A question I was asked to explore at this year’s Web Summit, Europe’s largest tech conference, is whether AI has broken the media. We Meet: New York Times Editorial Director of AI Zach SewardFinancial Times Head of Digital Matthew GarrahanCredits:This episode of SHIFT was produced by Jennifer Strong with help from Emma Cillekens. It was mixed by Garret Lang, with original music from him and Jacob Gorski. Art by Meg Marco.
--------
18:19
Automating Appeals
Appealing a decision by a health insurance provider not to cover a treatment can be a complicated and time consuming process. But what if it didn’t have to be? We meet a founder working to automate the appeals process. We meet:Fight Health Insurance Founder Holden KarauCredits:This episode of SHIFT was produced by Jennifer Strong with help from Emma Cillekens. It was mixed by Garret Lang, with original music from him and Jacob Gorski. Art by Meg Marco.
--------
10:54
Building Public AI
We take for granted access to certain services even when the commercial value and the societal value don’t align - like the ability to mail a letter anywhere in the US. In the latest installment of our oral history project, we explore how things like this might work in the age of AI.We meet:Mozilla Technical Lead for AI Governance Nik MardaCredits:This episode of SHIFT was produced by Jennifer Strong with help from Emma Cillekens. It was mixed by Garret Lang, with original music from him and Jacob Gorski. Art by Meg Marco.
--------
17:07
Geography is Everything
From deciding where to build a new business, airport or fire station, to understanding the potential impact of decisions regarding conservation or governance, people make billions of maps everyday using GIS. We explore the history and evolution of this tech with one of its pioneers, in the latest installment of our oral history project.We Meet:Esri Founder & President Jack DangermondCredits:This episode of SHIFT was produced by Jennifer Strong and Emma Cillekens, and it was mixed by Garret Lang, with original music from him and Jacob Gorski. Art by Meg Marco.
--------
18:51
(AI)nvesting
AI startups dominate the funding landscape, from mega deals like xAI, to more modest investments. But how do venture capitalists see this market evolving? This episode was taped before a live audience at Web Summit 2024.We meet:Khosla Ventures Partner Kanu GulatiMangusta Capital Co-Founder & Managing Partner Kevin JiangFaber Ventures Partner Carlos Silva Clone Founder and CEO Clement Benoit Credits:This episode of SHIFT was produced by Jennifer Strong with help from Emma Cillekens. It was mixed by Garret Lang, with original music from him and Jacob Gorski. Art by Meg Marco.
Hosted by Jennifer Strong, SHIFT is a weekly podcast taking a closer look at the far-reaching impact of automation on our daily lives.From policy to process, we seek to understand how lives are changing alongside rapid breakthroughs in frontier technologies and artificial intelligence. Join us as we navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by this reshaped reality.