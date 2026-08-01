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147 episodes
- We're back (sans Mary). In this week's episode, Jason takes us inside his absurdly oversized sheet-goods storage rack that's already eaten 22+ sheets of plywood. How is that possible?!?! Keith is working through a white oak coffee-station built-in for his kitchen but can't figure out how to frame the YouTube video so he's stuck in neutral. Plus, stop blocks vs. slide stops, workbench-vise procrastination, and picking apart Craig's latest bench build.
Be sure to check out Bits & Bits at www.bitsbits.com and use coupon code MORSELS15 to save 15% on your order of router and/or CNC bits.
Be sure to hit up Katz-Moses Tools at www.KMTools.com - cool tools at a fair price. If it's on their website, it's in Jonathan's apron. www.kmtools.com **And check out the new Katz Moses toolless adjustable countersink and new sharpening jig and sliding stop block. Oh, and don't forget about his new aluminum channel French Cleat system with some bad azz 3D printed accessories that lock in place!!
And be sure to check out WTB Woodworking in person at 390 Pike Road, Unit 2, Huntingdon Valley, PA for lumber, slabs, woodworking tools and MORE!! His latest giveaway is a Mafell Track saw valued at over $1300. Go to wtbwoodworking.com/giveaway for details and to enter. You can also shop onlinefor all your favorite woodworking tools and products and earn yourself some Burkell bucks for every dollar you spend at wtbwoodworking.com.
GorillaWood Glue is the #1 most-used wood glue brand among woodworking pros! Go to gorillatough.com/shopsounds to learn more about their amazing line up of products! Gorilla. Trusted by pros, easy for everyone.
The Bourbon Blade: https://www.bourbonmoth.com/shop/p/the-bourbon-blade-original-pocket-chisel
If you'd like to support us on Patreon and have access to our irreverent aftershow, you can sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/shopsoundspodcast
You can find us on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and TikTok (maybe): Bourbon Moth Woodworking and Keith Johnson Woodworking and Kodamari Design
- We're back! All 3 of us this time. And in this week's episode, Jason hasn't done diddly squat in the shop, so he is eager to get back at it next week starting with some lumber storage organization thing. But he is fraught with fright as the OR wildfires move closer and closer to his cabin build. Mary shares a miraculous story of the wildfires in CO and her brothers house, while telling us of the tragedy that befell her latest stained glass piece. Now that Keith has finished the red oak audio desk, he hasn't done jack squat either, but he has install stories and shares details on his next project.
Be sure to check out Bits & Bits at www.bitsbits.com and use coupon code MORSELS15 to save 15% on your order of router and/or CNC bits.
Be sure to hit up Katz-Moses Tools at www.KMTools.com - cool tools at a fair price. If it's on their website, it's in Jonathan's apron. www.kmtools.com **And check out the new Katz Moses toolless adjustable countersink and new sharpening jig and sliding stop block. Oh, and don't forget about his new aluminum channel French Cleat system with some bad azz 3D printed accessories that lock in place!!
And be sure to check out WTB Woodworking in person at 390 Pike Road, Unit 2, Huntingdon Valley, PA for lumber, slabs, woodworking tools and MORE!! Or shop online and earn yourself some Burkell bucks for every dollar you spend! Go to wtbwoodworking.com to shop online.
GorillaWood Glue is the #1 most-used wood glue brand among woodworking pros! Go to gorillatough.com/shopsounds to learn more about their amazing line up of products! Gorilla. Trusted by pros, easy for everyone.
The Bourbon Blade: https://www.bourbonmoth.com/shop/p/the-bourbon-blade-original-pocket-chisel
If you'd like to support us on Patreon and have access to our irreverent aftershow, you can sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/shopsoundspodcast
You can find us on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and TikTok (maybe): Bourbon Moth Woodworking and Keith Johnson Woodworking and Kodamari Design
- In this week's episode, Mary is noticeably absent, but Jason returns from a 3 week bender in Ireland where he was greeted with some paranormal activity. He then went straight to Seattle to finish a Seahawks studio build-out, which he underbid badly. Keith's been buried in a red oak client audio desk, losing 40–50 hours to his most monumentally time consuming mistakes he's ever made on a project.
Be sure to check out Bits & Bits at www.bitsbits.com and use coupon code MORSELS15 to save 15% on your order of router and/or CNC bits.
Be sure to hit up Katz-Moses Tools at www.KMTools.com - cool tools at a fair price. If it's on their website, it's in Jonathan's apron. www.kmtools.com **And check out the new Katz Moses toolless adjustable countersink and new sharpening jig and sliding stop block. Oh, and don't forget about his new aluminum channel French Cleat system with some bad azz 3D printed accessories that lock in place!!
WTB Woodworking's latest giveaway is a ~$1,000 JET Power Tools DC-1100VX-CK Dust Collector with Vortex Cone! Suck me sideways! Register at wtbwoodworking.com/giveaway. Registration is good through midnight EST on Thursday, July 24th. And be sure to check out WTB Woodworking in person at 390 Pike Road, Unit 2, Huntingdon Valley, PA for lumber, slabs, woodworking tools and MORE!! Or shop online and earn yourself some Burkell bucks for every dollar you spend! Go to wtbwoodworking.com to shop online.
GorillaWood Glue is the #1 most-used wood glue brand among woodworking pros! Go to gorillatough.com/shopsounds to learn more about their amazing line up of products! Gorilla. Trusted by pros, easy for everyone.
The Bourbon Blade: https://www.bourbonmoth.com/shop/p/the-bourbon-blade-original-pocket-chisel
If you'd like to support us on Patreon and have access to our irreverent aftershow, you can sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/shopsoundspodcast
You can find us on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and TikTok (maybe): Bourbon Moth Woodworking and Keith Johnson Woodworking and Kodamari Design
- In this week's episode, Jason is in Ireland finding himself so Mary and Keith welcome the crew from Woodworking is Bullsh*t, Paul Jasper and Erik Curtis, to talk about the rise and fall of social media, procrastination, motivation, how to raw dog your downtime and GLP-1?? But somewhere in all the palaver, we make some good points...we think...
Check out Paul and Erik's AMAZING Podcast:
https://podcasts.apple.com/be/podcast/woodworking-is-bullshit/id1724046445
Be sure to check out Bits & Bits at www.bitsbits.com and use coupon code MORSELS15 to save 15% on your order of router and/or CNC bits.
Be sure to hit up Katz-Moses Tools at www.KMTools.com - cool tools at a fair price. If it's on their website, it's in Jonathan's apron. www.kmtools.com **And check out the new Katz Moses toolless adjustable countersink and new sharpening jig and sliding stop block. Oh, and don't forget about his new aluminum channel French Cleat system with some bad azz 3D printed accessories that lock in place!!
WTB Woodworking's latest giveaway is a ~$1,000 JET Power Tools DC-1100VX-CK Dust Collector with Vortex Cone! Suck me sideways! Register at wtbwoodworking.com/giveaway. Registration is good through midnight EST on Thursday, July 24th. And be sure to check out WTB Woodworking in person at 390 Pike Road, Unit 2, Huntingdon Valley, PA for lumber, slabs, woodworking tools and MORE!! Or shop online and earn yourself some Burkell bucks for every dollar you spend! Go to wtbwoodworking.com to shop online.
Help us support Grit-Grip!! A revolutionary new breed of double-sided sanding sponges that we all LOVE! Check it out at https://grit-grip.com/ and use code "shopsounds" at checkout to get a free sanding block!
GorillaWood Glue is the #1 most-used wood glue brand among woodworking pros! Go to gorillatough.com/shopsounds to learn more about their amazing line up of products! Gorilla. Trusted by pros, easy for everyone.
The Bourbon Blade: https://www.bourbonmoth.com/shop/p/the-bourbon-blade-original-pocket-chisel
If you'd like to support us on Patreon and have access to our irreverent aftershow, you can sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/shopsoundspodcast
You can find us on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and TikTok (maybe): Bourbon Moth Woodworking and Keith Johnson Woodworking and Kodamari Design
- In this episode, Keith has finally wrapped up his walnut wall-hanging cabinet build and is deep in editing and voiceover work, which he's finding more painful than usual. But not as painful as it was for Jerry when the cabinet fell on top of him. Mary finished her bookcase and has been doing more stained glass work and is challenging herself with a new series of small stools that combine woodworking, stained glass, and upholstery as she tries to develop a "thing" she's known for. Jason is up against a major deadline on a self-inflicted nightmare commission for a local church with 16ft white oak benches with continuous grain. He's going to need divine intervention to get this one done on time. Godspeed!
Be sure to check out Bits & Bits at www.bitsbits.com and use coupon code MORSELS15 to save 15% on your order of router and/or CNC bits.
Be sure to hit up Katz-Moses Tools at www.KMTools.com - cool tools at a fair price. If it's on their website, it's in Jonathan's apron. www.kmtools.com **And check out the new Katz Moses toolless adjustable countersink and new sharpening jig and sliding stop block. Oh, and don't forget about his new aluminum channel French Cleat system with some bad azz 3D printed accessories that lock in place!!
WTB Woodworking's latest giveaway is a ~$1,000 JET Power Tools DC-1100VX-CK Dust Collector with Vortex Cone! Suck me sideways! Register at wtbwoodworking.com/giveaway. Registration is good through midnight EST on Thursday, July 24th. And be sure to check out WTB Woodworking in person at 390 Pike Road, Unit 2, Huntingdon Valley, PA for lumber, slabs, woodworking tools and MORE!! Or shop online and earn yourself some Burkell bucks for every dollar you spend! Go to wtbwoodworking.com to shop online.
Help us support Grit-Grip!! A revolutionary new breed of double-sided sanding sponges that we all LOVE! Check it out at https://grit-grip.com/ and use code "shopsounds" at checkout to get a free sanding block!
Help us welcome our newest sponsor...GORILLA GLUE! Go to gorillatough.com/shopsounds to learn more about their amazing line up of products! Gorilla. Trusted by pros, easy for everyone.
The Bourbon Blade: https://www.bourbonmoth.com/shop/p/the-bourbon-blade-original-pocket-chisel
If you'd like to support us on Patreon and have access to our irreverent aftershow, you can sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/shopsoundspodcast
You can find us on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and TikTok (maybe): Bourbon Moth Woodworking and Keith Johnson Woodworking and Kodamari Design
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About Shop Sounds Podcast
A woodworking podcast about nothing, with Jason Hibbs of @BourbonMoth and Keith Johnson, better known as @KJSawdust.Podcast website
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