Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Shadow of Doubt in the App
Listen to Shadow of Doubt in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Shadow of Doubt

Shadow of Doubt

Podcast Shadow of Doubt
Podcast Shadow of Doubt

Shadow of Doubt

The Australian
add
A mystery that just keeps twisting and turning. Journalist Richard Guilliatt - the reporter who exposed cancer fraudster Belle Gibson - investigates a confoundi... More
True Crime
A mystery that just keeps twisting and turning. Journalist Richard Guilliatt - the reporter who exposed cancer fraudster Belle Gibson - investigates a confoundi... More

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Away From Reality
    Emily Johnson’s memories of abuse become extraordinarily violent as she suffers “dissociative flashbacks”. Such memories are not always reliable - we hear from other families swept up in allegations of bizarre abuse.  To read more on this podcast, head to shadowofdoubt.com.au Shadow of Doubt is written, researched and presented by Richard Guilliatt. It's produced and edited by multimedia editor, Lia Tsamoglou. Claire Harvey is The Australian's Editorial Director.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/5/2023
    55:32
  • Family Secrets
    Martin Johnson is an admired sports coach, but he has a dark secret.  When his daughter Emily learns about it, she suddenly begins to remember terrible events from her childhood.  To read more on this podcast, head to the Shadow of Doubt show page. Shadow of Doubt is written, researched and presented by Richard Guilliatt. It's produced and edited by multimedia editor, Lia Tsamoglou. Claire Harvey is The Australian's Editorial Director.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/28/2023
    44:38
  • Digging Deep
    The case against Martin and Susan Johnson begins in a psychiatric hospital where their daughter Emily undergoes years of counselling. Court records and the testimony of former hospital staff suggest her treatment was deeply flawed. To read more on this podcast, head to the Shadow of Doubt show page. Shadow of Doubt is written, researched and presented by Richard Guilliatt. It's produced and edited by multimedia editor, Lia Tsamoglou. Claire Harvey is The Australian's Editorial Director.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/21/2023
    40:06
  • Australia’s Most Evil Dad
    An Australian couple are jailed for the shocking rape and torture of their daughter over 13 years. Yet two of their children insist they are innocent, and no-one noticed the violent abuse. Could this be a grave miscarriage of justice? To read more on this podcast, head to the Shadow of Doubt show page. Shadow of Doubt is written, researched and presented by Richard Guilliatt. It's produced and edited by multimedia editor, Lia Tsamoglou. Claire Harvey is The Australian's Editorial Director.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/14/2023
    49:03
  • Trailer
    They were branded ‘evil’ – a mother and father convicted of torturing and abusing their daughter as a sex slave. The father is serving 48 years in jail – the longest sentence in Australian history for child abuse. His wife is serving 16 years. Yet the parents insist they are innocent victims of overzealous police and a mental health system gone haywire.Investigative journalist Richard Guilliatt explores a spectacular collision of memory, therapy, trauma and conflicting ‘truths’ in this gripping new podcast from The Australian.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/17/2023
    2:19

More True Crime podcasts

About Shadow of Doubt

A mystery that just keeps twisting and turning. Journalist Richard Guilliatt - the reporter who exposed cancer fraudster Belle Gibson - investigates a confounding case, and a family torn apart.

Podcast website

Listen to Shadow of Doubt, Autumn's Oddities and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Shadow of Doubt

Shadow of Doubt

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Shadow of Doubt: Podcasts in Family