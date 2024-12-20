Ask a question HERE!What do we make of exorcisms and deliverance? Are they relics of biblical times, or do they still happen today? In this episode of Skeptics & Saints, we tackle one of the most intriguing and often misunderstood topics in Christianity: demonic activity and spiritual warfare. Demonic activity is real, as Scripture clearly shows. But how should believers today approach this reality? We’ll explore what the Bible teaches about the spiritual realm, Christ’s ultimate victory over darkness, and the role of faith and prayer in confronting evil. While acknowledging the reality of demonic forces, we’ll also challenge sensationalized views of exorcism and highlight the supremacy of Christ in spiritual battles. Whether you’re skeptical, curious, or have personal experiences with this topic, this conversation is for you. Listen in as we unpack the truth, dispel the myths, and point to the hope we have in Jesus, who has already triumphed over every power and authority.
--------
9:49
Calvinism or Arminianism and Why?
Ask a question HERE!Calvinism or Arminianism—how does God’s sovereignty interact with human choice? In this episode of Skeptics & Saints, we dive into one of the most debated topics in Christian theology. Does God choose us, or do we choose Him? We explore the core beliefs of Calvinism and Arminianism, break down key Scriptures, and share why this conversation matters for your faith today.Along the way, Nolan shares a personal story of how this debate shaped his own understanding of God’s grace and what it means to trust Him completely. Whether you lean Calvinist, Arminian, or aren’t even sure what those terms mean, this episode is packed with insight, humility, and practical takeaways.Join us as we wrestle with the mystery of salvation and uncover the beauty of God’s work in our lives. Don’t forget to submit your own questions for future episodes and follow the podcast to keep up with more thought-provoking conversations.
--------
18:11
Lutheran and Christian Faith
Q&A Sunday:We want to hear from you! On Sunday, 12/29, Nolan will dedicate the sermon to answering your most pressing questions about Jesus, the Bible, theology, religion, the church, and more. No question is too big or too small—this is your chance to ask what’s on your heart and mind.Submit your questions HERE!Don’t forget to follow Skeptics & Saints wherever you get your podcasts to join the conversation!Apple PodcastSpotifyWhat are the biggest differences between the Lutheran and what we believe at The Garden? In this sneak preview episode of Skeptics & Saints, we explore foundational distinctions like the sacraments, worship styles, and views on tradition. From the real presence in the Eucharist to the role of infant baptism, we’ll unpack the theology and practices that set these traditions apart—rooted in Scripture and centuries of history.This episode offers a glimpse into the thoughtful and engaging conversations you can expect from this podcast. Whether you’re curious about theology, seeking answers, or strengthening your faith, there’s something here for everyone.
--------
11:58
Skeptics and Saints Trailer
The Skeptics & Saints Podcast is where we dive deep into the questions that skeptics and saints alike are asking. From controversy to theology, from culture to apologetics, this podcast is going to engage in real conversations to challenge skeptics toward faith and saints towards further growth. We tackle tough topics, explore Scripture, and wrestle with the realities of following Jesus in a world full of brokenness. If you’re looking for thought-provoking discussions, you’ve found the right place.This is a podcast by The Garden Church in Surprise Arizona for Skeptics and Saints to consider the claims of Jesus.
The Skeptics & Saints Podcast is where we dive deep into the questions that skeptics and saints alike are asking. From controversy to theology, from culture to apologetics, this podcast is going to engage in real conversations to challenge skeptics toward faith and saints towards further growth. We tackle tough topics, explore Scripture, and wrestle with the realities of following Jesus in a world full of brokenness. If you’re looking for thought-provoking discussions, you’ve found the right place.This is a podcast by The Garden Church in Surprise Arizona for Skeptics and Saints to consider the claims of Jesus.