Shooting For The Goal Of Heaven (Homilies and Talks by Father Michael Hennigen)
Shooting For The Goal Of Heaven (Homilies and Talks by Father Michael Hennigen)
Michael Hennigen
Homilies and Talks by Father Michael Hennigen
Religion & Spirituality
Christianity
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Ash Wednesday Homily
We are branded with Christ, we belong to Him.
--------
5:15
Homily for March 3rd
Readings from Monday of the 8th Week in Ordinary Time and also Memorial of Saint Katherine Drexel
--------
3:50
About Shooting For The Goal Of Heaven (Homilies and Talks by Father Michael Hennigen)
Homilies and Talks by Father Michael Hennigen
