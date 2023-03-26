A woodworking podcast about nothing, with Jason Hibbs of @BourbonMoth and Keith Johnson better known as @KJSawdust. More
Ep. 78 | Epoxy Pants 👖 with Blacktail Studio
On this week's show, we are joined by Cam from Blacktail Studio to discuss why he's pouring epoxy down his pants and his affinity for pranking his friends. Also, Keith has a REAL fire to contend with and Jason gets a handle on Craig's desk build.
Blacktail Studio YT: https://www.youtube.com/@BlacktailStudio
Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/shopsoundspodcast. You can find us on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and Tiktok : @bourbonmoth and @kjsawdust
5/7/2023
1:07:27
EP. 77 | Keith's Wood is Hard, Heavy and Yellow
On this week's show, Keith talks about the huge maple and white oak tables he is working on, but in someone else's shop. Jason builds Craig a desk, but is unhappy with the crappy walnut he got.
Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/shopsoundspodcast. You can find us on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and Tiktok : @bourbonmoth and @kjsawdust
4/24/2023
1:09:53
EP. 76 | Jason Spontaneously Combusts 🔥
In this episode, Jason fires back at the conspiracy theorist extraordinaire, AvE, that his spontaneous combustion video was fake and Keith finally delivers the second walnut desk. Oh, and they both have some things they f**ked up in the shop this week. Enjoy!
Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/shopsoundspodcast. You can find us on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and Tiktok : @bourbonmoth and @kjsawdust
4/10/2023
1:18:47
Ep. 75 | Someone Call the Fire Department!
In this episode, Keith runs into issues on his desk install and takes on more work, while Jason is self-deputized as a fire marshal...kind of.
3/26/2023
1:08:55
Ep. 74 | $1 Million of Free Tools with JKatz Moses and WBC 2023
In this episode we chew the fat with one of our amazing sponsors, Jonathan Katz Moses! We discuss his goal of giving away $1 million dollars worth of free tools and his foundation the Katz Moses Woodworkers with Disabilities Fund. Oh, and we touch on stropping, WBC 2023 and what Jason and I have been up to in the shop.
Be sure to hit up Katz-Moses Tools at www.KMTools.com Cools tools at a fair price. If it's on their website, it's in Jonathan's shop.
Wanna feel good about yourself?? Check out Katz-Moses Woodworkers with Disabilities Fund at https://kmtools.com/pages/kmww-charity
