In this episode, Keith has finally wrapped up his walnut wall-hanging cabinet build and is deep in editing and voiceover work, which he's finding more painful than usual. But not as painful as it was for Jerry when the cabinet fell on top of him. Mary finished her bookcase and has been doing more stained glass work and is challenging herself with a new series of small stools that combine woodworking, stained glass, and upholstery as she tries to develop a "thing" she's known for. Jason is up against a major deadline on a self-inflicted nightmare commission for a local church with 16ft white oak benches with continuous grain. He's going to need divine intervention to get this one done on time. Godspeed!



Be sure to check out Bits & Bits at www.bitsbits.com and use coupon code MORSELS15 to save 15% on your order of router and/or CNC bits.



Be sure to hit up Katz-Moses Tools at www.KMTools.com - cool tools at a fair price. If it's on their website, it's in Jonathan's apron. www.kmtools.com **And check out the new Katz Moses toolless adjustable countersink and new sharpening jig and sliding stop block. Oh, and don't forget about his new aluminum channel French Cleat system with some bad azz 3D printed accessories that lock in place!!



WTB Woodworking's latest giveaway is a ~$1,000 JET Power Tools DC-1100VX-CK Dust Collector with Vortex Cone! Suck me sideways! Register at wtbwoodworking.com/giveaway. Registration is good through midnight EST on Thursday, July 24th. And be sure to check out WTB Woodworking in person at 390 Pike Road, Unit 2, Huntingdon Valley, PA for lumber, slabs, woodworking tools and MORE!! Or shop online and earn yourself some Burkell bucks for every dollar you spend! Go to wtbwoodworking.com to shop online.



Help us support Grit-Grip!! A revolutionary new breed of double-sided sanding sponges that we all LOVE! Check it out at https://grit-grip.com/ and use code "shopsounds" at checkout to get a free sanding block!



Help us welcome our newest sponsor...GORILLA GLUE! Go to gorillatough.com/shopsounds to learn more about their amazing line up of products! Gorilla. Trusted by pros, easy for everyone.



The Bourbon Blade: https://www.bourbonmoth.com/shop/p/the-bourbon-blade-original-pocket-chisel



If you'd like to support us on Patreon and have access to our irreverent aftershow, you can sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/shopsoundspodcast



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