Lutheran and Christian Faith

Q&A Sunday:We want to hear from you! On Sunday, 12/29, Nolan will dedicate the sermon to answering your most pressing questions about Jesus, the Bible, theology, religion, the church, and more. No question is too big or too small—this is your chance to ask what’s on your heart and mind.Submit your questions HERE!Don’t forget to follow Skeptics & Saints wherever you get your podcasts to join the conversation!Apple PodcastSpotifyWhat are the biggest differences between the Lutheran and what we believe at The Garden? In this sneak preview episode of Skeptics & Saints, we explore foundational distinctions like the sacraments, worship styles, and views on tradition. From the real presence in the Eucharist to the role of infant baptism, we’ll unpack the theology and practices that set these traditions apart—rooted in Scripture and centuries of history.This episode offers a glimpse into the thoughtful and engaging conversations you can expect from this podcast. Whether you’re curious about theology, seeking answers, or strengthening your faith, there’s something here for everyone.