Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFictionSignal Lost - Espionage Thriller
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Signal Lost - Espionage Thriller
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Signal Lost - Espionage Thriller

Caloroga Shark Media
FictionDrama
Signal Lost - Espionage Thriller
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • 4. "Shadow Players"
    As Eliza Morgan's explosive exposé hits the headlines, Washington erupts into a political firestorm of accusations, damage control, and calls for accountability. National Security Advisor Reynolds faces the consequences of his actions when the FBI officially takes over the investigation, effectively ending his attempted cover-up. In Yemen, Captain Santiago orchestrates a desperate escape attempt, fighting to get critical intelligence to American forces while sacrificing herself to give her teammates a chance to escape with the truth.Meanwhile, private military contractor Franklin Webb emerges as a central figure in the conspiracy, working feverishly to contain the fallout while pursuing his own agenda. Three separate investigations converge on the same disturbing conclusion – the Yemen operation was merely the first phase of a sophisticated plot to infiltrate America's military targeting networks, with implications that could reshape the balance of global power.Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Shark Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed!Subscribe now for exclusive shows like 'Palace Intrigue,' and get bonus content from Deep Crown (our exclusive Palace Insider!) Or get 'Daily Comedy News,' and '5 Good News Stories’ with no commercials! Plans start at $4.99 per month, or save 20% with a yearly plan at $49.99. Join today and help support the show!We now have Merch!  FREE SHIPPING! Check out all the products like T-shirts, mugs, bags, jackets and more with logos and slogans from your favorite shows! Did we mention there’s free shipping? Get 10% off with code NewMerch10 Go to Caloroga.comGet more info from Caloroga Shark Media and if you have any comments, suggestions, or just want to get in touch our email is [email protected]
    --------  
    36:44
  • 3. "Compromised"
    As the consequences of the Yemen ambush reverberate through Washington, the true motives emerge – Captain Santiago wasn't a random casualty but the operation's primary target. In captivity, she faces an impossible choice: surrender her biometric access to critical military systems or condemn her teammates and their families to suffering. Meanwhile, Mira Patel makes the career-risking decision to share evidence with both the FBI and journalist Eliza Morgan, revealing that the Signal breach was just one component of a sophisticated infiltration scheme. National Security Advisor Reynolds further compromises himself by allowing private contractor Webb to conduct an off-books investigation, unaware they're being monitored by the very forces behind the conspiracy. As multiple investigations converge, the digital footprints lead toward a far more dangerous objective than anyone initially suspected – a permanent backdoor into America's military networks.Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Shark Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed!Subscribe now for exclusive shows like 'Palace Intrigue,' and get bonus content from Deep Crown (our exclusive Palace Insider!) Or get 'Daily Comedy News,' and '5 Good News Stories’ with no commercials! Plans start at $4.99 per month, or save 20% with a yearly plan at $49.99. Join today and help support the show!We now have Merch!  FREE SHIPPING! Check out all the products like T-shirts, mugs, bags, jackets and more with logos and slogans from your favorite shows! Did we mention there’s free shipping? Get 10% off with code NewMerch10 Go to Caloroga.comGet more info from Caloroga Shark Media and if you have any comments, suggestions, or just want to get in touch our email is [email protected]
    --------  
    25:12
  • 2. "Digital Footprints"
    In the devastating aftermath of the Yemen ambush, Washington erupts into a frenzy of damage control and blame-shifting. National Security Advisor Reynolds faces increasing isolation as evidence of the Signal breach mounts, while his deputy Mira takes matters into her own hands. Journalist Eliza Morgan uncovers disturbing patterns in the chat messages suggesting someone was impersonating senior officials. In Yemen, Captain Santiago awakens to discover her captors aren't typical insurgents but professional mercenaries with a specific mission: extracting her military access credentials.Meanwhile, private military contractor Franklin Webb approaches Reynolds with unsettling information and an offer of "unofficial assistance." As three separate investigations converge, digital footprints lead toward a conspiracy far larger than anyone imagined.Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Shark Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed!Subscribe now for exclusive shows like 'Palace Intrigue,' and get bonus content from Deep Crown (our exclusive Palace Insider!) Or get 'Daily Comedy News,' and '5 Good News Stories’ with no commercials! Plans start at $4.99 per month, or save 20% with a yearly plan at $49.99. Join today and help support the show!We now have Merch!  FREE SHIPPING! Check out all the products like T-shirts, mugs, bags, jackets and more with logos and slogans from your favorite shows! Did we mention there’s free shipping? Get 10% off with code NewMerch10 Go to Caloroga.comGet more info from Caloroga Shark Media and if you have any comments, suggestions, or just want to get in touch our email is [email protected]
    --------  
    22:25
  • 1. "Ghost In The Chat"
    National security reporter Eliza Morgan's Tuesday morning routine is shattered when her phone buzzes with an unexpected notification – she's been added to a Signal chat group labeled "Operation Sandstorm." As messages from high-ranking government officials begin to appear, Eliza faces an impossible ethical dilemma: alert them to the security breach or follow the unfolding story of a lifetime.Meanwhile, in Washington, National Security Advisor Colonel James Reynolds congratulates himself on streamlining military operations through digital efficiency, unaware that someone else is watching. As dawn breaks over Yemen, Captain Maya Santiago prepares her elite team for a mission backed by suspiciously perfect intelligence. The digital shadows are about to have devastating real-world consequences.New episodes every Sunday.Unlock an ad-free podcast experience with Caloroga Shark Media! Get all our shows on any player you love, hassle free! For Apple users, hit the banner on your Apple podcasts app. For Spotify or other players, visit caloroga.com/plus. No plug-ins needed!Subscribe now for exclusive shows like 'Palace Intrigue,' and get bonus content from Deep Crown (our exclusive Palace Insider!) Or get 'Daily Comedy News,' and '5 Good News Stories’ with no commercials! Plans start at $4.99 per month, or save 20% with a yearly plan at $49.99. Join today and help support the show!We now have Merch!  FREE SHIPPING! Check out all the products like T-shirts, mugs, bags, jackets and more with logos and slogans from your favorite shows! Did we mention there’s free shipping? Get 10% off with code NewMerch10 Go to Caloroga.comGet more info from Caloroga Shark Media and if you have any comments, suggestions, or just want to get in touch our email is [email protected]
    --------  
    28:48
  • Introducing: "Signal Lost" - A Real-World Inspired Espionage Thriller
    In Washington DC, power flows through information.But what happens when the most sensitive military intelligence in the world... ends up on the wrong phone?One morning, national security reporter Eliza Morgan receives a notification. She's been added to a chat she was never meant to see.Operation Sandstorm. Yemen. Coordinates. Weapons payloads. American lives on the line. In the halls of power, a National Security Advisor makes a fatal miscalculation. On the other side of the world, a Special Forces team walks into a perfectly orchestrated trap.When the dust settles, four American soldiers are dead. Three more captured. And the most catastrophic intelligence breach in modern history is just beginning to unravel.Who compromised the message? Who profited from the chaos? And how high does the conspiracy reach?Some secrets aren't meant to be shared. Some mistakes can never be undone. From the bloody sands of Yemen to the shadowy corridors of Washington, one journalist will risk everything to expose the truth. SIGNAL LOST. A six-part podcast thriller about betrayal, courage, and the devastating consequences of a world where even our most guarded communications are never truly secure.When everyone is listening, nowhere is safe.
    --------  
    2:02

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Signal Lost - Espionage Thriller

In Washington DC, power flows through information.But what happens when the most sensitive military intelligence in the world... ends up on the wrong phone?One morning, national security reporter Eliza Morgan receives a notification. She's been added to a chat she was never meant to see.Operation Sandstorm. Yemen. Coordinates. Weapons payloads. American lives on the line. In the halls of power, a National Security Advisor makes a fatal miscalculation. On the other side of the world, a Special Forces team walks into a perfectly orchestrated trap.When the dust settles, four American soldiers are dead. Three more captured. And the most catastrophic intelligence breach in modern history is just beginning to unravel.Who compromised the message? Who profited from the chaos? And how high does the conspiracy reach?Some secrets aren't meant to be shared. Some mistakes can never be undone. From the bloody sands of Yemen to the shadowy corridors of Washington, one journalist will risk everything to expose the truth. SIGNAL LOST. A six-part podcast thriller about betrayal, courage, and the devastating consequences of a world where even our most guarded communications are never truly secure.When everyone is listening, nowhere is safe.
Podcast website
FictionDrama

Listen to Signal Lost - Espionage Thriller, The NoSleep Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Signal Lost - Espionage Thriller: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/17/2025 - 3:18:53 PM