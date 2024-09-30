Shout! A football podcast on the Buffalo Bills with Matt Parrino and Ryan Talbot

Terrel Bernard punches Bills into AFC title game vs. Chiefs; turnovers doom Lamar & Ravens
Matt Parrino and Ryan Talbot break down Sunday's divisional round classic between the Buffalo Bills and Ravens. How did the Bills limit Derrick Henry and force Lamar Jackson and company into 3 critical turnovers? The guys discuss and begin a conversation on Bills-Chiefs IV.
What is the "SHOUT!" Bills text insiders? Want to join? You can get analysis from Matt and Ryan right to your phone and send texts directly to them both! Text 716-528-6727 or Click here: https://joinsubtext.com/shoutbuffalobills
24:53
Bills-Ravens FINAL THOUGHTS: Who are the X-Factors & answering BIG QUESTIONS
Matt Parrino and Ryan Talbot are live from Wingnutz to give their final takes on Bills vs. Ravens.
37:21
Bills vs. Ravens preview: What Buffalo must do to win + PREDICTIONS
Matt Parrino and Ryan Talbot preview the divisional round showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.
Join Matt Parrino and Ryan Talbot this Saturday night for their monthly appearance at Wingnutz at 1402 Millersport Hwy. The guys will arrive at 6 pm and then host a live podcast at 7 pm. They'll preview Bills-Ravens and hang out to get you ready for the big game. Here are more details: https://www.facebook.com/share/1AhypSYUkY/
36:41
Will giving up the explosive runs to Derrick Henry, Ravens be the Bills' undoing on Sunday?
Matt Parrino is joined by Ted Nguyen from The Athletic to break down Sunday's AFC divisional game between the Buffalo Bills. Nguyen explains what has him concerned about the Bills' defense and the guys discuss paths to victory for both teams.
Join Matt Parrino and Ryan Talbot this Saturday night for their monthly appearance at Wingnutz at 1402 Millersport Hwy. The guys will arrive at 6 pm and then host a live podcast at 7 pm. They'll preview Bills-Ravens and hang out to get you ready for the big game. Here are more details: https://www.facebook.com/share/1AhypSYUkY/
20:39
What the Bills are saying about Derrick Henry & Lamar Jackson ahead of clash w/ Ravens
Matt Parrino and Ryan Talbot bring you the latest episode of 'SHOUT!" where the conversation on Bills-Ravens continues. Today was media day in Buffalo. What were the Bills saying about the looming test against the Ravens? The guys react and discuss the latest storylines.
Join Matt Parrino and Ryan Talbot this Saturday night for their monthly appearance at Wingnutz at 1402 Millersport Hwy. The guys will arrive at 6 pm and then host a live podcast at 7 pm. They'll preview Bills-Ravens and hang out to get you ready for the big game. Here are more details: https://www.facebook.com/share/1AhypSYUkY/
About Shout! A football podcast on the Buffalo Bills with Matt Parrino and Ryan Talbot
Matt Parrino of syracuse.com and NYUP.com is bringing you a weekly Bills podcast to help you become a better and more informed fan. Matt is joined by his tag-team partner Ryan Talbot, special guests from the Buffalo market and some national personalities.