Small Talk Baby Podcast - Let's Play With Words!

Miss Pam🌺Librarian
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids
Available Episodes

  Season 3 🍏 #103 🔢 Let's Review!
    THANKS FOR JOINING ME ON THIS BABY PODCAST ADVENTURE. Please continue to spread the word, rate and review it and when you can, support it financially. :) Miss Pam appreciates and thanks every one of you out there! THANK YOU FOR TUNING INTO ME AND YOUR BABY!
    5/4/2023
    12:52
  Season 3 - #110 Let's Review!
    Enjoy! Repetition is the key to learning!
    5/4/2023
    15:52
  Season 3 # 109 Let's Review
    Let's review
    5/4/2023
    13:53
  Season 3 #108 REVIEW
    REVIEW
    5/4/2023
    15:35
  Season 3 🌱# 107 🔆 5 Days of Springtime
    Inspired by the BOOK Twelve Days of Springtime
    5/4/2023
    11:04

More Kids & Family podcasts

About Small Talk Baby Podcast - Let's Play With Words!

The popular Podcast created FOR babies by |librarian and early literacy expert. ENJOY a happy routine engaging your baby around words, numbers and more. BUILD a strong foundation necessary for learning how to read and how to understand numbers and other concepts. 15 minutes - songs, rhymes and fingerplays and early literacy tips. I guarantee you and your little one will have fun while learning a lot! *Geared to the first 1000 days - - Enjoyed by all! You might get sick of these songs and rhymes--but your baby won't. Repetition is the key to learning! Warmly, ~~Miss Pam
