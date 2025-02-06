Skagway Assembly Committee Meetings

Civic Affairs Committee - January 22, 2025

Call to OrderRoll CallApproval of AgendaHear Citizens PresentUnfinished Business: Review of Ordinance No. 24-09: Amending SMC Title 19 Planning and Zoning to Relax Setback Regulations for Existing Buildings and Structures Consideration of Chapter 19.04 Zoning Regulations and Ordinance No. 14-06 New Business: Review of Draft Electronic Communication and Device Policy Consideration of Civic Affairs Goals and Priorities for 2025 Discussion ItemsAdjournmentPacket