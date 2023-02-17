A mystery that just keeps twisting and turning. Journalist Richard Guilliatt - the reporter who exposed cancer fraudster Belle Gibson - investigates a confoundi... More
Away From Reality
Emily Johnson’s memories of abuse become extraordinarily violent as she suffers “dissociative flashbacks”. Such memories are not always reliable - we hear from other families swept up in allegations of bizarre abuse.
Shadow of Doubt is written, researched and presented by Richard Guilliatt. It's produced and edited by multimedia editor, Lia Tsamoglou. Claire Harvey is The Australian's Editorial Director.
5/5/2023
55:32
Family Secrets
Martin Johnson is an admired sports coach, but he has a dark secret. When his daughter Emily learns about it, she suddenly begins to remember terrible events from her childhood.
4/28/2023
44:38
Digging Deep
The case against Martin and Susan Johnson begins in a psychiatric hospital where their daughter Emily undergoes years of counselling. Court records and the testimony of former hospital staff suggest her treatment was deeply flawed.
4/21/2023
40:06
Australia’s Most Evil Dad
An Australian couple are jailed for the shocking rape and torture of their daughter over 13 years. Yet two of their children insist they are innocent, and no-one noticed the violent abuse. Could this be a grave miscarriage of justice?
4/14/2023
49:03
Trailer
They were branded ‘evil’ – a mother and father convicted of torturing and abusing their daughter as a sex slave. The father is serving 48 years in jail – the longest sentence in Australian history for child abuse. His wife is serving 16 years. Yet the parents insist they are innocent victims of overzealous police and a mental health system gone haywire.Investigative journalist Richard Guilliatt explores a spectacular collision of memory, therapy, trauma and conflicting ‘truths’ in this gripping new podcast from The Australian.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.