, we get into Dionne Warwick singing some scary sentiments, the greatness of “Wichita Lineman,” learning to love Neil Young, one of Drake’s bangers, Steely Dan, Frank Ocean, Gladys Knight, and plenty more!Listen to all of Jeff’s picks HERE“The Way Out Of Easy”“Mondays At The Enfield Tennis Academy”Jeff Parker’s websiteJeff Parker on InstagramAnna Butterss on Songs of Our LivesSongs of Our Lives is a podcast series hosted by Brad Rose of Foxy Digitalis that explores the music that's made us and left a certain mark. Whether it's a song we associate with our most important moments, something that makes us cry, the things we love that nobody else does, or our favorite lyrics, we all have our own personal soundtrack. Join Foxy Digitalis on Patreon for extra questions and conversation in each episode (+ a whole lot more!)Follow Foxy Digitalis:WebsitePatreonInstagramTwitterBlueskyMastodonThe Jewel Garden
54:41
LEYA - Songs of Our Lives #63
On this episode of Songs of Our Lives, it's LEYA! I've never done a regular episode with two people at once, so not only is this a first, it was such a blast. After digging into some of the concepts behind their new mini album, "I Forget Everything," and fangirling about more eaze, we get after it. Conversations around the epicness of Yanni, the Barbie movie, getting hyped with Big Moe, Guillaume de Machaut, Daddy Yankee's party in a box, the greatness of Joanna Newsom, Eartheater, Charli XCX, Amen Dunes, and more!Listen to all of LEYA's picks HERE"I Forget Everything"LEYA on Instagram
1:08:57
Alan Licht - Songs of Our Lives #62
On this episode of Songs of Our Lives, it's Alan Licht! Alan is an absolute legend, and his latest album, "Havens," explores new ground in a career that has covered almost all of it. We talk about that and the idea of phantom harmonics before diving into kid's show theme songs, controversial Lou Reed songs, Jackson Browne hitting the spot, Afrika Bambaataa's greatness, Will Oldham, Big Thief, Roberta Flack, and so much more!Listen to all of Alan's picks HERE"Havens"Love Child Reissues on 12XUAlan Licht on Instagram
59:44
Whitney Johnson - Songs of Our Lives #61
On this episode of Songs of Our Lives, it's Whitney Johnson! Whitney did something I've always dreamed about - releasing two different albums (under two separate names no less!) on the same day, and both of them are fabulous. We talk about that and some other sound projects before diving into all the sides of Sonny Sharrock, Prince's all-time greatness, unrepentant love for ABBA, Psychic TV destroying us, the Steve Winwood hypetrain, and FINALLY someone's favorite song is also my favorite song, so we had a moment at the end. Plus more, obviously!Listen to all of Whitney's picks HERE"Hav""Stena"Whitney on Instagram
57:58
Jason Woodbury - Songs of Our Lives #60
On this episode of Songs of Our Lives, it's Jason Woodbury! After a quick chat about the connection and influence of writing about music and playing music, plus his new EP with Dad Weed, we get into unfortunate moments with the Bob Seger Band, the lifetime of influence Vince Guaraldi has had, sticking up for The Smiths, Judee Sill's transcendent lyrics, Bill Evans replayability, Bob Dylan, Cocteau Twins, Tom Verlaine + more!Listen to all of Jason's picks HEREJason's WebsiteJason's Substack, "Range & Basin"JPW & Dad Weed "Two Against Nurture"JPW "Raw Action On Route"Transmissions PodcastWastoids
Songs of Our Lives is a podcast from Foxy Digitalis that explores the music that's made us and left a certain mark. Whether it's a song we associate with our most important moments, something that makes us cry, the things we love that nobody else does, or our favorite lyrics, we all have our own personal soundtrack.Follow Foxy Digitalis:WebsitePatreonInstagramTwitterBlueskyMastodonThe Jewel Garden