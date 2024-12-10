Jeff Parker - Songs of Our Lives #64

On this episode of Songs of Our Lives, it’s Jeff Parker! Look, when it comes to favorite guitarists, Jeff is on my Mount Rushmore. A few years ago, he put together one of the best bands around with his ETA 4tet - Jeff, Anna Butterss, Josh Johnson, and Jay Bellerose, and they’ve got a new album - “The Way Out Of Easy” - out now on International Anthem. After talking about that and Tortoise, we get into Dionne Warwick singing some scary sentiments, the greatness of “Wichita Lineman,” learning to love Neil Young, one of Drake’s bangers, Steely Dan, Frank Ocean, Gladys Knight, and plenty more!Listen to all of Jeff’s picks HERE“The Way Out Of Easy”“Mondays At The Enfield Tennis Academy”Jeff Parker’s websiteJeff Parker on InstagramAnna Butterss on Songs of Our LivesSongs of Our Lives is a podcast series hosted by Brad Rose of Foxy Digitalis that explores the music that's made us and left a certain mark. Whether it's a song we associate with our most important moments, something that makes us cry, the things we love that nobody else does, or our favorite lyrics, we all have our own personal soundtrack. Join Foxy Digitalis on Patreon for extra questions and conversation in each episode (+ a whole lot more!)Follow Foxy Digitalis:WebsitePatreonInstagramTwitterBlueskyMastodonThe Jewel Garden