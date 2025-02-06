Powered by RND
Skagway Assembly Committee Meetings

Municipality of Skagway
This a collective option for finding audio to all of the Skagway Assembly Committee meetings beginning with 2023.
  • Finance Committee - February 5, 2025
    Call to OrderRoll CallCommunications: Correspondence Citizens Present Unfinished Business: Review of Recommended Changes to Title 13 Public Utilities to Update and Clarify Billing Processes and Code Language New Business: Approval of Community Funding Grants Review of Resolution No. 25-05R: Amending Resolution No. 22–28R to Waive Ambulance Subscription Fees for Senior CitizensFinance Committee Discussion Items: Update on Federal GrantsAdjournmentPacket
    --------  
    1:04:08
  • Health, Education and Welfare - January 24, 2025
    Call to OrderRoll CallApproval of AgendaHear Citizens PresentUnfinished BusinessNew Business: Consideration of Target Market for Community Land Trust Homes Review of Ambulance Subscription Program Discussion ItemsAdjournmentPacket 
    --------  
    1:15:12
  • Civic Affairs Committee - January 22, 2025
    Call to OrderRoll CallApproval of AgendaHear Citizens PresentUnfinished Business: Review of Ordinance No. 24-09: Amending SMC Title 19 Planning and Zoning to Relax Setback Regulations for Existing Buildings and Structures Consideration of Chapter 19.04 Zoning Regulations and Ordinance No. 14-06 New Business: Review of Draft Electronic Communication and Device Policy Consideration of Civic Affairs Goals and Priorities for 2025 Discussion ItemsAdjournmentPacket
    --------  
    1:31:18
  • Finance Committee - January 15, 2025
    Call to OrderRoll CallCommunications: Correspondence Citizens Present Unfinished Business: Review of Recommended Changes to Title 13 Public Utilities to Update and Clarify Billing Processes and Code LanguageNew Business: Review of Lobbying ContractReview of Cruise Passenger Cost (CPV) Study ProposalReview of Audit Services Proposal Review of Award of BRIC Grant Funds for Phase I Design: Skagway Landslide Mitigation Project Review of Port of Skagway Dredging Support Fee ProposalFinance Committee Discussion ItemsAdjournmentPacket
    --------  
    52:25
  • Public Works Committee - January 14, 2025
    Call to OrderRoll CallApproval of AgendaCommunications: Citizens Correspondence Citizens Present Unfinished BusinessNew Business: Review of Resolution No. 25-01R: Setting the Priority List for Capital Improvement Projects Review of Main Street Redevelopment Project Options Discussion Items:Asset Planning AdjournmentPacket
    --------  
    42:26

About Skagway Assembly Committee Meetings

