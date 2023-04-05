The popular Podcast created FOR babies by |librarian and early literacy expert.
ENJOY a happy routine engaging your baby around words, numbers and more.
Season 3 🍏 #103 🔢 Let's Review!
5/4/2023
Season 3 - #110 Let's Review!
Enjoy! Repetition is the key to learning!
5/4/2023
Season 3 # 109 Let's Review
Let's review
5/4/2023
Season 3 #108 REVIEW
REVIEW
5/4/2023
Season 3 🌱# 107 🔆 5 Days of Springtime
Inspired by the BOOK Twelve Days of Springtime
About Small Talk Baby Podcast - Let's Play With Words!
BUILD a strong foundation necessary for learning how to read and how to understand numbers and other concepts.
15 minutes - songs, rhymes and fingerplays and early literacy tips.
I guarantee you and your little one will have fun while learning a lot!
*Geared to the first 1000 days - - Enjoyed by all!
You might get sick of these songs and rhymes--but your baby won’t. Repetition is the key to learning!
Warmly,
~~Miss Pam
