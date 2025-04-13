Signal Lost - Espionage Thriller

Introducing: "Signal Lost" - A Real-World Inspired Espionage Thriller

In Washington DC, power flows through information.But what happens when the most sensitive military intelligence in the world... ends up on the wrong phone?One morning, national security reporter Eliza Morgan receives a notification. She's been added to a chat she was never meant to see.Operation Sandstorm. Yemen. Coordinates. Weapons payloads. American lives on the line. In the halls of power, a National Security Advisor makes a fatal miscalculation. On the other side of the world, a Special Forces team walks into a perfectly orchestrated trap.When the dust settles, four American soldiers are dead. Three more captured. And the most catastrophic intelligence breach in modern history is just beginning to unravel.Who compromised the message? Who profited from the chaos? And how high does the conspiracy reach?Some secrets aren't meant to be shared. Some mistakes can never be undone. From the bloody sands of Yemen to the shadowy corridors of Washington, one journalist will risk everything to expose the truth. SIGNAL LOST. A six-part podcast thriller about betrayal, courage, and the devastating consequences of a world where even our most guarded communications are never truly secure.When everyone is listening, nowhere is safe.