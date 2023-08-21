So... Geoff is constantly going down rabbit holes and finding himself with all this knowledge that people have never thought about. Thanks to this new podcast, ...

So... Geoff is constantly going down rabbit holes and finding himself with all this knowledge that people have never thought about. Thanks to this new podcast, ...

So, Geoff Ramsey introduces his newest podcast, "So... Alright" and all the topics he'll cover. Alright. Subscribe now to get new episodes starting Tuesday, August 29th. https://link.chtbl.com/soalright

About So... Alright

So... Geoff is constantly going down rabbit holes and finding himself with all this knowledge that people have never thought about. Thanks to this new podcast, you can listen and find out where Geoff's head is at. Alright.